Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Loss of Share Certificates

Ref.No.TMB.SE.41/2022-23 07.01.2023 The Manager, The Manager, Bombay Stock Exchange limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street. 'G' Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001. Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. Scrip Code: 543596 Symbol: TMB Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: - Intimation regarding issue of duplicate Share Certificates under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we furnish the details of Duplicate Share Certificate(s) issued in lieu of Original Share Certificate(s) which was / were reported lost / torn / mutilated by the shareholder(s) as informed by M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited, our Registrar & Share Transfer Agent:

Name of the No of Old Distinctive Nos. New S.No Folio No. Certificate Certificate Shareholder Shares From To No. No. 1 SATHIA KUMAR.C. 6088 1 9665 131249 131249 43373 2 SATHIA KUMAR.C. 6088 500 52150 23332455 23332954 43374 3 SAKTHIVEL.S. 14929 2500 56962 30265955 30268454 43375 4 JEYATHILAGAM.T. 17746 500 58234 31969955 31970454 43376

The Duplicate Share Certificate(s) have been issued on completion of all the required formalities by the shareholder(s).

Kindly take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited