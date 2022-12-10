Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Press Release

Kindly take the same on record.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the press release made by the Bank titled "Launching Insurance Products with new Tie-up arrangement with M/s.Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited".

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and

PRESS RELEASE

Date: 09.12.2022

Launching Insurance Products with new Tie-up arrangement with M/s.Bajaj

Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited

Chennai, December 09th, 2022: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB), one of the premier scheduled commercial Banks, with a view to offer customer-centric choices in every product, today launched the marketing of Life Insurance Products under the tie-up arrangement with M/s.Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited.

The dignitaries from the Bank and M/s.Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited were present at the launching event. The corporates have installed their engagement zones attracting the customers at the event.

S.Krishnan, MD & CEO, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB) said, "On getting listed in the Stock Exchanges, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd., is back to enrich our vision in expanding the network PAN India, with added features in the products and services. We feel that this tie-up launching function is a momentous occasion for the Bank"

The Insurance Company has shared their happiness at the event that they have entered a glorious tie-up arrangement with a Bank which has its own long standing customer relationship for more than a century.

About Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd., (www.tmb.in)

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB), one of the renowned Old Private Sector Banks having its Head Quarter in Thoothukudi, Tamilnadu has a long cherished history of 100+ years of eventful existence with strong fundamentals and an enviable track record of continuous profit making in the industry. TMB is having pan India presence with 509 branches and 12 Regional Offices across 16 states and 4 Union Territories serves more than 5 million delighted customers.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.tmb.in

About M/s.Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance: (www.bajajallianzlife.com)

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Ltd., one of the India's leading private life insurers, is a joint venture between Bajaj Finserv Limited, one of the most diversified non- banking financial institutions in India, and Allianz SE, one of world's leading global insurer and asset manager.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.bajajallianzlife.com

_______________