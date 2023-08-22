Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited Bid Document # TNPL/PMD/CIV/CB/UNIT II/232423001859

PART 1

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Bid No.: TNPL/PMD/CIV/CB/UNIT II/232423001859

Dear Sirs,

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TNPL") own and operates Multilayer Double coated Paper Board manufacturing facility at Mondipatti Village, Tiruchirapalli District in the state of Tamil Nadu. For TNPL Unit II, civil works as per the scope specified in the Bid Document is to be carried out. TNPL invites Bids from eligible Bidders for " Construction of Male Bachelor's hostel at TNPL Unit II ", as per the scope of this Bid Document through E-Procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) . The bidding procedure is electronic bid submission through the website (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) only. The bidder can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and details of works for which the bid is invited.

The Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering, Terms and Conditions for E-Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement are furnished as Appendix 1, Appendix 2 & Appendix 3 to Part 2 respectively. Qualification Criteria:

The bidder shall be a reputed contractor of civil construction work and should meet the following qualification criteria:

The bidder should have been awarded order and successfully completed atleast two civil construction works of RCC framed buildings like commercial / residential complexes, hostel buildings etc., for any reputed establishments / Industries / Govt. departments / Corporations / Boards / undertakings with a value not less than Rs.500 lakh each , against single order in the last five (5) years reckoned from August 2018 (i.e., August 2018 to July 2023). The above value is including cost of all materials and excluding applicable taxes. The Average annual turnover of the bidder shall not be less than Rs.1,000 lakh in last three completed financial years (2019-20,2020-21 and 2021-22).

The bidder shall provide the documentary evidence for meeting the above qualification criteria.

6 Solvency Certificate:

The bidder shall upload Solvency Certificate, not older than 12 months from any Reputed Bank for Rs.1,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees One Hundred lakh only) along with technical cover through E-Procurement Portal.