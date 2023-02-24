Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Procurement of Imported Furnace Oil for Unit – I & Unit – II

MM/SP/TENDER/222313007142 24.02.2023 M/s. Dear Sirs, Sub: Procurement of Imported Furnace Oil for Unit - I & Unit - II- reg Ref: Our Tender No.222313007142 dt 24.02.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- We, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL), would like to procure 1,000 MT ± 5% of Imported Furnace Oil for Unit - I & Unit - II on CIF Tuticorin basisthrough E-Tendering against the above referred tender. In this connection, please find enclosed the following: 1 E-Tendering Terms and Conditions Annexure - I 2 Qualifying Criteria Annexure - II 3 General Terms and Conditions Annexure - II (A) 4 Terms & Conditions for E - Reverse Auction Annexure - II (B) 5 Process Compliance Statement Annexure - II (C) 6 Technical cum Commercial Bid Annexure - III 7 Price Bid Annexure - IV 8 Illustration to arrive at Landed Cost (Net of GST) Annexure - V The tenderers are requested to go through the General Terms and Conditions of Tender, Terms and Conditions & Process Compliance Statement for e-auction and attach one copy each of the same duly signed in all pages as a token of acceptance, along with the TECHNICAL-CUM-COMMERICALBID (Annexure-III). The due date for submission of the Tender documents including the Technical Cum Commercial Bid along with Tender Fee/EMD and the Price Bid through E-ProcurementPortal https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/appis 09.03.2023 before 3.00 PM. The Technical Cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at 4.00 PM on the next day 10.03.2023. Please note that the points asked for in Annexure-II are the qualifying factors of the Tender. Initially the Technical cum Commercial Bid will be scrutinized and those who comply with the qualifying factors with documentary proof (wherever required) only will be qualified in the tender and considered for Price bid stage.

Tenderers who do not comply the qualifying factors of the tender will not be qualified in the Tender for Reverse auction and Price Bid stage. …2

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited TENDER OPENING AND TECHNICAL BID EVALUATION Technical Bid opening will be done online and technical evaluation will be undertaken after the due date of submission of online Bid. TNPL will examine the Technical Cum Commercial Bids against the Qualifying criteria given in the Tender document. Evaluation will be conducted based on the documents submitted by the Bidder. The Bids which do not meet Qualifying criteria will be rejected and further evaluation will not be carried out. Decision of TNPL is final and no dispute can be raised by any Bidder for rejection of their Bids and no claims on this account will be entertained. The Bidders whose Bids meet the Eligibility Criteria and Technical specifications of the tender will be called as "Technically Qualified Bidders" If any of the documents, required to be submitted along with the Technical Bid is found wanting, the offer is liable to be rejected at that stage. However, TNPL at its discretion may call for any clarification regarding the document within a stipulated time period through e-mail. In case of non- compliance to such queries, the Bid shall be rejected without entertaining further correspondence in this regard. In case if the Bidder failed to comply with the requirements of TNPL, such Bids will be rejected as

"Technically non-responsive". The technical offers except price Bid will be opened by TNPL tender opening committee at Purchase section, Kagithapuram through https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app. Please note that, the points asked for in Annexure-II are the qualifying factors of the Tender. Tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for Price bid opening and E-reverse auction stage. OPENING OF THE PRICE BIDS: The date and time of opening of Price Bids will be later notified to registered e-mail to the Bidders who fulfill the Qualification criteria (Annexure-II) and whose bids are found to be commercially and technically acceptable. TENDER FINALISATION METHOD: The tenderers are advised to note that in the Price Bid they have to quote the rate in INR on CIF Tuticorin basis by converting the rate from USD to INR considering the exchange rate of Rs 82.7475 as on 24.02.2023. The tenderers shall submit their rate in INR for Clearing & Forwarding and Transportation of Imported Furnace Oil for Unit 1 and Unit 2 separately. Purchase Order will be released in USD for supply of Furnace Oil and in INR for Clearing, Forwarding and Transportation. 2 | P a g e

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited The tenderers, on their own interest, should ensure that all the documents required are furnished in the online portal. Tenders received without the relevant documents would summarily be rejected Note: At the price bid stage, TNPL would adopt the following methodology to finalize the tender. In the e-tender, the price bids received from the technically qualified bidders will be opened electronically. TNPL would fix the opening price and minimum bid decrement for E-Reverse auction in INR and the date & time of E-Reverse auction will be communicated to qualified bidders. Technically qualified bidders only will be allowed to participate in the E-Reverse auction process. The lowest offer received either through e-auction or through price bid, whichever is lower will only be considered for placement of order. The Purchase order will be released in USD/MT for supply of Imported Furnace Oil and in INR for Clearing & Forwarding and Transportation . Note: All the clarification in the document and specification at once shall be requested by E-mail to GM (Purchase) at rameshdas.c@tnpl.co.in / purchase.pulp@tnpl.co.in TNPL reserve the right to reject any or all tenders at it's own discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever and TNPL is not responsible for any other delay in submission of online bid on due date and time (Server time) through E-tendering portal https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, GENERAL MANAGER (PURCHASE) Encl : as above 3 | P a g e

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited ANNEXURE - I: E-TENDERING TERMS AND CONDITIONS INSTRUCTION TO BIDDERS FOR SUBMISSION OF ONLINE BIDS IN E-TENDER Techno-commercial bids and price bids should be submitted through the link https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app. The tender will be processed online through e-tender and e-reverse auction. The bidder shall submit his response through bid submission to the tender in the online procurement platform at NIC's website https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.No other forms of bid submission is accepted. Bidders are requested to quote their price through the online e-procurement portal/system only. The procedures to be followed are explained below: Techno-Commercial Bids are to be filled in the given formats attached. The required and mandatory formats are available in the Tender Document in the e-portal. Price Bids are to be filled in the e-portal in the relevant web pages enabled for the bidders. Bidders are requested to read these instructions and terms & conditions before submitting their online tenders .

The Bidders are required to submit soft copies of their Bids electronically on the TAMILNADU GOVERNMENT E PROCUREMENT Portal, using valid Digital Signature Certificates. The necessary instructions were given to assist the Bidders in registering on the TAMILNADU GOVERNMENT E PROCUREMENT Portal, prepare their Bids in accordance with the requirements and submit their Bids online on the TAMILNADU GOVERNMENT E PROCUREMENT Portal. ∙ More useful information for submitting online Bids on the TAMILNADU GOVERNMENT E PROCUREMENT Portal may be obtained at: https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) The bidding under this contract is electronic bid submission through website https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/apponly. Detailed guidelines for viewing bids and submission of online bids are given on the website. The bidders can log on to this website and view the invitation for Bids and can view the details of Materials /works for which bids are invited. 1 REGISTRATION: The bidders need to submit bids online. However, the bidders are required to have enrolment/registration in the website by clicking on the link "Online bidder enrolment" which is free of charge. As part of the enrolment process, the bidders are required to choose a unique username and assign a password for their accounts. Bidders are advised to register their valid email address and mobile numbers as part of the registration process. These details would be used for any communication from the e-Portal. Upon enrolment, the bidders are required to register their valid Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) (Class Class III Certificates with signing key usage) issued by any Certifying Authority recognized by CCA India (e.g. Sify / nCode / eMudhra etc.), with their profile. Only one valid DSC should be registered by a bidder. Please note that the bidders are responsible to ensure that they do not lend their DSC to others which may lead to misuse. Bidder then can login to the site through the secured login by entering their user ID / password and the password of the DSC / e-Token. 4 | P a g e