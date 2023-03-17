Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : DESIGN, MANUFACTURE AND SUPPLY OF TWIN SHAFT SHREDDER OF 5 TPH CAPACITY @ 0.2 T/CU.M BULK DENSITY (BD) OF AFR MATERIAL AND SUPERVISION OF ERECTION & COMMISSIONING FOR TNPL LSFM

The bidding procedure is electronic bid submission through the website (

TNPL invites Bids from eligible Bidders for Design, Manufacture and Supply of Twin Shaft Shredder of 5 TPH Capacity @ 0.2 T/Cu.m Bulk density (BD) of AFR material and supervision of erection & commissioning for TNPL LSFM and fulfilment of guaranteed performance of the equipment, as per the scope of this

TNPL intends to procure Design, Manufacture and Supply of Twin Shaft Shredder of 5 TPH Capacity @ 0.2 T/Cu.m Bulk density (BD) of AFR material and supervision of erection & commissioning for TNPL LSFM.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TNPL") own and operates an integrated pulp and paper manufacturing facility at Kagithapuram in the state of Tamil Nadu. The paper mill manufactures different varieties of paper and is one of the major producers of newsprint and fine papers in India.

Tamilnadu Newsprint and Papers Limited Bid Document # TNPL/PMD/LSFM/CB/222333000595 Design, Manufacture and Supply of Twin Shaft Shredder

by Demand Draft in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, payable at Karur

7 Bid Security:

Bid Security of Rs.1,00,000/- (Indian Rupees One lakh only) should be remitted by the Bidder

through RTGS / NEFT mode. (OR)

An unconditional bank guarantee issued by a bank located in India, acceptable to TNPL in the form provided in the Bid Document.

A Demand Draft in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, payable at Karur, Tamil Nadu, India.

The remittance details of both Bid Fee and Bid Security should also be furnished in the Technical cum Commercial Bid. Further scanned copy of DD / scanned copy of BG/ Remittance statement / UTR details should be uploaded in the online procurement portal: https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app

Bid Fee and Bid Security are not exempted, for any reason whatsoever.

Offers received without Bid Fee and EMD are liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due / running bills or from the EMD / Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer. Bank details for RTGS payment:

ACCOUNT NAME TAMIL NADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LTD BANK NAME KARUR VYSYA BANK LTD ACCOUNT NUMBER 1152223000000372 ACCOUNT TYPE CASH CREDIT IFSC CODE KVBL0001152 MICR CODE 639053003 BRANCH KARUR LNS BRANCH ADDRESS No.68, ERODE ROAD, LNS POST, KARUR, TAMIL NADU 639002

10 Bids shall be submitted, based on the guidelines set out in "Instructions to Bidders" enclosed as Part 2 of this Bid Document and shall be in conformity with the "General Terms and Conditions of Contract to be entered into between TNPL and the Successful Bidder" enclosed as Part 3 of this Bid Document and "Scope of Supply and Services" enclosed as Part 4 of this Bid Document