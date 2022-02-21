Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500777   INE148A01019

TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS LIMITED

(500777)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamilnadu Petroproducts : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

02/21/2022 | 03:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20 x 8

Regd.Office: Manali Express Highway, Manali, Chennai 600 068.

CIN: L23200TN1984PLC010931

Website: www.tnpetro.com E-mail:secy-legal@tnpetro.com

Telefax: 044-25945588

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

REQUEST TO REGISTER E-MAILS TO RECEIVE NOTICE OF POSTAL BALLOTS

Pursuant to the General Circular No.20/2021 dated 8th December 2021 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs read with other relevant Circulars referred to therein it is hereby informed that in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the aforesaid Circulars, the Company proposes to send Notice for obtaining consent of the Members for certain matters through Postal Ballot.

As mandated in the aforesaid Circulars the Notice of the Postal Ballot will be sent only by electronic means to the Shareholders who have registered their e-mail ids with the Company or as the case may be, the Depository Participants. These will also be made available in the Websites of the Company and the Stock Exchanges viz., www.tnpetro.comand www.bseindia.com& www.nseindia.comand also in the website of the e-voting service provider.

For the attention of Members who are holding shares in physical form / who have not registered their e-mail ids and other particulars with the Company

v Investors are requested to submit their requests online or through e-mails and as far as possible avoid handling of physical documents.

v You may visit https://investors.cameoindia.com/ and follow the guidance for submission of the information online for registering the e-mail, mobile number and other details, etc.

  • Request for registration / change of the information shall be submitted in Form ISR-1 prescribed by SEBI which is available in the website of the Company under the following link https://tnpetro.com/investor-service-requests-physical-shares / to the RTA by sending an email with the scanned copy of the Form and other required documents to kyc@cameoindia.com
  • Alternatively, the aforesaid information may be sent by post or courier to the RTA viz., Cameo Corporate Services Limited, Unit: Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited, Subramanian Building, 1, Club House Road, Chennai - 600002. Ph:044- 28460390 / 40020700.

Persons holding shares in demat mode may approach their Depository Participant (DP) for the above purpose. Also, it may be ensured that the option to receive the Notices and other communications by e-mail has been duly exercised in respect of such holdings.

Detailed instructions for casting of votes through remote e-voting will be made available in the Notice of the Postal Ballot.

This public notice is being published in advance of sending the aforesaid Notice of Postal ballot to facilitate the Members to register or change their contact details and other particulars. Members may kindly avail the opportunity and provide the information at the earliest so that the Company is able to send the notices and other information promptly. For any further clarifications Members may contact the RTA as specified above.

By Order of the Board

For Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited

Place : Chennai

V. Balamurugan

Date : 17.02.2022

Company Secretary

uªÌ{õk ö£m÷µõ¨µõhUmì ¼ªöhm

£vÄ A¾Á»P®: ©n¼ GUì¤µì øí÷Á, ©n¼,

ößøÚ&600 068.

Gðâ: L23200TN1984PLC010931

õ¬ôî÷‹: www.tnpetro.com I¡ù…ê™: secy-legal@tnpetro.com

ªî£¬ô«ðC & ïè™ â‡: 044-25945588

ðƒ°î£ó˜èÀ'° ÜPMŠ¹ Ü…ê™ õN õ£'ªè´Š¹ ÜPM'¬è¬ò ªðø I¡ù…ê™ ºèõK¬ò ðF¾ ªêŒò «è£K'¬è

è£˜ªð£«ó† Mõè£óƒèœ Ü¬ñ"êè‹ ªõOJ†´œ÷ ð™«õÁ ªð£¶" ²ŸøP'¬èèO™ è‡´œ÷ð® Cô °PŠH†ì Ü½õ™èÀ'° àÁŠHù˜èO¡ ÜÂñF ªðø Ü…ê™ õN õ£'ªè´Š¹ è‹ªðQèœ ê†ì‹ 2013, Üî¡ MFèœ ñŸÁ‹ «ñŸªê£¡ù ²ŸøP'¬èèO™ ªè£´'èŠð†´œ÷ õ¬óº¬øèO¡ ð® ïìˆîŠðì¾œ÷¶.

«ñŸªê£¡ù ²ŸøP'¬èèO¡ ð® Ü…ê™ õN õ£'ªè´Š¹ ÜPM'¬è GÁõù ðƒ°î£ó˜èÀ'° Üõ˜î‹ ðF¾ ªêŒòŠð†´œ÷ I¡ù…ê™ ºèõKèÀ'° I¡ùµ Íô‹ ñ†´«ñ ÜÂŠðŠð´‹. Þ¬õ GÁõùˆF¡, ñŸÁ‹ ðƒ° ê‰¬îèO¡ Þ¬íò î÷ƒè÷£ù

www.tnpetro.com, www.bseindia.comñŸÁ‹ www.nseindia.comL½‹ A¬ì'èŠªðÁ‹. ñŸÁ‹ ªî£¬ôÉó I¡ùµ õ£'ªè´Š¹

«ê¬õò£÷K¡ Þ¬íòî÷ˆF½‹ ðF«õŸøŠð´‹.

I¡ùµ º¬øJ™ ðƒ°èœ ¬õˆ¶œ÷ ðƒ°î£ó˜èœ îƒèœ I¡ù…ê™ ºèõK, ¬è«ðC â‡ ñŸÁ‹ Þîó Mðóƒè¬÷ îˆî‹ ªìð£CìK ð£˜®Cð¡† Íô‹ ðF¾ / ñ£Ÿø‹ ªêŒ¶ ªè£œ÷ô£‹. ÞŠðƒ°î£ó˜èœ «ñŸªê£¡ù Ýõíƒè¬÷ I¡ùµ º¬øJ™ ªðø îˆî‹ DP-Jì‹ ðF¾ ªêŒ¶ ªè£œ÷ «è†´'ªè£œ÷Šð´Aø£˜èœ.

I¡ù…ê™ ºèõKè¬÷ Þ¶õ¬ó ðF¾ ªêŒò£î Þîó ðƒ°î£ó˜èœ èõùˆFŸ°:

  1. «ñŸªê£¡ù ÜPM'¬èè¬÷ ªðø, îƒèœ I¡ù…ê™ ºèõK, ¬è«ðC â‡ ñŸÁ‹ Þîó Mðóƒè¬÷ GÁõùˆF¡ ðFõ£÷˜ & ðƒ° ðKñ£Ÿø ºèõ˜ «èI«ò£ è£˜ð«ó† ê˜iêv LIªì†®¡

https://investors.cameoindia.com â¡ø Þ¬íòî÷ Þ¬íŠH™ «è†èŠð´‹ Mðóƒè¬÷ àœO†´ ðF¾ ªêŒ¶ ªè£œ÷ô£‹.

  1. Mðóƒè¬÷ ðF¾ Ü™ô¶ ñ£Ÿø‹ ªêŒFì GÁõùˆF¡ Þ¬íòî÷ˆF™ https://tnpetro.com/investor-service-requests-physical-shares â¡Â‹ Þ¬íŠH™ àœ÷ Form ISR-1 ð®õˆ¬î ðFMø'è‹ ªêŒ¶
    GóŠH, «î¬õò£ù ê£¡ÁèÀì¡ v«è¡ ªêŒ¶ kyc@cameoindia.com â¡ø I¡ù…ê™ ºèõK'«è£ Ü™ô¶ Ü…ê™/Éî…ê™ Íô‹ ²ŠóñEò¡ H™®ƒ, 1, A÷Š ý¾v ê£¬ô, ªê¡¬ù - 600 002 â¡ø ºèõK'«è£ ÜÂŠðô£‹.
  • ƒ °î £ ó˜èœ Ã´ñ £ ùõ¬óJ™ M‡íŠð ƒ è¬÷»‹, Ýõíƒè¬÷»‹ «ïó®ò£è ÜÂŠð£ñ™ I¡ùµ Íô‹ ðKñ£Ÿø‹ ªêŒò' «è†´'ªè£œ÷Šð´Aø£˜èœ.

Ü…ê™ õN õ£'ªè´ŠH™ ªî£¬ôÉó I¡ùµ õ£'èOˆî½'è£ù Mðóƒèœ Ü…ê™ õN õ£'ªè´Š¹ ÜPM'¬èJ™ Þì‹ ªðÁ‹.

Þ‰î ªð£¶ ÜPMŠð£ù¶ GÁõùˆF¡ ðƒ°î£ó˜èœ îƒèœ I¡ù…ê™ ºèõK ñŸÁ‹ Þîó Mðóƒè¬÷ / ñ£Ÿøƒè¬÷ º¡Ã†®«ò ðF¾ ªêŒ¶ ªè£œ÷ ã¶õ£è ªõOJìŠð´Aø¶. ðƒ°î£ó˜èœ Þ‰î õ£ŒŠH¬ùŠ ðò¡ð´ˆF «ñŸð® ÜPM'¬è¬ò GÁõù‹ êKò£ù «ïóˆF™ îƒèÀ'° ÜÂŠHì àî¾ñ£Á «è†´'ªè£œA«ø£‹. «ñ½‹ MõóƒèÀ'° è£I«ò£ GÁõùˆ¬î 044-28460390 â¡ø ªî£¬ô«ðCJ«ô£, «ñŸÃPò I¡ù…ê™ Íô«ñ£ ªî£ì˜¹ ªè£œ÷ô£‹.

uªÌ{õk ö£m÷µõ¨µõhUmì ¼ªöhmiØPõP

Ch® : ößøÚ

V. ð£ôº¼è¡

÷uv : 17.02.2022

|Ö-Á-Úaö¯-»º

Disclaimer

TP - Tamilnadu PetroProducts Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS LIMITED
03:21aTAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
02/09Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited Appoints V. Balamurugan as Company Secretary and Compli..
CI
02/09Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
2021Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021CARE Raises Rating on Tamilnadu Petroproducts' Long-Term Bank Financing to A; Keeps Sta..
MT
2021Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited Announces Resignation of N. Muruganandam as Chairman an..
CI
2021Tamilnadu Petroproducts' Consolidated Net Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q2
MT
2021Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six..
CI
2021TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS LIMITED(BSE : 500777) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited Declares Dividend
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 452 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2021 1 262 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net cash 2021 2 426 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,48x
Yield 2021 5,13%
Capitalization 9 159 M 123 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 425
Free-Float -
Chart TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
T. Vijayagopal Kannivelu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Saranyan Krishnan Chairman
S. Kumaragurubaran Manager-Information Technology
Senthikumar Dharmar Executive Director & Operations Director
V. Balamurugan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS LIMITED-8.08%123
DOW INC.6.82%44 579
LG CHEM, LTD.2.28%38 902
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-0.08%35 231
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION1.92%24 203
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-0.25%16 910