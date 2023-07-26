Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited Kagithapuram, Karur Dist. 639136, Tamil Nadu ICSI Phone 04324 - 277 001 (10 lines) NATIONAL AWARD Fax 04324-277 025 Purchase: 276368 FOR EXCELLENCE IN e-mail purchase.trans@tnpl.co.in CORPORATE Web www.tnpl.com GOVERNANCE Corporate Identify No.L22121TN1979PLC007799 TENDER NO.232413002916 July 24, 2023 Dear Sirs, Sub: Transportation of Paper Reels/Bundles/Boxes from TNPL Unit-1 at Kagithapuram and its Outside Godowns (situated in and around 60 KMradius / 61-130KM radius from Kagithapuram) to various Branches / Destinations (8) throughout India by Truck through road. Ref: Tender No.232413002916 TNPL would like to fix up contractors for Transportation of Paper Reels/Bundles/Copier boxes/Note Book boxes - from TNPL Unit-1 at Kagithapuram and its outside godowns (situated in and around 60 KMradius / 61-130KMradius from Kagithapuram) to various destinations/depot throughout India by Truck through road. In this connection please find enclosed the following tender documents: Annexure - I General Terms & Conditions Annexure - II E-tendering Terms and conditions Annexure - III Terms & Conditions for Reverse Auction and Process Compliance Statement Annexure - IV Technical-cum-Commercial Bid Annexure - V Details of Destinations, Approximate Quantity and Transit Time Annexure - VI Price Bid (BOQ Sheet is to be filled in the e-portal) Annexure - VII Confirmation on applicable GST The tenderers are requested to go through the E - tendering terms and conditions, General terms and conditions of the Tender, Terms and Conditions for Reverse Auction (e-auction) and Process Compliance Statement carefully. The due date for submission of Tender documents including the Technical Cum Commercial Bid along with Tender fee/EMD and the Price bid online through E-procurement portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app) is 29.07.2023 on or before 3:00 PM. The Technical Cum Commercial Bid will be opened through online portal at 04:00 PM on 31.07.2023. However tenderers, those who have already qualified against our earlier Tender No.232413001337 dt.26/05/2023 need not submit EMD. TENDER OPENING AND TECHNICAL BID EVALUATION Technical Bid opening will be done online and technical evaluation will be carried out after the due date of submission of online Bid. TNPL will examine the Technical Bids against the Qualifying criteria and Technical cum Commercial bid given in the Tender document. Evaluation will be done based on the documents submitted by the Bidder. The Bids which are not meeting Qualifying criteria will be rejected and further processing will not be carried out. The tenderers, on their own interest, should ensure that all the documents required are furnished. Tenders received without the relevant documents would summarily be rejected Decision of TNPL is final and no dispute can be raised by any Bidder for rejection of their Bids and no claims on this account will be entertained. The Bidders whose Bids meet the Qualifying Criteria and Technical specifications of the tender will be called as "Technically Qualified Bidders". In case if the Bidder fails to comply with the requirements of TNPL, such Bids will be rejected without entertaining further correspondence in this regard. Corporate Office:67, Mount Road, Guindy, Chennai - 600 032 Phone:(0091) 044-22354415/16/18.Fax:(0091)044-22350834/22354614 e-mail:response@tnpl.co.in/export@tnpl.co.in Contd..2

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited TENDER NO.232413002916 [2] Technically qualified bidders price Bid will be opened by TNPL tender opening committee at Purchase section, Kagithapuram throughhttps://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app. Please note that the points asked for in Annexure-I are the qualifying factors of the Tender. Tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for Price bid opening and E-reverse auction stage. OPENING OF THE PRICE BIDS: The date and time of opening of Price Bids will be later notified through registered Mobile number and e-mail to the Bidders who fulfill the tender terms and conditions through NIC portal. Note: At the price bid stage, TNPL would adopt the following methodology to finalize the tender. Technical Bid is to be filled in the given format & uploaded. Price Bid (BOQ) is to be filled in the given format & uploaded. In the e-tender, the price bids received from the technically qualified bidders will be opened electronically. The opening price for the e-auction will be the lowest price obtained in the price bid/ TNPL will fix opening price. The minimum bid decrement, opening price, the date and time of e-auction ( https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app ) will be communicated to the qualified parties through your registered Mobile number and E-mail ID in NIC portal. The lowest offer received either through e-portal price bid (BOQ) or through e-auction whichever is lower, will only be considered for placement of order. Further, if the bidders offer is not qualified as per the qualifying factor mentioned in the tender, their price bid (BOQ) will not be opened. NOTE: Normally all the despatches will be made from our factory premises at Unit-1, Kagithapuram only. Therefore the tenderers are requested to quote their rates per MT in Price Bid in Annexure - VI (to be submitted in online) for providing trucks at TNPL Unit-1, Kagithapuram. In case of any specific requirement, TNPL will intimate the transporter to deploy the truck at its godowns situated in and around 60 KMradius/61-130KMradius from TNPL Unit-1, Kagithapuram for which the additional freight charges per truck will be given as detailed in clause no.1 of general terms and conditions. These charges will be on per trip basis over and above the freight rate fixed for all the destinations against this tender. In addition to the above, in case of Government Order, you have to deliver the material for more than one places for that an additional charges per delivery over and above the freight charges will be given as detailed in clause no.1 These rates are fixed and the price bid of those tenderers who do not accept these rates are liable for rejection. Tenderers can quote their rates per MT basis in the PRICE BID for all / interested destinations on rate contract basis valid for a period of one year. The quantity indicated is only an estimation and the same will vary on either side without any limitation depending upon our customer's requirement. The rate quoted by the tenderers should not have any binding on quantity indicated in the tender. PLEASE NOTE THAT FOLLOWING ARE THE QUALIFYING CONDITIONS FOR OPENING OF PRICE BID (POINT NO.1 TO 6): Therefore tenderers who do not comply with the conditions with documentary proof (wherever required) will not be qualified in the Tender for Price Bid stage. The Tenderer should be a "Bank Approved Transporter".

Valid copy of IBA certificate should be enclosed along with Technical-cum- Commercial Bid as a documentary proof. Otherwise the tender will not be considered. Contd..3

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited TENDER NO.232413002916 [3] EXPERIENCE:

The Tenderer should have minimum five years experience in transportation of bulk materials. The tenderer should furnish the following details of their last five financial years performance :- Documentary proof for experience in the form of work order copies / contracts / transport agreements for the last FIVE FINANCIAL YEARS.

Performance certificates from the customers for the last FIVE FINANCIAL YEARS.

Financial Year wise Turn-over details duly certified by the Auditors.

Turn-over details duly certified by the Auditors. Quantity moved destination wise.

If the tenderer is an existing transporter for TNPL Unit - 1/2 (for the year2022-2023only) for transportation of Paper Reels / Bundles / Boxes / Board they need not provide the above documents. However they can only indicate the purchase order number of TNPL. Tenders received without year wise documentary proof for experience for five financial years and other qualifying factors as above will not considered for price bid stage. However tenderers, those who have already qualified against our earlier Tender No. 232413001337 dt.26/05/2023 need not submit proof for experience in this tender. 3) EARNEST MONEY DEPOSIT (EMD): EMD: EMD of Rs 2,00,000/- (Rupees Two Lakhs) should be submitted along with the Technical cum Commercial Bid through RTGS/NEFT mode. The remittance details of EMD (UTR details) should also be furnished in the Technical cum Commercial Bid. Bank details for RTGS payment: Account Number Description Account Name Corporate Address BANK NAME Branch address IFS Code 1152223000000372 CC Account TAMIL NADU NEWS PRINT AND PAPERS LTD KAGITHAPURAM, KARUR DISTRICT, TAML NADU-639136 KARUR VYSYA BANK KARUR WEST (L.N.S), ERODE ROAD, LNS POST, KARUR, PIN Code 639002 KVBL0001152 Offers received without EMD are liable for rejection. TNPL will not entertain any request for adjusting the EMD from the tenderer's due/running bills or from the EMD/Security Deposit of any other tender participated by the tenderer.

The EMD of successful tenderer shall be converted into Security Deposit and the same will be returned after satisfactory completion of order. The Security Deposit shall not bear any interest. EMD amount will not bear any interest and will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders after releasing the order. However tenderers, those who have already qualified against our earlier Tender No.232413001337 dt.26/05/2023 need not submit EMD. SOLVENCY CERTIFICATE:

The tenderer should furnish Solvency Certificate for Rs.5,00,000/- (Rupees Five Lakhs only) from Revenue authority or Nationalized/Scheduled Bank in support of Financial status of the Party not less than the above amount issued after 31/03/2023 . If the solvency certificate date is prior to 31/03/2023 , an encumbrance certificate issued after 31/03/2023 shall be produced along with copy of solvency certificate. Contd..4

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited TENDER NO.232413002916 [4] 5) ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT/MATERIALS IN TRANSIT: In addition to the Earnest Money Deposit, the successful tenderer should agree to submit Additional Security Deposit and Bank Guarantee towards Material in Transit as per clause no.26 of General terms and conditions enclosed. The contractor who have worked earlier for TNPL and whose performance was found bad/unsatisfactory will not be considered. TNPL's decision is final in this regard. Tender received without any of the documents called for is liable for total rejection. The date of opening of Price bid will be communicated in due course and the price bid of qualified bidders will be opened in the presence of interested bidders who choose to be present at the time of opening. VALIDITY OF OFFER: The rate quoted against the tender should be valid for acceptance for 90 days from the date of opening of commercial bid and during the validity of the offer, the bidder is not permitted to make any upward revision in the rate or withdraw his offer. In case of withdrawal of offer or revision of rate as stated above, the EMD amount will be forfeited and suitable penal action will be taken. The rate quoted against this tender will be on rate contract basis for a period of one year irrespective of the quantity of movement. The negotiation will be conducted with technically and commercially acceptable lowest bidder. In case the lowest negotiated rate appears to be reasonable taking into account the prevailing market conditions, the contract will be awarded to the lowest bidder. If the lowest bidder is not willing to negotiate/if the reduced rate of the lower bidder after negotiation is still considered high, re-tendering will be done for all/partial destinations at TNPL's discretion. The Tender form is not transferable. TNPL reserves its right to award contract to any number of transporters for any number of destinations based on the capability of the transporter to undertake the work. TNPL has right to engage additional 2 to 4 transporters for specific destinations. TNPL reserves its right to reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reasons thereof. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, for TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED, GENERAL MANAGER (PURCHASE) encl: as above.