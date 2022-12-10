Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    TMB   INE668A01016

TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LIMITED

(TMB)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-09 am EST
512.90 INR   -0.06%
09:33aTamilnad Mercantile Bank : Press Release
PU
12/07Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Signs Pact with Bajaj Allianz to Market Life Insurance Products
MT
12/01Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Postal Ballot
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : Press Release

12/10/2022 | 09:33am EST
Secretarial Department Head Office, 57- V.E. Road, Thoothukudi - 628 002.

: 0461-2325136

e-mail : secretarial@tmbank.in

CIN: U65110TN1921PLC001908

Ref.No.TMB.SE.34/2022-23

10.12.2022

The Manager,

The Manager,

Corporate Relations Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Plot No. C/1, 'G' Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 543596

Symbol: TMB

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Compliance thereof - Press Release

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the press release made by the Bank titled "Launching Insurance Products with new Tie-up arrangement with M/s.Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited".

Kindly take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited

PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA

Digitally signed by PRAKASH CHANDRA PANDA

Date: 2022.12.10 19:16:25 +05'30'

Prakash Chandra Panda

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

PRESS RELEASE

Date: 09.12.2022

Launching Insurance Products with new Tie-up arrangement with M/s.Bajaj

Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited

Chennai, December 09th, 2022: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB), one of the premier scheduled commercial Banks, with a view to offer customer-centric choices in every product, today launched the marketing of Life Insurance Products under the tie-up arrangement with M/s.Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited.

The dignitaries from the Bank and M/s.Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited were present at the launching event. The corporates have installed their engagement zones attracting the customers at the event.

S.Krishnan, MD & CEO, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB) said, "On getting listed in the Stock Exchanges, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd., is back to enrich our vision in expanding the network PAN India, with added features in the products and services. We feel that this tie-up launching function is a momentous occasion for the Bank"

The Insurance Company has shared their happiness at the event that they have entered a glorious tie-up arrangement with a Bank which has its own long standing customer relationship for more than a century.

About Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd., (www.tmb.in)

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB), one of the renowned Old Private Sector Banks having its Head Quarter in Thoothukudi, Tamilnadu has a long cherished history of 100+ years of eventful existence with strong fundamentals and an enviable track record of continuous profit making in the industry. TMB is having pan India presence with 509 branches and 12 Regional Offices across 16 states and 4 Union Territories serves more than 5 million delighted customers.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.tmb.in

About M/s.Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance: (www.bajajallianzlife.com)

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Ltd., one of the India's leading private life insurers, is a joint venture between Bajaj Finserv Limited, one of the most diversified non- banking financial institutions in India, and Allianz SE, one of world's leading global insurer and asset manager.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.bajajallianzlife.com

_______________

Disclaimer

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 14:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 356 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2022 8 219 M 99,7 M 99,7 M
Net cash 2022 21 017 M 255 M 255 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81 218 M 985 M 985 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 4 419
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
S. Krishnan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
P. A. Krishnan Chief Financial Officer
Prakash Chandra Panda Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kandavel Nagarajan Independent Non-Executive Director
Balasubramanian Vijayadurai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK LIMITED0.00%985
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.99%142 894
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK17.47%67 831
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.46%53 754
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-13.38%48 083
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.00%45 591