Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers : Procurement of Office Waste paper (White Records) in Bale form from Karnataka

MM/SP/TENDER: 222313007922 30.03.2023

Dear Sir,

Sub: Tender for Procurement of Office Waste paper (White Records) in Bale form from Karnataka on FOR Kagithapuram basis - reg.

Ref: Our TENDER No. 222313007922 DT: 30.03.2023

We, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL), would like to procure 1000 MT (+ 5%) of Indigenous Waste Paper (White Records) in Bale form from Karnataka on FOR Kagithapuram basis against the above referred tender. In this connection, please find enclosed the following:

1 General Terms and Conditions, Process Compliance Statement & Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction Procedure Annexure - I 2 Technical cum Commercial Bid (To be attached in e-portal) Annexure - II 3 Price Bid schedule is to be filled in the e-portal (BOQ) 4 Instructions to Bidders for bids submission Annexure - III

The tender will be processed through online e-procurement system. The bidder shall submit the bid through e-procurement platform at https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app only. Bidders are requested to quote their most competitive price through the online e-procurement portal/system.

New Tenderer can register themselves in e-Procurement System https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app by clicking the link. The required details for registration are to be filled up by the tenderer. Upon registration, the tenderer can login to the above e-procurement portal for submission of bid. For more details, please check Annexure - III.

The Tenderers are requested to go through the General terms and conditions of the Tender, Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction (e-auction) and Process Compliance Statement carefully and attach one copy of the same duly signed in all pages as a token of acceptance along with the Technical cum Commercial Bid in e-procurement portal.

Tenders must submit their Technical and Price bids (BOQ) in E-Procurement portal (NIC) on or before 06/04/2023 03.00 pm. Techno Commercial offer will be opened through e-procurement portal on 07/04/2023 at 03.00 pm.

The due date for submission of Technical cum Commercial Bid and Price Bid is 06/04/2023 before 3.00 PM.

Corporate Office: 67, Mount Road, Guindy, Chennai - 600 032 Phone:(0091) 044-22354415/16/18. Fax:(0091)044-22350834/22354614 e-mail: response@tnpl.co.in / export@tnpl.co.in

Contd...2

MM/SP/TENDER: 222313007922 30.03.2023

[2]

Initially the Technical cum Commercial Bid will be scrutinized and those who qualify in the Technical cum Commercial Bid, satisfying all the tender conditions, will only be considered for PRICE BID Stage. Please refer Qualifying conditions given at Annexure I (a)

TENDER FINALISATION METHOD:

The tenderers are advised to note that at the Reverse Auction / Price Bid, they have to quote the rate on FOR Kagithapuram basis taking the following into consideration.

Quantity and quality determination at TNPL site should be inline with terms and conditions of the tender.

The tenderers, on their own interest, should ensure that all the documents required are furnished. Tenders received without the relevant documents would summarily be rejected.

Note: At the price bid stage, TNPL would follow the following methodology to finalise the tender.

1. a. Technical Bid is to be filled separately in given format & attached in the e-portal. b. Price Bid (BOQ) is to be uploaded in the e-portal.

2. TNPL will open the Price Bids of technically qualified bidders in the e-procurement portal.

3. The Lowest price obtained in the price bid/TNPL will fix opening price and TNPL would fix the minimum bid decrement for the e-auction (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) and the date and time of e-auction will be communicated to the qualified parties through your registered Mobile number and E-mail ID in NIC portal.

4. The lowest offer received either through e-auction or through e-portal price bid (BOQ) whichever is lower, will only be considered for placement of order.

Further, if the bidders offer is not qualified as per the qualifying factor mentioned in the tender, their price bid (BOQ) will not be opened and will be disqualified.

TNPL reserves the right to reject any or all tenders at it's own discretion without assigning any reason whatsoever and TNPL is not responsible for any delay in submission of bid on due date and in time.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully, for TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED,

DGM (Purchase)

Encl: as above

MM/SP/TENDER: 222313007922

ANNEXURE - I (a) - Qualifying conditions

30.03.2023

1 The Indigenous Waste Paper offered should strictly confirm to TNPL specifications. 2 Tenderer should supply the entire Purchase Order Quantity without fail. 3 Submission of Earnest Money Deposit as per tender terms. 4 Submission of Tender within the due date and time. 5 Minimum Quantity Commitment: Tenderers should submit their offer for a minimum commitment quantity of 300 MT, in the absence of which the Tender is liable for rejection. 6 The Tenderer shall have experience in supply of waste papers not less than 200 MT in any one of the calendar month in the past three FY i.e 2019-20, 2020-21 & 2021-22 and documentary proof in the form of work order copies /performance certificate for the same to be provided. In case of existing/previous contractor to TNPL, work order particulars and other details have to be furnished. 7 Submission of Tender Fee and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD): TENDER FEE: In case, the tenderer has downloaded the tender document from websites, Tender Fee of Rs.590/- is to be remitted through RTGS/NEFT mode EMD: Rs.50,000/-(Rupees Fifty Thousand only) should be submitted along with the Technical cum Commercial Bid through RTGS mode. The remittance details of both Tender fee and EMD should also be furnished in the Technical cum Commercial Bid. Further remittance statement / UTR details should be uploaded in the online procurement portal : https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app Bank details for RTGS payment:Account Number Description Account Name Corporate Address 1152223000000372 CC Account TAMIL NADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LTD KAGITHAPURAM, KARUR DISTRICT, TAML NADU-639136 BANK NAME Branch addressKARUR VYSYA BANK KARUR WEST (L.N.S), ERODE ROAD, LNS POST, KARUR, PIN Code 639002 IFSC Code KVBL0001152 Offers received without EMD are liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.

Note:

Tenderers who do not comply with the above conditions will not be qualified in the tender for Price bid stage.

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED

MM/SP/TENDER: 222313007922

DEFINITIONS:ANNEXURE - I

GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

30.03.2023

01 PURCHASER: Purchaser means Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited having its Registered Office at No 67, Mount Road, Guindy, Chennai 600 032. The term Purchaser includes successors and assigns of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited. 02 SUPPLIER: Supplier means the persons, firm or corporation to which the contract is addressed. The term supplier includes its successors and assigns. 03 COMPLETE AGREEMENT: The order/contract to be finalised including the terms and conditions, the work specifications hereto and any additional terms and conditions incorporated into and attached hereto. 04 MATERIAL: Office Waste Paper (White Records) in Bale form 05 SCOPE OF WORK: Supply of Office Waste Paper (White Records) in Bale form from Karnataka on FOR Kagithapuram basis. 06 QUANTITY: 1,000 MT (+ 5%) 07 TNPL reserves the right to split the order on more than one vendor. TNPL also reserves the right to place order for full tender quantity or part quantity thereof. 08 SPECIFICATIONS: The Tenderer should be in a position to supply the Indigenous Waste Paper as per TNPL specifications given below:  White Records in Bale form

 The brightness of paper (%ISO without UV) shall be not less than 60

 Ash content in the paper shall be below 20%.

 Moisture should not be more than 10%.

 Out Throw/Rejection should not be more than 1%. 09 (a) PRICE: The price should be quoted on FOR Kagithapuram basis. (b) The price quoted and accepted against the tender would be FIRM for the entire duration of the contract. FOR

o

Contd...2

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED

MM/SP/TENDER: 222313007922 30.03.2023

[2]