Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Loss of share certificate
10/29/2022 | 11:19am EDT
Secretarial Department Head Office, 57- V.E. Road, Thoothukudi - 628 002.
☏: 0461-2325136
e-mail :secretarial@tmbank.in
CIN: U65110TN1921PLC001908
Ref.No.TMB.SE.18/2022-23
29.10.2022
The Manager,
Bombay Stock Exchange limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street.
'G' Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400 001.
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.
Scrip Code: 543596
Symbol: TMB
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation regarding loss of share certificate
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, our Bank has received an intimation from our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent ("RTA"), M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited (enclosed herewith) on 29.10.2022, regarding loss of share certificate/s from our shareholder/s, for issue of duplicate share certificate(s) in lieu thereof. In this regard, the details of which are given below:
Name of the Shareholder
Folio No.
Certificate
No of
Distinctive Nos.
No.
Shares
From
To
Thilagaraj.A
19551
23172
1
46479
46479
Thilagaraj.A
19551
59379
500
32962455
32962954
Pethaiyya Nadar.S
24008
27640
1
168129
168129
Pethaiyya Nadar.S
24008
61592
500
36323455
36323954
The claim for issue of duplicate share certificate will be considered by the Committee of Executives, subject to receipt of required documents from the shareholder, which needs to be in order and only after compliance of all the regulatory formalities.
This is for your information and records.
Yours faithfully,
For Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited
PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA
Digitally signed by PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA DN: st=TAMIL NADU, serialNumber=c31acab385b494090fb214eceef2cb6c0ef3 9893bed46a32f86e14823cadd3b5, postalCode=628002, ou=SECRETARIAL, o=TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LTD, c=IN, cn=PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA
