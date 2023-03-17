Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : DESIGN, MANUFACTURE AND SUPPLY OF TWIN SHAFT SHREDDER OF 5 TPH CAPACITY @ 0.2 T/CU.M BULK DENSITY (BD) OF AFR MATERIAL AND SUPERVISION OF ERECTION & COMMISSIONING FOR TNPL LSFM
03/17/2023 | 04:56am EDT
Tamilnadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Bid Document # TNPL/PMD/LSFM/CB/222333000595
Design, Manufacture and Supply of Twin Shaft Shredder
PART 1
INVITATION FOR BIDS
(COMPETITIVE BIDDING)
Bid Document No. : TNPL/PMD/LSFM/CB/222333000595
Date of Issue
: 16/03/2023
Dear Sirs,
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TNPL") own and operates an integrated pulp and paper manufacturing facility at Kagithapuram in the state of Tamil Nadu. The paper mill manufactures different varieties of paper and is one of the major producers of newsprint and fine papers in India.
TNPL intends to procure Design, Manufacture and Supply of Twin Shaft Shredder of 5 TPH Capacity @ 0.2 T/Cu.m Bulk density (BD) of AFR material and supervision of erection & commissioning for TNPL LSFM.
TNPL invites Bids from eligible Bidders for Design, Manufacture and Supply of Twin Shaft Shredder of 5 TPH Capacity @ 0.2 T/Cu.m Bulk density (BD) of AFR material and supervision of erection & commissioning for TNPL LSFM and fulfilment of guaranteed performance of the equipment, as per the scope of this
Bid Document through E-Procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app).
The bidding procedure is electronic bid submission through the website (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) only. The bidder can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and details of Materials / Works for which the bid is invited.
The Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering, Terms and Conditions for E-Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement are furnished as Appendix 1, Appendix 2, Appendix 3, Appendix 4 & Appendix 5 to Part 2 respectively.
Qualification criteria
The Bidder shall be a reputed manufacturer having designed, manufactured and supplied at least two (2) double shaft shredders of capacity not less than 5 TPH, in the past five (5) years, for shredding plastics, saw dust, Tyres, HDPE bags, Municipal and industrial waste and various metal scraps etc., and are in successful operation. The bidder shall submit performance certificate of such reference shredders as issued by their clients.
Bid Fee:
A non-refundable fee of Rupees 5,900/- (inclusive of 18% GST) should be remitted by the Bidder
Through RTGS / NEFT mode
Part 1
1
Tamilnadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Bid Document # TNPL/PMD/LSFM/CB/222333000595
Design, Manufacture and Supply of Twin Shaft Shredder
(OR)
by Demand Draft in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, payable at Karur
7 Bid Security:
Bid Security of Rs.1,00,000/- (Indian Rupees One lakh only) should be remitted by the Bidder
through RTGS / NEFT mode. (OR)
An unconditional bank guarantee issued by a bank located in India, acceptable to TNPL in the form provided in the Bid Document.
(OR)
A Demand Draft in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, payable at Karur, Tamil Nadu, India.
The remittance details of both Bid Fee and Bid Security should also be furnished in the Technical cum Commercial Bid. Further scanned copy of DD / scanned copy of BG/ Remittance statement / UTR details should be uploaded in the online procurement portal:https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.
Bid Fee and Bid Security are not exempted, for any reason whatsoever.
Offers received without Bid Fee and EMD are liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due / running bills or from the EMD / Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.
Bank details for RTGS payment:
ACCOUNT NAME
TAMIL NADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LTD
BANK NAME
KARUR VYSYA BANK LTD
ACCOUNT NUMBER
1152223000000372
ACCOUNT TYPE
CASH CREDIT
IFSC CODE
KVBL0001152
MICR CODE
639053003
BRANCH
KARUR LNS
BRANCH ADDRESS
No.68, ERODE ROAD, LNS POST, KARUR, TAMIL
NADU 639002
10 Bids shall be submitted, based on the guidelines set out in "Instructions to Bidders" enclosed as Part 2 of this Bid Document and shall be in conformity with the "General Terms and Conditions of Contract to be entered into between TNPL and the Successful Bidder" enclosed as Part 3 of this Bid Document and "Scope of Supply and Services" enclosed as Part 4 of this Bid Document
Part 1
2
Tamilnadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Bid Document # TNPL/PMD/LSFM/CB/222333000595
Design, Manufacture and Supply of Twin Shaft Shredder
A two-cover (Technical cover and Finance cover) e-bidding procedure will be followed. For details, refer Cl.11 of "Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering" enclosed as Appendix-1 to Part 2 of the Bid Document.
The due date for submission of Tender Documents including the Technical cum Commercial Bid along with Bid Fee / Bid Security and the Price bid through E- procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) is before 3:00 pm on
29th March 2023.
The Technical cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at 4:00 pm on 30thMarch 2023.
Following original documents are to be submitted at
Project Management Division,
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Kagithapuram 639 136,
Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA
within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening, failing which the bid is liable for rejection:
DD for Bid Fee, in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD)
DD / BG for Bid Security, in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD / BG)
TNPL reserves the right to qualify the bids received and/or reject any or all the bids, at its own discretion, without assigning any reasons therefor. Also, TNPL reserves the right to split the order and award the contract to more than one bidder.
All the clarification in the document and specifications shall be requested to the following e-mail IDs:
