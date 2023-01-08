Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

Secretarial Section

Head Office, 57- V.E. Road, Thoothukudi - 628 002.

☏: 0461-2325136

e-mail : secretarial@tmbank.in

CIN: L65110TN1921PLC001908

Ref.No.TMB.SE.40/2022-23 07.01.2023 The Manager, The Manager, Bombay Stock Exchange limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street. 'G' Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001. Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. Scrip Code: 543596 Symbol: TMB Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: - Certificate as per Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022

We attach herewith the Certificate in compliance with Regulation 74(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories & Participants) Regulations, 2018 issued by our Registrar and Transfer Agent, M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Kindly take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited