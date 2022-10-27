Advanced search
    TMB   INE668A01016

TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LIMITED

(TMB)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:14 2022-10-27 am EDT
498.50 INR   +2.33%
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Investor Presentation

10/27/2022
Secretarial Department Head Office, 57- V.E. Road, Thoothukudi - 628 002.

: 0461-2325136

e-mail : secretarial@tmbank.in

CIN: U65110TN1921PLC001908

Ref.No.TMB.SE.14/2022-23

27.10.2022

The Manager,

The Manager,

Bombay Stock Exchange limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street.

'G' Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 543596

Symbol: TMB

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Investor Presentation

We are enclosing herewith the investor presentation which will be referred during the earnings call with analysts to discuss the financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.

The said presentation has been uploaded on the website of the Bank and can be accessed at https://tmb.in/financial-reports.aspx

Kindly take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited

PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA

Digitally signed by PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA

Date: 2022.10.27 11:33:59 +05'30'

Prakash Chandra Panda

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd., ("the Bank") solely by the Bank for information purposes only. This presentation is not a

complete description of the Bank and the information contained herein is only current as of its date and has not been verified by anyone else. All financial numbers are

based on the Audited Financials or the Reviewed Financial results or based on Management estimates. Figures for the previous period(s) have been regrouped wherever necessary; totals in columns / rows may not agree due to rounding off. The accuracy of this presentation is not guaranteed, it may be incomplete or condensed and it may not contain all material information concerning the Bank.

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation, directly or indirectly, to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Bank by any person / entity based in India or in any other country. No part of it should form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision or any contract or commitment to purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This presentation may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, inter-alia, changes or developments in the Bank's business, political, economic, legal and social conditions. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, viewers of this presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise stated, all of the information contained herein is indicative and is based on management information, current plans and estimates / projections. Any opinion, estimate or projection in the presentation constitutes a judgment as of the date of this presentation and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with any such opinion, estimate or projection.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Further, past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Anyone placing reliance on the information contained in this presentation or any other communication by the Bank does so at his / her / their own risk. Neither the Bank nor anyone else shall be liable for any loss or damage caused pursuant to any act or omission based on or in reliance upon the information contained in the presentation.

The Bank may, at its sole discretion, alter, modify or otherwise change in any manner the contents of this presentation, without obligation to notify anyone of such change(s). This presentation is not to be distributed, redistributed, copied or disseminated in any manner whatsoever, either directly or indirectly.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

Table of Contents

Digital Banking

24

Overview

04

Capital

25

Performance Highlights

05

Professional Board /

26

Management

Financial Performance

Branch Network

10

28

Overview

Performance

Financial

Digital

Capital

Professional

Branch

Highlights

Performance

Banking

Board /

Network

Management

  • Old generation private sector tech-orientedbanking services

bank with ~100 year legacy transitioning into a bank providing to its customers

  • Thrust on lending to Retail, Agri and MSME ('RAM') segment to grow the business in a secured, granular, well-diversified manner thereby ensuring better asset quality metrics
  • Branch # at 509, of which 247 Semi-urban, 106 Rural combined with 76 Metro and 80 Urban branches
  • Robust underwriting practices and well-structured risk management policies and procedures form a strong platform

Disclaimer

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
