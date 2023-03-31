Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNPL   INE107A01015

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED

(TNPL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:40:41 2023-03-31 am EDT
218.40 INR   +0.16%
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : DESIGN, MANUFACTURING, TESTING AND SUPPLY OF DISTRIBUTION TRANSFORMER FOR TNPL UNIT-I

03/31/2023 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PART 1

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Bid No. : TNPL/UNIT-I/PMD/CB/222313007919 Date of Issue : 31.03.2023

Dear Sirs,

  • 1. Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TNPL") own and operates an integrated pulp and paper manufacturing facility at Kagithapuram in the state of Tamil Nadu. The paper mill manufactures different varieties of paper and is one of the major producers of newsprint and fine papers in India.

  • 2. TNPL intends to procure Distribution Transformer for New Evaporator at its Mill in Kagithapuram, Karur.

  • 3. TNPL invites Bids from eligible Bidders for Design, Manufacturing, Testing and Supply of Distribution Transformer for TNPL Unit-I and fulfilment of guaranteed performance of the equipment, as per the scope of this Bid Document through E-Procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app).

  • 4. The bidding procedure is electronic bid submission through the website (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) only. The bidder can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and details of Materials / Works for which the bid is invited.

    The Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering, Terms and Conditions for E-Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement are furnished as Appendix 1, Appendix 2 & Appendix 3 to Part 2 respectively.

  • 5. Qualification Criteria

    The bidder shall be an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) having designed, manufactured, tested and supplied distribution transformers of atleast 100 Nos. of rating from 2 to 4 MVA in the past five (5) financial years (Apr 2017 - Mar 2022), which are in successful operation.

    The bidder shall provide the documentary evidence for meeting the above qualification criteria along with technical bid.

  • 6. Bid Fee:

    A non-refundable fee of Rupees 590/- (inclusive of 18% GST) should be remitted by the Bidder

¾

Through RTGS / NEFT mode

(OR)

¾

by Demand Draft in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, payable at Karur

  • 7. Bid Security:

    Bid Security of Rs.1,00,000/- (Indian Rupees one lakh only) should be remitted by the Bidder

    • ¾ through RTGS / NEFT mode.

      (OR)

    • ¾ An unconditional bank guarantee issued by a bank located in India, acceptable to TNPL in the form provided in the Bid Document.

      (OR)

    • ¾ A Demand Draft in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, payable at Karur, Tamil Nadu, India.

  • 8. The remittance details of both Bid Fee and Bid Security should also be furnished in the Technical cum Commercial Bid. Further scanned copy of DD / scanned copy of BG/ Remittance statement / UTR details should be uploaded in the online procurement portal: https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.

    Bid Fee and Bid Security are not exempted, for any reason whatsoever.

    Offers received without Bid Fee and EMD are liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due / running bills or from the EMD / Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.

  • 9. Bank details for RTGS payment:

    ACCOUNT NAME

    TAMIL NADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LTD

    BANK NAME

    KARUR VYSYA BANK LTD

    ACCOUNT NUMBER

    1152223000000372

    ACCOUNT TYPE

    CASH CREDIT

    IFSC CODE

    KVBL0001152

    MICR CODE

    639053003

    BRANCH

    KARUR LNS

  • 10. Bids shall be submitted, based on the guidelines set out in "Instructions to Bidders" enclosed as Part 2 of this Bid Document and shall be in conformity with the "General Terms and Conditions of Contract to be entered into between TNPL and the Successful Bidder" enclosed as Part 3 of this Bid Document and "Scope of Supply and Services" enclosed as Part 4 of this Bid Document

  • 11. A two-cover (Technical cover and Finance cover) e-bidding procedure will be followed. For details, refer Cl.11 of "Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering" enclosed as Appendix-1 to Part 2 of the Bid Document.

  • 12. The due date for submission of Tender Documents including the Technical cum Commercial Bid along with Bid Fee / Bid Security and the Price bid through E-procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) is before 3:00 pm on 20th April 2023.

    The Technical cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at 4:00 pm

  • on 21st April 2023.

  • 13. TNPL will not be responsible for any delay in submission of online bid on the due date and time (Server time) through E-tendering portal https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.

  • 14. Following original documents are to be submitted at

    Project Management Division, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited

    Kagithapuram 639 136, Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA

    within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening, failing which the bid is liable for rejection:

    ¾ DD for Bid Fee, in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD)

    ¾ DD / BG for Bid Security, in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD / BG)

  • 15. Hard copies of following documents are to be submitted within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening at

Project Management Division, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited

Kagithapuram 639 136, Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA

  • ¾ Authorisation Letter for submission of Bid

  • ¾ Documents for meeting the qualification criteria

  • ¾ Documents shown in Enclosure 1 of Bid Form

16. TNPL reserves the right to qualify the bids received and/or reject any or all the bids, at its own discretion, without assigning any reasons therefor. Also, TNPL reserves the right to split the order and award the contract to more than one bidder.

17.

All the clarification in the document and specifications shall be requested to the following e-mail IDs:

To:pmd1@tnpl.co.in

Cc:nandagopal.s@tnpl.co.in

Disclaimer

TNPL - Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 07:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 40 203 M 490 M 490 M
Net income 2022 143 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
Net Debt 2022 22 263 M 271 M 271 M
P/E ratio 2022 81,0x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 15 091 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 371
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thiru Mungamuru Saikumar Chairman & Managing Director
Sathya Ananth Chief Financial Officer & General Manager-Finance
K. Manoharan Chief Information Officer
Thiru R Seenivasan Chief General Manager-Plantation & R&D
S. Venkata R. Krishnan Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED-7.09%184
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.4.95%4 917
SYLVAMO CORPORATION-6.17%1 932
YUEYANG FOREST & PAPER CO., LTD.24.59%1 743
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-0.81%1 578
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-17.10%1 359
