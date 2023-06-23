M/s.

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Procurement of Bleached Chemi Thermo Mechanical Pulp -Hardwood 70 (BCTMP HW 70) for Board Plant (Unit-II) - reg

Ref: Our Tender No.232423001184 dt 20/06/2023

We, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL), would like to procure 2,500 ADMT ± 5% of Bleached Chemi Thermo Mechanical Pulp - Hardwood 70 (BCTMP- HW 70) for Board Plant (Unit-II) on CFR Tuticorin basisthrough E-Tendering against the above referred tender. In this connection, please find enclosed the following:

1 E-Tendering Terms and Conditions Annexure - I 2 Qualifying Criteria Annexure - II 3 General Terms and Conditions Annexure - II (A) 4 Terms & Conditions for E - Reverse Auction Annexure - II (B) 5 Process Compliance Statement Annexure - II (C) 6 Technical cum Commercial Bid Annexure - III 7 Price Bid schedule Annexure - IV

The tenderers are requested to go through the General Terms and Conditions of Tender, Terms and Conditions & Process Compliance Statement for e-auction and attach one copy each of the same duly signed in all pages as a token of acceptance, along with the TECHNICAL-CUM-COMMERICAL BID (Annexure-III).

The due date for submission of the Tender documents including the Technical Cum Commercial Bid along with Tender Fee/EMD and the Price Bid throughE-ProcurementPortalhttps://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/appis 03.07.2023 before 3.00 PM. The Technical Cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at 4.00 PM on the next day 04.07.2023.

Please note that the points asked for in Annexure-I are the qualifying factors of the Tender.

Initially the Technical cum Commercial Bid will be scrutinized and those who comply with the qualifying factors with documentary proof (wherever required) only will be qualified in the tender and considered for Price bid stage.

Tenderers who do not comply the qualifying factors of the tender will not be qualified in the Tender for Reverse auction and Price Bid stage.

