Tamilnadu Petroproducts : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

REQUEST TO REGISTER E-MAILS TO RECEIVE NOTICE OF POSTAL BALLOTS

Pursuant to the General Circular No.20/2021 dated 8th December 2021 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs read with other relevant Circulars referred to therein it is hereby informed that in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the aforesaid Circulars, the Company proposes to send Notice for obtaining consent of the Members for certain matters through Postal Ballot.

As mandated in the aforesaid Circulars the Notice of the Postal Ballot will be sent only by electronic means to the Shareholders who have registered their e-mail ids with the Company or as the case may be, the Depository Participants. These will also be made available in the Websites of the Company and the Stock Exchanges viz., www.tnpetro.comand www.bseindia.com& www.nseindia.comand also in the website of the e-voting service provider.

For the attention of Members who are holding shares in physical form / who have not registered their e-mail ids and other particulars with the Company

v Investors are requested to submit their requests online or through e-mails and as far as possible avoid handling of physical documents.

v You may visit https://investors.cameoindia.com/ and follow the guidance for submission of the information online for registering the e-mail, mobile number and other details, etc.

Request for registration / change of the information shall be submitted in Form ISR-1 prescribed by SEBI which is available in the website of the Company under the following link https://tnpetro.com/investor-service-requests-physical-shares / to the RTA by sending an email with the scanned copy of the Form and other required documents to kyc@cameoindia.com

Persons holding shares in demat mode may approach their Depository Participant (DP) for the above purpose. Also, it may be ensured that the option to receive the Notices and other communications by e-mail has been duly exercised in respect of such holdings.

Detailed instructions for casting of votes through remote e-voting will be made available in the Notice of the Postal Ballot.

This public notice is being published in advance of sending the aforesaid Notice of Postal ballot to facilitate the Members to register or change their contact details and other particulars. Members may kindly avail the opportunity and provide the information at the earliest so that the Company is able to send the notices and other information promptly. For any further clarifications Members may contact the RTA as specified above.