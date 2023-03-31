Advanced search
    TNPL   INE107A01015

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED

(TNPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Fabrication and erection of side cladding around the Recovery Boiler lift at TNPL Unit II

03/31/2023 | 03:34am EDT
INVITATION FOR BIDS

Bid No: TNPL/PMD/CIV/UNIT II/222323005078 Date of Issue: 30/03/2022

Dear Sirs,

  • 1 Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TNPL") own and operates Multilayer Double coated Paper Board manufacturing facility at Mondipatti Village, Tiruchirapalli District in the state of Tamil Nadu.

  • 2 For TNPL Unit II, structural works as per the scope specified in the Bid Document is to be carried out.

  • 3 TNPL invites Bids from eligible Bidders for "Fabrication and Erection of side cladding around the Recovery Boiler lift at TNPL Unit II", as per the scope of this Bid Document through E-Procurement portal(https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app).

  • 4 The bidding procedure is electronic bid submission through the website(https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app)only. The bidder can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and details of works for which the bid is invited.

    The Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering, Terms and Conditions for E-Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement are furnished as Appendix 1, Appendix 2 & Appendix 3 respectively.

  • 5 Qualification Criteria:

    The bidder shall be a reputed contractor of structural works and should meet the following qualification criteria:

    The bidder should have successfully completed atleast one such fabrication and erection of structurals & sheeting works to any reputed Industrial establishments, buildings / Infrastructure works for Govt. departments / Corporations / Boards / undertakings etc., with a value not less than Rs.12.00 lakh (Rupees Twelve Lakh only), against single order in the last five (5) years reckoned from March, 2018 (i.e March 2018 to February 2023). The above value is excluding cost of all free issue materials by TNPL and excluding applicable taxes.

    The bidder shall provide the documentary evidence for meeting the above qualification criteria.

  • 6 EMD / Bid Security :

    EMD / Bid Security of Rs.30,000/- (Indian Rupees Thirty thousand only) should be remitted by the Bidder

    • through RTGS / NEFT mode.

      (OR)

    • A Demand Draft (DD) / Banker's Cheque (BC) in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, payable at Trichy, Tamil Nadu, India.

  • 7 The remittance details of EMD / Bid Security should also be furnished in the Technical cum Commercial Bid. Further scanned copy of DD / BC / Remittance statement / UTR details should be uploaded in the online procurement portal: https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.

    EMD / Bid Security is not exempted, for any reason whatsoever.

    Offers received without EMD / Bid security is liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due / running bills or from the EMD / Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.

  • 8 Bank details for RTGS payment:

    ACCOUNT NUMBER

    1862223000000010

    ACCOUNT NAME

    TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED

    ACCOUNT TYPE

    CASH CREDIT (CC) ACCOUNT

    ACCOUNT BRANCH

    MONDIPATTI

    BRANCH CODE

    1862

    IFSC CODE

    KVBL0001862

    MICR CODE

    620053027

    BSR CODE

    6100824

    SWIFT CODE

    KVBLINBBIND

    BRANCH ADDRESS

    TNPL UNIT II CAMPUS, OPP TO GATE NO 06, MONDIPATTI, K.PERIAPATTY POST, MANAPPARAI TALUK, TRICHY - 621306.

    TNPL UNIT II CAMPUS, OPP TO GATE NO 06, MONDIPATTI,

  • 9 A two-cover (Technical cover and Finance cover) e-bidding procedure will be followed. For details, refer clause 11 of Appendix 1.

  • 10 The due date for submission of Tender Documents including the Technical cum Commercial Bid along with EMD / Bid Security and the Price bid through E-procurement portal(https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app)is before 3.00 pm on 10th April 2023.

    The unpriced Technical cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at 4:00 pm on 12th April 2023.

  • 11 TNPL will not be responsible for any delay in submission of online bid on the due date and time (Server time) through E-tendering portal https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.

  • 12 Following original documents are to be submitted at

Project Management Division,

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited

Kagithapuram 639 136,

Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA

within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening, failing which the bid is liable for rejection:

  • DD / BC for EMD / Bid Security in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD / BC)

  • 13 Hard copies of following documents are to be submitted within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening at

    Project Management Division, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited

    Kagithapuram 639 136,

    Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA

    • Authorisation Letter for submission of Bid

    • Documents for meeting the qualification criteria

    • Bid Form & BOQ (Appendix 4)

  • 14 As part of Unpriced Techno-Commercial (UTC) Bid, Bidder shall submit the Bid Form as per format furnished in Appendix 4 of the Bid Document. No prices shall be entered on the Bid Form and BOQ in the Unpriced Techno-Commercial (UTC) Bid.

  • 15 TNPL reserves the right to qualify the bids received and/or reject any or all the bids, at its own discretion, without assigning any reasons therefor. Also, TNPL reserves the right to split the order and award the contract to more than one bidder.

  • 16 The bid document should be uploaded in full after signing of all pages having agreed to all clauses mentioned.

  • 17 Bids shall be submitted based on the above guidelines along with conformity of the following Annexures and Appendixes:

SL.NO

DESCRIPTION

SUBJECT

1

Annexure 1

General Notes to be followed for the work.

2

Annexure 2

Additional terms and conditions.

3

Annexure 3

Terms and Conditions for deployment of contract labour.

4

Annexure 4

Details of minimum wages payable for outsourced workmen being deployed by the contractor for the year 2022-2023.

5

Annexure 5

Specimen copy of declaration letter for remittance of GST.

6

Appendix 1

Terms and conditions for E-tendering.

7

Appendix 2

Terms and conditions for E-reverse auction (E-auction).

8

Appendix 3

Process compliance statement.

9

Appendix 4

Bid form and BOQ for referring specification only.

18

All the clarification in the document and specifications shall be requested to the following e-mail IDs:

To: pmd.civil@tnpl.co.in

Cc: nandagopal.s@tnpl.co.in, thirugnanasambandan.p@tnpl.co.in

Disclaimer

TNPL - Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 07:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
