  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    TMB   INE668A01016

TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LIMITED

(TMB)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2023-01-06 am EST
479.60 INR   -0.36%
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

01/08/2023 | 02:47am EST
Secretarial Section

Head Office, 57- V.E. Road, Thoothukudi - 628 002.

: 0461-2325136

e-mail : secretarial@tmbank.in

CIN: L65110TN1921PLC001908

Ref.No.TMB.SE.40/2022-23

07.01.2023

The Manager,

The Manager,

Bombay Stock Exchange limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street.

'G' Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 543596

Symbol: TMB

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: - Certificate as per Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022

We attach herewith the Certificate in compliance with Regulation 74(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories & Participants) Regulations, 2018 issued by our Registrar and Transfer Agent, M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Kindly take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited

PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA

Digitally signed by PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA DN: st=TAMIL NADU, serialNumber=c31acab385b494090fb214eceef2cb6c0ef3989 3bed46a32f86e14823cadd3b5, postalCode=628002, ou=SECRETARIAL, o=TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LTD, c=IN, cn=PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA

Date: 2023.01.07 18:21:34 +05'30'

Prakash Chandra Panda

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2023 07:46:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 22 356 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2022 8 219 M 99,7 M 99,7 M
Net cash 2022 21 017 M 255 M 255 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 75 945 M 921 M 921 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 4 419
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
S. Krishnan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
P. A. Krishnan Chief Financial Officer
Prakash Chandra Panda Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kandavel Nagarajan Independent Non-Executive Director
Balasubramanian Vijayadurai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LIMITED0.21%921
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.61%147 171
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.92%65 593
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.90%54 997
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.04%48 583
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.56%48 206