Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMB   INE668A01016

TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LIMITED

(TMB)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2023-01-06 am EST
479.60 INR   -0.36%
02:47aTamilnad Mercantile Bank : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
02:47aTamilnad Mercantile Bank : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018
PU
2022Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Opens Two New Branches in Tamil Nadu
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Loss of Share Certificates

01/08/2023 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Secretarial Section

Head Office, 57- V.E. Road,

Thoothukudi - 628 002.

: 0461-2325136

e-mail : secretarial@tmbank.in

CIN: L65110TN1921PLC001908

Ref.No.TMB.SE.41/2022-23

07.01.2023

The Manager,

The Manager,

Bombay Stock Exchange limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street.

'G' Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 543596

Symbol: TMB

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: - Intimation regarding issue of duplicate Share Certificates under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we furnish the details of Duplicate Share Certificate(s) issued in lieu of Original Share Certificate(s) which was / were reported lost / torn / mutilated by the shareholder(s) as informed by M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited, our Registrar & Share Transfer Agent:

Name of the

No of

Old

Distinctive Nos.

New

S.No

Folio No.

Certificate

Certificate

Shareholder

Shares

From

To

No.

No.

1

SATHIA KUMAR.C.

6088

1

9665

131249

131249

43373

2

SATHIA KUMAR.C.

6088

500

52150

23332455

23332954

43374

3

SAKTHIVEL.S.

14929

2500

56962

30265955

30268454

43375

4

JEYATHILAGAM.T.

17746

500

58234

31969955

31970454

43376

The Duplicate Share Certificate(s) have been issued on completion of all the required formalities by the shareholder(s).

Kindly take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited

PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA

Digitally signed by PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA DN: st=TAMIL NADU, serialNumber=c31acab385b494090fb214eceef2cb6c0ef39 893bed46a32f86e14823cadd3b5, postalCode=628002, ou=SECRETARIAL, o=TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LTD, c=IN, cn=PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA

Date: 2023.01.07 18:22:53 +05'30'

Prakash Chandra Panda

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Register of Renewed and Duplicate Share Certificates

[Pursuant to sub-section (3) of section 46 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 6(3)(a) the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014]

Name of the Company:Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited

CIN No.:U65110TN1921PLC001908

Number of

Total

Total

the

Number of

Name of the

number of

Date of issue

Renewed/

Shares in the

person(s) to whom

Date of issue

Original

shares in

of Renewed/

Reasons for issue

Duplicate

Renewed/

Reference

Renewed / Duplicate

Date of approval of issue

of original

share

the Original

Duplicate

of Renewed/

Share

Duplicate

to entry in

S.

share certificate is

of Renewed/ Duplicate

Class of

share

certificate

Share

Distinctive No. of

Share

Duplicate Share

Certificate, if

Share

Register of

No. Folio No.

issued

share certificate

shares

certificate

number

Certificate

shares

Certificate

Certificate

applicable

Certificate

Members

Remarks

From

To

1

6088

SATHIA KUMAR.C.

06/01/2023 Equity

9665

1

131249

131249

06/01/2023

43373

1

TN800189

Duplicate

2

6088

SATHIA KUMAR.C.

06/01/2023 Equity

52150

500

23332455

23332954

06/01/2023

43374

500

TN800189

Duplicate

3

14929

SAKTHIVEL.S.

06/01/2023 Equity

56962

2500

30265955

30268454

06/01/2023

Lost By Holder

43375

2500

TN800190

Duplicate

4

17746

JEYATHILAGAM.T.

06/01/2023 Equity

58234

500

31969955

31970454

06/01/2023

43376

500

TN800191

Duplicate

Disclaimer

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2023 07:46:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LIMITED
02:47aTamilnad Mercantile Bank : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
02:47aTamilnad Mercantile Bank : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulati..
PU
2022Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Opens Two New Branches in Tamil Nadu
MT
2022Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Reply to Clarification- Financial results
PU
2022Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to Offer General Insurance Products under New Tie-Up
MT
2022Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited Executes the Agreement for Marketing the General Insur..
CI
2022Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
2022Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Press Release
PU
2022Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Signs Pact with Bajaj Allianz to Market Life Insurance Product..
MT
2022Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Postal Ballot
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 22 356 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2022 8 219 M 99,7 M 99,7 M
Net cash 2022 21 017 M 255 M 255 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 75 945 M 921 M 921 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 4 419
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
S. Krishnan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
P. A. Krishnan Chief Financial Officer
Prakash Chandra Panda Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kandavel Nagarajan Independent Non-Executive Director
Balasubramanian Vijayadurai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LIMITED0.21%921
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.61%147 171
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.92%65 593
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.90%54 997
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.04%48 583
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.56%48 206