Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : DESIGN, MANUFACTURING, TESTING AND SUPPLY OF DISTRIBUTION TRANSFORMER FOR TNPL UNIT-I

PART 1

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Bid No. : TNPL/UNIT-I/PMD/CB/222313007919 Date of Issue : 31.03.2023

Dear Sirs,

1. Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TNPL") own and operates an integrated pulp and paper manufacturing facility at Kagithapuram in the state of Tamil Nadu. The paper mill manufactures different varieties of paper and is one of the major producers of newsprint and fine papers in India.

2. TNPL intends to procure Distribution Transformer for New Evaporator at its Mill in Kagithapuram, Karur.

3. TNPL invites Bids from eligible Bidders for Design, Manufacturing, Testing and Supply of Distribution Transformer for TNPL Unit-I and fulfilment of guaranteed performance of the equipment, as per the scope of this Bid Document through E-Procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app).

4. The bidding procedure is electronic bid submission through the website (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) only. The bidder can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and details of Materials / Works for which the bid is invited. The Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering, Terms and Conditions for E-Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement are furnished as Appendix 1, Appendix 2 & Appendix 3 to Part 2 respectively.

5. Qualification Criteria The bidder shall be an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) having designed, manufactured, tested and supplied distribution transformers of atleast 100 Nos. of rating from 2 to 4 MVA in the past five (5) financial years (Apr 2017 - Mar 2022), which are in successful operation. The bidder shall provide the documentary evidence for meeting the above qualification criteria along with technical bid.