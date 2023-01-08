Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Loss of Share Certificates
01/08/2023 | 02:47am EST
Secretarial Section
Head Office, 57- V.E. Road,
Thoothukudi - 628 002.
☏: 0461-2325136
e-mail :secretarial@tmbank.in
CIN: L65110TN1921PLC001908
Ref.No.TMB.SE.41/2022-23
07.01.2023
The Manager,
The Manager,
Bombay Stock Exchange limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street.
'G' Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400 001.
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.
Scrip Code: 543596
Symbol: TMB
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: - Intimation regarding issue of duplicate Share Certificates under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we furnish the details of Duplicate Share Certificate(s) issued in lieu of Original Share Certificate(s) which was / were reported lost / torn / mutilated by the shareholder(s) as informed by M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited, our Registrar & Share Transfer Agent:
Name of the
No of
Old
Distinctive Nos.
New
S.No
Folio No.
Certificate
Certificate
Shareholder
Shares
From
To
No.
No.
1
SATHIA KUMAR.C.
6088
1
9665
131249
131249
43373
2
SATHIA KUMAR.C.
6088
500
52150
23332455
23332954
43374
3
SAKTHIVEL.S.
14929
2500
56962
30265955
30268454
43375
4
JEYATHILAGAM.T.
17746
500
58234
31969955
31970454
43376
The Duplicate Share Certificate(s) have been issued on completion of all the required formalities by the shareholder(s).
Kindly take the same on record.
Yours faithfully,
For Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited
PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA
Date: 2023.01.07 18:22:53 +05'30'
Prakash Chandra Panda
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Register of Renewed and Duplicate Share Certificates
[Pursuant to sub-section (3) of section 46 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 6(3)(a) the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014]
Name of the Company:Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited
