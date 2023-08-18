Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
- Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TNPL") own and operates an integrated pulp and paper manufacturing facility at Kagithapuram in the state of Tamil Nadu. The paper mill manufactures different varieties of paper and is one of the major producers of newsprint and fine papers in India.
- For TNPL Unit I, painting works in Bagasse yard as per the scope specified in the Bid Document is to be carried out.
- TNPLinvites Bids from eligible Bidders for "Supply and fixing of coal tar epoxy painting in new bagasse yard central and side channels at TNPL Unit I - Phase II", as per the scope of this Bid Document throughE-Procurementportal(https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app).
- The bidding procedure is electronic bid submission through the website(https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) only. The bidder can logon to this website and view the invitation for Bids and details of works for which the bid is invited.
The Terms and Conditions for E-Tendering, Terms and Conditions for E-Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement are furnished as Appendix 1, Appendix 2 & Appendix 3 respectively.
- Qualification Criteria:
The bidder shall be a reputed contractor of painting works and should meet the following qualification criteria:
"The bidder should have successfully completed atleast one painting work to any reputed Industrial establishments / Govt. departments / Corporations / Boards / undertakings, etc., with a value not less than Rs.6.00 lakh (Rupees Six lakh only), against single order in the last five (5) years reckoned from August, 2018 (i.e., August 2018 to July 2023). The above value is excluding cost of all free issue materials by TNPL and all applicable taxes".
The bidder shall provide the documentary evidence for meeting the above qualification criteria.
6 EMD / Bid Security :
EMD / Bid Security of Rs.21,000/- (Indian Rupees Twenty One Thousand only) should be remitted by the Bidder
- through RTGS / NEFT mode. (OR)
- A Demand Draft (DD) / Banker's Cheque (BC) in favour of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, payable at Karur, Tamil Nadu, India.
7 The remittance details of EMD / Bid Security should also be furnished in the Technical cum Commercial Bid. Further scanned copy of DD / BC / Remittance statement / UTR details should be uploaded in the online procurement portal: https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.
EMD / Bid Security is not exempted, for any reason whatsoever.
Offers received without EMD / Bid security is liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due / running bills or from the EMD / Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.
8 Bank details for RTGS payment:
ACCOUNT NAME
TAMIL NADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LTD
BANK NAME
KARUR VYSYA BANK LTD
ACCOUNT NUMBER
1152223000000372
ACCOUNT TYPE
CASH CREDIT
IFSC CODE
KVBL0001152
MICR CODE
639053003
BRANCH
KARUR LNS
BRANCH ADDRESS
NO.68, ERODE ROAD, LNS POST, KARUR, TAMIL NADU
639002
- A two-cover (Technical cover and Finance cover) e-bidding procedure will be followed. For details, refer clause 11 of Appendix 1.
- The due date for submission of Tender Documents including the Technical cum Commercial
Bid along with EMD / Bid Security and the Price bid through E-procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) is before 3.00 pm on 26thAugust 2023.
The unpriced Technical cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at
4:00 pm on 29th August 2023.
- TNPL will not be responsible for any delay in submission of online bid on the due date and time (Server time) through E-tendering portal https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.
- Following original documents are to be submitted at
Project Management Division,
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Kagithapuram 639 136,
Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA
within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening, failing which the bid is liable for rejection:
- DD / BC for EMD / Bid Security in original (in case, Bidder had paid by way of DD / BC)
13 Hard copies of following documents are to be submitted within three (3) days from the date of Technical Bid opening at
Project Management Division,
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited
Kagithapuram 639 136,
Karur District, Tamil Nadu, INDIA
- Authorisation Letter for submission of Bid
- Documents for meeting the qualification criteria
- Bid Form & BOQ (Appendix 4)
- As part of Unpriced Techno-Commercial (UTC) Bid, Bidder shall submit the Bid Form as per format furnished in Appendix 4 of the Bid Document. No prices shall be entered on the Bid Form and BOQ in the Unpriced Techno-Commercial (UTC) Bid.
- TNPL reserves the right to qualify the bids received and/or reject any or all the bids, at its own discretion, without assigning any reasons therefor. Also, TNPL reserves the right to split the order and award the contract to more than one bidder.
- The bid document should be uploaded in full after signing of all pages having agreed to all clauses mentioned.
- Bids shall be submitted based on the above guidelines along with conformity of the following Annexures and Appendixes:
SL.NO
DESCRIPTION
SUBJECT
1
Annexure 1
General Notes to be followed for the work.
2
Annexure 2
Additional terms and conditions.
3
Annexure 3
Terms and Conditions for deployment of contract labour.
4
Annexure 4
Details of minimum wages payable for outsourced workmen
being deployed by the contractor for the year 2022-2023.
5
Annexure 5
Specimen copy of declaration letter for remittance of GST.
6
Appendix 1
Terms and conditions for E-tendering.
7
Appendix 2
Terms and conditions for E-reverse auction (E-auction).
8
Appendix 3
Process compliance statement.
9
Appendix 4
Bid form and BOQ for referring specification only.
18 All the clarification in the document and specifications shall be requested to the following e-mail IDs:
To:pmd.civil@tnpl.co.in
Cc:nandagopal.s@tnpl.co.in,thirugnanasambandan.p@tnpl.co.in
