Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : DESIGN, MANUFACTURING, TESTING AND SUPPLY OF DISTRIBUTION TRANSFORMER FOR TNPL UNIT-I
03/31/2023 | 03:34am EDT
PART 1
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Bid No. : TNPL/UNIT-I/PMD/CB/222313007919 Date of Issue : 31.03.2023
Dear Sirs,
1. Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TNPL") own and operates an integrated pulp and paper manufacturing facility at Kagithapuram in the state of Tamil Nadu. The paper mill manufactures different varieties of paper and is one of the major producers of newsprint and fine papers in India.
2. TNPL intends to procure Distribution Transformer for New Evaporator at its Mill in Kagithapuram, Karur.
3. TNPL invites Bids from eligible Bidders for Design, Manufacturing, Testing and Supply of Distribution Transformer for TNPL Unit-I and fulfilment of guaranteed performance of the equipment, as per the scope of this Bid Document through E-Procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app).
4. The bidding procedure is electronic bid submission through the website (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) only. The bidder can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and details of Materials / Works for which the bid is invited.
The Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering, Terms and Conditions for E-Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement are furnished as Appendix 1, Appendix 2 & Appendix 3 to Part 2 respectively.
5. Qualification Criteria
The bidder shall be an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) having designed, manufactured, tested and supplied distribution transformers of atleast 100 Nos. of rating from 2 to 4 MVA in the past five (5) financial years (Apr 2017 - Mar 2022), which are in successful operation.
The bidder shall provide the documentary evidence for meeting the above qualification criteria along with technical bid.
6.Bid Fee:
A non-refundable fee of Rupees 590/- (inclusive of 18% GST) should be remitted by the Bidder
Through RTGS / NEFT mode
(OR)
by Demand Draft in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, payable at Karur
7.Bid Security:
Bid Security ofRs.1,00,000/-(Indian Rupees one lakh only) should be remitted by the Bidder
¾through RTGS / NEFT mode.
(OR)
¾An unconditional bank guarantee issued by a bank located in India, acceptable to TNPL in the form provided in the Bid Document.
(OR)
¾A Demand Draft in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, payable at Karur, Tamil Nadu, India.
8. The remittance details of both Bid Fee and Bid Security should also be furnished in the Technical cum Commercial Bid. Further scanned copy of DD / scanned copy of BG/ Remittance statement / UTR details should be uploaded in the online procurement portal:https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.
Bid Fee and Bid Security are not exempted, for any reason whatsoever.
Offers received without Bid Fee and EMD are liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due / running bills or from the EMD / Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.
9. Bank details for RTGS payment:
ACCOUNT NAME
TAMIL NADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LTD
BANK NAME
KARUR VYSYA BANK LTD
ACCOUNT NUMBER
1152223000000372
ACCOUNT TYPE
CASH CREDIT
IFSC CODE
KVBL0001152
MICR CODE
639053003
BRANCH
KARUR LNS
10. Bids shall be submitted, based on the guidelines set out in "Instructions to Bidders" enclosed as Part 2 of this Bid Document and shall be in conformity with the "General Terms and Conditions of Contract to be entered into between TNPL and the Successful Bidder" enclosed as Part 3 of this Bid Document and "Scope of Supply and Services" enclosed as Part 4 of this Bid Document
11. A two-cover (Technical cover and Finance cover) e-bidding procedure will be followed. For details, refer Cl.11 of "Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering" enclosed as Appendix-1 to Part 2 of the Bid Document.
12. The due date for submission of Tender Documents including the Technical cum Commercial Bid along with Bid Fee / Bid Security and the Price bid through E-procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) is before 3:00 pm on 20thApril 2023.
The Technical cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at 4:00 pm
on 21stApril 2023.
13. TNPL will not be responsible for any delay in submission of online bid on the due date and time (Server time) through E-tendering portalhttps://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.
14. Following original documents are to be submitted at
Project Management Division, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Kagithapuram 639 136, Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA
within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening, failing which the bid is liable for rejection:
¾DD for Bid Fee, in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD)
¾DD / BG for Bid Security, in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD / BG)
15. Hard copies of following documents are to be submitted within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening at
Project Management Division, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Kagithapuram 639 136, Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA
¾Authorisation Letter for submission of Bid
¾Documents for meeting the qualification criteria
¾Documents shown in Enclosure 1 of Bid Form
16. TNPL reserves the right to qualify the bids received and/or reject any or all the bids, at its own discretion, without assigning any reasons therefor. Also, TNPL reserves the right to split the order and award the contract to more than one bidder.
17.
All the clarification in the document and specifications shall be requested to the following e-mail IDs:
