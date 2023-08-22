Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited Bid Document # TNPL/PMD/CIV/CB/UNIT II/232423001859
PART 1
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Bid No.: TNPL/PMD/CIV/CB/UNIT II/232423001859
Dear Sirs,
- Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TNPL") own and operates Multilayer Double coated Paper Board manufacturing facility at Mondipatti Village, Tiruchirapalli District in the state of Tamil Nadu.
- For TNPL Unit II, civil works as per the scope specified in the Bid Document is to be carried out.
- TNPL invites Bids from eligible Bidders for "Construction of Male Bachelor's hostel at TNPL Unit II", as per the scope of this Bid Document throughE-Procurementportal(https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app).
- The bidding procedure is electronic bid submission through the website(https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) only. The bidder can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and details of works for which the bid is invited.
The Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering, Terms and Conditions for E-Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement are furnished as Appendix 1, Appendix 2 & Appendix 3 to Part 2 respectively.
- Qualification Criteria:
The bidder shall be a reputed contractor of civil construction work and should meet the following qualification criteria:
- The bidder should have been awarded order and successfully completedatleast two civil construction works of RCC framed buildings like commercial / residential complexes, hostel buildings etc., for any reputed establishments / Industries / Govt. departments / Corporations / Boards / undertakings with a value not less than Rs.500 lakh each, against single order in the last five (5) years reckoned from August 2018 (i.e., August 2018 to July 2023). The above value is including cost of all materials and excluding applicable taxes.
- The Average annual turnover of the bidder shall not be less thanRs.1,000 lakh in last three completed financial years (2019-20,2020-21 and 2021-22).
The bidder shall provide the documentary evidence for meeting the above qualification criteria.
6 Solvency Certificate:
The bidder shall upload Solvency Certificate, not older than 12 months from any Reputed Bank for Rs.1,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees One Hundred lakh only) along with technical cover through E-Procurement Portal.
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited Bid Document # TNPL/PMD/CIV/CB/UNIT II/232423001859
7 Bid Fee:
A non-refundable fee of Rupees 5,900/- (inclusive of 18% GST) should be remitted by the Bidder
- Through RTGS / NEFT mode (OR)
- by Demand Draft / Bankers Cheque in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, payable at Trichy, Tamil Nadu, India.
8 EMD / Bid Security :
EMD / Bid Security of Rs.10,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Ten lakh only) should be remitted by the Bidder
- through RTGS / NEFT mode. (OR)
- An unconditional bank guarantee issued by a bank located in India, acceptable to TNPL in the form provided in the Bid Document.
(OR)
- A Demand Draft / Bankers Cheque in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, payable at Trichy, Tamil Nadu, India.
9 The remittance details of both Bid Fee and EMD / Bid Security should also be furnished in the Technical cum Commercial Bid. Further scanned copy of DD / BC / scanned copy of BG/ Remittance statement / UTR details should be uploaded in the online procurement portal: https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.
Bid Fee and EMD / Bid Security are not exempted, for any reason whatsoever.
Offers received without Bid Fee and EMD / Bid security are liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due / running bills or from the EMD / Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.
10 Bank details for RTGS payment:
ACCOUNT NUMBER
1862223000000010
ACCOUNT NAME
TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED
ACCOUNT TYPE
CASH CREDIT (CC) ACCOUNT
ACCOUNT BRANCH
MONDIPATTI
BRANCH CODE
1862
IFSC CODE
KVBL0001862
MICR CODE
620053027
BSR CODE
6100824
SWIFT CODE
KVBLINBBIND
BRANCH ADDRESS
TNPL UNIT II CAMPUS, OPP TO GATE NO 06, MONDIPATTI,
K.PERIAPATTY POST, MANAPPARAI TALUK, TRICHY - 621306.
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited Bid Document # TNPL/PMD/CIV/CB/UNIT II/232423001859
- Bids shall be submitted, based on the guidelines set out in "Instructions to Bidders" enclosed as Part 2 of this Bid Document and shall be in conformity with the "General Terms and
Conditions of Contract to be entered into between TNPL and the Successful Bidder" enclosed as Part 3 of this Bid Document and "Technical standards for civil works" enclosed as Part 4 of this Bid Document.
- A two-cover (Technical cover and Finance cover) e-bidding procedure will be followed. For details, refer Cl.11 of "The Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering" enclosed as Appendix 1 to Part 2 of the Bid Document.
- The due date for submission of Tender Documents including the Technical cum Commercial
Bid along with Bid Fee / Bid Security and the Price bid through E-procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) is before 3:00 pm on 01stSeptember 2023.
The Technical cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at 4:00 pm on 04thSeptember 2023.
- TNPL will not be responsible for any delay in submission of online bid on the due date and time (Server time) through E-tendering portal https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.
- Following original documents are to be submitted at
Project Management Division,
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Kagithapuram 639 136,
Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA
within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening, failing which the bid is liable for rejection:
- DD / BC for Bid Fee, in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD / BC)
- DD / BG / BC for Bid Security, in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD / BG / BC)
16 Hard copies of following documents are to be submitted within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening at
Project Management Division,
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Kagithapuram 639 136,
Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA
- Authorisation Letter for submission of Bid
- Documents for meeting the qualification criteria
- Documents shown in Enclosure 1 & 2 of Bid Form
- TNPL reserves the right to qualify the bids received and/or reject any or all the bids, at its own discretion, without assigning any reasons therefor. Also, TNPL reserves the right to split the order and award the contract to more than one bidder.
- The bid document should be uploaded in full after signing of all pages having agreed to all clauses mentioned.
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited Bid Document # TNPL/PMD/CIV/CB/UNIT II/232423001859
- Also, the bidder shall adhere to the Additional terms & conditions, the detailed terms & conditions for deployment of contract labours and minimum wage details shall be as per Appendix 1, Appendix 2 & Appendix 3 of Part 1 respectively.
- All the clarification in the document and specifications shall be requested to the following e-mail IDs:
To:pmd.civil@tnpl.co.in
Cc:nandagopal.s@tnpl.co.in,thirugnanasambandan.p@tnpl.co.in
