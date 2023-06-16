Advanced search
    TNPL   INE107A01015

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED

(TNPL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:21:45 2023-06-16 am EDT
216.50 INR   +1.86%
08:16aTamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers : Procurement of Non Ferric Alum for Unit
PU
06:16aTamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers : Construction of security room, weigh bridge room and foundation in TNPL offsite at Modakurichi
PU
04:08aTamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers : Procurement of 1 – No Newly Built School Van for TNPL School Society Unit – II
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Procurement of Non Ferric Alum for Unit

06/16/2023 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TENDER NO :232413001903

16.06.2023

Dear Sirs,

Sub: E - Tender for Procurement of NON FERRIC ALUM for UNIT-I- Reg

Ref: Press Tender No. 232413001903

TNPL would like to procure NON FERRIC ALUM for UNIT-I against the above referred tender. In this connection please find enclosed the following:

1

E-tendering Terms and conditions

Annexure - I

2

Qualifying factors of the tender

Annexure - II

3

General Terms and Conditions, Terms & Conditions for Reverse

Annexure - III

Auction and Process Compliance Statement

4

Technical cum Commercial Bid

Annexure - IV

5

Price Bid schedule

Annexure - V

The tenderers are requested to go through the General terms and conditions of the Tender, Qualifying factors of the tender, Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction (e-auction) and Process Compliance Statement carefully.

The due date for submission of Tender documents including the Technical Cum Commercial Bid along with Tender fee/EMD and the Price bid through E-procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) is 28.06.2023 before 3:00 PM. The Technical Cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at 04:00 PM on 30.06.2023.

Contd..2

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD

TENDER No: 232413001903

(2)

TENDER OPENING AND TECHNICAL BID EVALUATION

  1. Technical Bid opening will be done online and technical evaluation will be carried out after the due date of submission of online Bid.
  2. TNPL will examine the Technical Bids against the Qualifying criteria and Technical cum Commercial bid given in the Tender document.
  3. Evaluation will be done based on the documents submitted by the Bidder. Sample should conform to TNPL specification. The Bids which are not meeting Qualifying criteria will be rejected and further processing will not be carried out.
  4. Decision of TNPL is final and no dispute can be raised by any Bidder for rejection of their Bids and no claims on this account will be entertained.
  5. The Bidders whose Bids meet the Qualifying Criteria and Technical specifications of the tender will be called as "Technically Qualified Bidders".
  6. In case if the Bidder fails to comply with the requirements of TNPL, such Bids will be rejected without entertaining further correspondence in this regard.

The technical offers excepting price Bid will be opened by TNPL tender opening committee at Purchase section, Kagithapuram through https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.

Please note that the points asked for in Annexure-II are the qualifying factors of the Tender. Tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for Price bid opening and E-reverse auction stage.

OPENING OF THE PRICE BIDS:

The date and time of opening of Price Bids will be later notified through registered e-mail to the Bidders who fulfill the tender terms and conditions.

Note: At the price bid stage, TNPL would adopt the following methodology to finalize the tender.

  1. Technical Bid is to be filled in the given format & uploaded.
  2. Price Bid (BOQ) is to be filled in the given format & uploaded.
  3. In the e-tender, the price bids received from the technically qualified bidders will be opened electronically.
  4. The opening price for the e-auction will be fixed by TNPL. The opening price, minimum bid decrement, the date and time of e-auction (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) will be communicated to the qualified parties through your registered Mobile number and E-mail ID in NIC portal.
  5. The lowest offer received either through e-portal price bid (BOQ) or through e-auction whichever is lower, will only be considered for placement of order.

Further, if the bidders offer is not qualified as per the qualifying factor mentioned in the tender, their price bid (BOQ) will not be opened.

Note : All the clarification in the document and specification at once shall be requested by E- mail to purchase.rawmatl@tnpl.co.in

Contd..3

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD

TENDER No: 232413001903

(3)

Submission of Tender Fee and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD):

TENDER FEE:Non Refundable Tender Fee of Rs.590/-should be remitted through RTGS mode.

EMD: EMD of Rs 50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand Only)should be remitted through RTGS mode.

The remittance details of both Tender fee and EMD should also be furnished in the Technical cum Commercial Bid. Further remittance statement / UTR details should be uploaded in the online procurement portal : https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app

Bank details for RTGS payment:

Account Number

1152223000000372

Description

CC Account

Account Name

TAMIL NADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LTD

Corporate Address

KAGITHAPURAM, KARUR DISTRICT, TAML NADU-639136

BANK NAME

KARUR VYSYA BANK

Branch address

KARUR WEST (L.N.S), ERODE ROAD, LNS POST, KARUR,

PIN Code 639002

IFS Code

KVBL0001152

Note : Tender fee and EMD should be remitted separately.

Offers received without EMD are liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.

EMD amount will not bear any interest and will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders after releasing the order.

NOTE:

TNPL is not bound to accept the lowest quotation and TNPL may accept or reject the lowest quotation or any quotation at its sole discretion and go for re-tendering in case the lowest rate obtained in the tender is considered higher.

TNPL reserve the right to reject any or all tenders at it's own discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever and TNPL is not responsible for any other delay in submission of online bid on due date and time (Server time) through E-tendering portal https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED,

DGM (PURCHASE)

Encl: as above

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD

TENDER NO:232413001903

ANNEXURE - I: E-TENDERING TERMS AND CONDITIONS

INSTRUCTION TO BIDDERS FOR SUBMISSION OF ONLINE BIDS IN E-TENDER

Techno-commercial bids and price bids should be submitted through the following link https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app

The tender will be processed online through e-tender and e-reverse auction. The bidder shall submit his response through bid submission to the tender in the online procurement platform at NIC's website https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.No other forms of bid submission is accepted. Bidders are requested to quote their price through the online e-procurement portal/system only.

The procedures to be followed are explained below:

  1. Techno-CommercialBids are to be filled in the given formats attached. The required and mandatory formats are available in the Tender Document in the e-portal.
  2. Price Bids are to be filled in the e-portal in the relevant web pages enabled for the bidders. Price

bids will be opened before- reverse auction.

  • Bidders are requested to read the instructions and terms & conditions carefully before submitting their online tenders.
  • The Bidders are required to submit soft copies of their Bids electronically on the TAMILNADU GOVERNMENT E PROCUREMENT Portal, using valid Digital Signature Certificates. The necessary instructions are given to assist the Bidders in registering on the TAMILNADU GOVERNMENT E PROCUREMENT Portal, prepare their Bids in accordance with the requirements and submitting their Bids online on the TAMILNADU GOVERNMENT E PROCUREMENT Portal.
  • More useful information for submitting online Bids on the TAMILNADU GOVERNMENT E PROCUREMENT Portal may be obtained at: https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app)

The bidding under this contract is electronic bid submission through website https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/apponly. Detailed guidelines for viewing bids and submission of online bids are given on the website. The bidder's can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and can view the details of Materials /works for which bids are invited.

1 REGISTRATION:

1.1 The bidders needs to submit bids online. However, the bidders are required to have enrolment/registration in the website by clicking on the link "Online bidder enrolment" which is free of charge.

1.2 As part of the enrolment process, the bidders are required to choose a unique user name and assign a password for their accounts.

  1. Bidders are advised to register their valid email address and mobile number as part of the registration process. These details would be used for any communication from the e-Portal.
  2. Upon enrolment, the bidders are required to register their valid Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) (Class Class III Certificates with signing key usage) issued by any Certifying Authority recognized by CCA India (e.g. Sify / nCode / eMudhra etc.), with their profile.
  3. Only one valid DSC should be registered by a bidder. Please note that the bidders should ensure that they do not lend their DSC to others which may lead to misuse.
  4. Bidder then can login to the site through the secured login by entering their user ID / password and the password of the DSC / e-Token.

Contd….2

TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD

TENDER NO:232413001903

[2]

2.0 CONTACT PERSONS:

For queries related to registration and online bidding (NIC): e-mail : support.etender@nic.in/ eps.support@tnpl.co.in

Contact No.NIC: 044 - 24461505;TNPL CUG.No: 94894 00798

3.0 SYSTEM REQUIREMENT:

  1. Operating System: Windows 7 or above, RAM - 1GB and above
  2. Internet connectivity with at least 2 Mbps speed
  3. Internet browser: IE 9 and above (or) Mozilla Firefox 3.5 up to version 49
  4. Signing type: Digital Signature (class III)
  5. JRE 8.0 software to be downloaded and installed in the system.

To enable ALL active X controls and disable 'use pop up blocker' under Tools→Internet Options→ custom level (Please run IE settings once)

4.0 SEARCHING FOR TENDER DOCUMENT:

  1. There are various search options built in the Website, to facilitate bidders to search active tenders by several parameters. These parameters could include Tender ID, organization name, location, date, value, etc.
  2. Once the bidders have selected the tenders they are interested in, they may download the required documents/tender schedules. These tenders can be moved to the respective 'My Tenders' folder. This would enable the Tamil Nadu Govt. e-Procurement Portal, to intimate the bidders through SMS / e-mail in case there is any corrigendum issued to the tender document.
  3. The bidder should make a note of the unique Tender ID assigned to each tender, in case they want to obtain any clarification / help from the Helpdesk.
  1. PREPARATION OF BIDS:
  2. Bidder should take into account any corrigendum published on the tender document before submitting their bids.
  3. Bidders are requested to go through the NIT and the tender document carefully to understand the documents required to be submitted as part of the bid. Please note the number of covers in which the bid documents have to be submitted, the number of documents including the names and content of each of the document that need to be submitted. Any deviations from these may lead to rejection of the bid.
  4. Bidders, in advance, should get ready the bid documents to be submitted as indicated in the tender document and generally, they can be in PDF / XLS / RAR / DWF / JPG formats. Bid documents may be scanned with 100 dpi, which helps in reducing size of the scanned document. Since the uploaded documents shall be downloaded for evaluation of bid, bidders are advised to upload clear scanned copies.
  5. The completed bid comprising scanned copy of the proof for the payment of Tender fee, EMD and necessary technical and commercial documents should be uploaded on the website along with signed and scanned copies of requisite certificates are mentioned in the different sections in the tender document.

Contd….3

Disclaimer

TNPL - Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 12:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 40 203 M 490 M 490 M
Net income 2022 143 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
Net Debt 2022 22 263 M 272 M 272 M
P/E ratio 2022 81,0x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 14 711 M 179 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 371
Free-Float 56,0%
Managers and Directors
Thiru Mungamuru Saikumar Chairman & Managing Director
Sathya Ananth Chief Financial Officer & General Manager-Finance
K. Manoharan Chief Information Officer
Thiru R Seenivasan Chief General Manager-Plantation & R&D
S. Venkata R. Krishnan Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED-9.44%179
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-7.29%4 185
SYLVAMO CORPORATION-8.44%1 894
YUEYANG FOREST & PAPER CO., LTD.28.99%1 739
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-7.66%1 340
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-33.86%1 020
