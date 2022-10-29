Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Loss of share certificate

Secretarial Department Head Office, 57- V.E. Road, Thoothukudi - 628 002.

☏: 0461-2325136

e-mail : secretarial@tmbank.in

CIN: U65110TN1921PLC001908

Ref.No.TMB.SE.18/2022-23 29.10.2022 The Manager, The Manager, Bombay Stock Exchange limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street. 'G' Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001. Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. Scrip Code: 543596 Symbol: TMB Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Intimation regarding loss of share certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, our Bank has received an intimation from our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent ("RTA"), M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited (enclosed herewith) on 29.10.2022, regarding loss of share certificate/s from our shareholder/s, for issue of duplicate share certificate(s) in lieu thereof. In this regard, the details of which are given below:

Name of the Shareholder Folio No. Certificate No of Distinctive Nos. No. Shares From To Thilagaraj.A 19551 23172 1 46479 46479 Thilagaraj.A 19551 59379 500 32962455 32962954 Pethaiyya Nadar.S 24008 27640 1 168129 168129 Pethaiyya Nadar.S 24008 61592 500 36323455 36323954

The claim for issue of duplicate share certificate will be considered by the Committee of Executives, subject to receipt of required documents from the shareholder, which needs to be in order and only after compliance of all the regulatory formalities.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited