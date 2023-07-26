We, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) would like to procure Refractory Bricks & Castables on F.O.R Kagithapuram Basis against the above referred tender. In this connection, please find enclosed the following:

The tender will be processed online through e-tender cum e-reverse auction System. Bidders shall submit their response through bid submission to the tender on E-procurement platform at https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/apponly as no other forms of submission of offers or hard copy is accepted. Bidders are requested to quote their most competitive price through the online e-procurement portal/system.

New Tenderer Registration:

New bidders can register themselves in e-Procurement System https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/appby clicking the link. The required details for registration are to be filled up by the bidder. Upon registration, the bidder can login to the above e-procurement portal for submission of bid. For more details, please check Annexure - I.

Bidder manuals can be downloaded from https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app?page=BiddersManualKit&service=page

Bidders are requested to go through the General terms and conditions of the Tender, Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction (e-auction) and Process Compliance Statement carefully and attach one copy of the same duly signed in all pages as a token of acceptance along with the Technical cum Commercial Bid in e-procurement portal.

Tenderers must submit their Technical and Price bids (BOQ) in E-procurementportalon or before 09.08.2023 before 3.00 PM.Technical Bid will be opened in e-procurement portal on 10.08.2023 at 4 PM.

