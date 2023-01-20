Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Procurement of Hot Melt Gum – 214 for Copier Reel Packing

Dear Sirs,

Sub: E - Tender for procurement of Hot Melt Gum - 214 for Copier Reel Packing - Reg

Ref: Tender No. 222313006349

TNPL would like to procure Hot Melt Gum - 214 for Copier Reel Packing against the above referred tender. In this connection please find the following:

1 E-tendering Terms and conditions Annexure - I 2 Qualifying factors of the Tender Annexure - II 3 General Terms and Conditions, Terms & Conditions for Reverse Annexure - III Auction and Process Compliance Statement 4 Technical cum Commercial Bid Annexure - IV 5 Price Bid schedule Annexure - V

The tenderers are requested to go through the E- tendering terms & conditions, General terms & conditions of the Tender, Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction (e-auction) and Process Compliance Statement carefully.

The due date for submission of Tender documents including the Technical Cum Commercial Bid and the Price bid through E-procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) is 03.02.2023 before 3:00 PM. The Technical Cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at 04:00 PM on 04.02.2023.

