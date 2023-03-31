Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Fabrication and erection of side cladding around the Recovery Boiler lift at TNPL Unit II

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Bid No: TNPL/PMD/CIV/UNIT II/222323005078 Date of Issue: 30/03/2022

Dear Sirs,

1 Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TNPL") own and operates Multilayer Double coated Paper Board manufacturing facility at Mondipatti Village, Tiruchirapalli District in the state of Tamil Nadu.

2 For TNPL Unit II, structural works as per the scope specified in the Bid Document is to be carried out.

3 TNPL invites Bids from eligible Bidders for "Fabrication and Erection of side cladding around the Recovery Boiler lift at TNPL Unit II", as per the scope of this Bid Document through E-Procurement portal(https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app).

4 The bidding procedure is electronic bid submission through the website(https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app)only. The bidder can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and details of works for which the bid is invited. The Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering, Terms and Conditions for E-Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement are furnished as Appendix 1, Appendix 2 & Appendix 3 respectively.

5 Qualification Criteria: The bidder shall be a reputed contractor of structural works and should meet the following qualification criteria: The bidder should have successfully completed atleast one such fabrication and erection of structurals & sheeting works to any reputed Industrial establishments, buildings / Infrastructure works for Govt. departments / Corporations / Boards / undertakings etc., with a value not less than Rs.12.00 lakh (Rupees Twelve Lakh only), against single order in the last five (5) years reckoned from March, 2018 (i.e March 2018 to February 2023). The above value is excluding cost of all free issue materials by TNPL and excluding applicable taxes. The bidder shall provide the documentary evidence for meeting the above qualification criteria.