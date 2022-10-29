Advanced search
    TMB   INE668A01016

TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LIMITED

(TMB)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-28 am EDT
507.75 INR   -1.28%
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Loss of share certificate
PU
10/27Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/27Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's Consolidated Profit Surges in Fiscal Q2; Shares Jump 7%
MT
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Loss of share certificate

10/29/2022 | 11:19am EDT
Secretarial Department Head Office, 57- V.E. Road, Thoothukudi - 628 002.

: 0461-2325136

e-mail : secretarial@tmbank.in

CIN: U65110TN1921PLC001908

Ref.No.TMB.SE.18/2022-23

29.10.2022

The Manager,

The Manager,

Bombay Stock Exchange limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street.

'G' Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 543596

Symbol: TMB

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation regarding loss of share certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, our Bank has received an intimation from our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent ("RTA"), M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited (enclosed herewith) on 29.10.2022, regarding loss of share certificate/s from our shareholder/s, for issue of duplicate share certificate(s) in lieu thereof. In this regard, the details of which are given below:

Name of the Shareholder

Folio No.

Certificate

No of

Distinctive Nos.

No.

Shares

From

To

Thilagaraj.A

19551

23172

1

46479

46479

Thilagaraj.A

19551

59379

500

32962455

32962954

Pethaiyya Nadar.S

24008

27640

1

168129

168129

Pethaiyya Nadar.S

24008

61592

500

36323455

36323954

The claim for issue of duplicate share certificate will be considered by the Committee of Executives, subject to receipt of required documents from the shareholder, which needs to be in order and only after compliance of all the regulatory formalities.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited

PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA

Digitally signed by PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA DN: st=TAMIL NADU, serialNumber=c31acab385b494090fb214eceef2cb6c0ef3 9893bed46a32f86e14823cadd3b5, postalCode=628002, ou=SECRETARIAL, o=TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LTD, c=IN, cn=PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA

Date: 2022.10.29 19:42:17 +05'30'

Prakash Chandra Panda

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited

STOP TRANSFER REGISTER AS ON 29/10/2022

From: 29/10/2022

To: 29/10/2022

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STOP

TRANSFER

FOLIO

SHAREHOLDER'S NAME

CERTIFICATE NO.

DISTINCTIVE NO.

NO. OF

REASON

TRAN NO.

DATE.

NO.

FROM

TO

FROM

TO SHARES

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ST800454

29/10/2022

00019551

THILAGARAJ.A.

59379

59379

32962455

32962954

500

Lost By

Holder

ST800453

29/10/2022

00019551

THILAGARAJ.A.

23172

23172

46479

46479

1

Lost By

Holder

ST800455

29/10/2022

00024008

PETHAIYYA NADAR.S.

27640

27640

168129

168129

1

Lost By

Holder

ST800456

29/10/2022

00024008

PETHAIYYA NADAR.S.

61592

61592

36323455

36323954

500

Lost By

Holder

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GRAND TOTAL

1002

-

Disclaimer

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 15:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
