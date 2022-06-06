Log in
    500777   INE148A01019

TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS LIMITED

(500777)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-02
93.85 INR   +0.27%
02:42aTAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results
PU
05/24Tamilnadu Petroproducts Posts Steep Decline in Fiscal Q4 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
05/23Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Tamilnadu Petroproducts : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results

06/06/2022 | 02:42am EDT
iP

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited

E-mail:secy-legal@tnpetro.com

Phone No. 044-69185588

The Listing Deparbnent

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip ID: TNPETRO

Sub: Clarification to Limited Review Report /Independent Auditor's Report - date and place not mentioned in Audit Report.

Ref.: Email dated 01.06.2022, received from NSE.

For Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited

Company Secretary

Regd. Office & Factory :

Post Box No. 9, Manali Express Hig_hway, Manal1,

Chennai -

600 068. India.

5588

Tel

. (0091)

- 44 - 25945500 to 09 Telefax : 044-2594

Webslte: www.tnpetro.com

CIN : L23200TN1984PLC010931

TPL GSTIN : 33AAAGT1295M1Z6

(

C

Management's Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

These quarterly financial results as well as the year to date standalone financial results have been prepared on the basis of standalone financial statements. The Company's Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of these financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under Section 133 ofthe Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 ofthe Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance ofadequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation ofthe standalone financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial results, the Board ofDirectors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board ofDirectors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level ofassurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions ofusers taken on the basis ofthese standalone financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Page 2 of 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TP - Tamilnadu PetroProducts Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 056 M 232 M 232 M
Net income 2022 1 754 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net cash 2022 3 109 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,86x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 8 444 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 425
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
T. Vijayagopal Kannivelu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Saranyan Krishnan Chairman
S. Kumaragurubaran Manager-Information Technology
Senthikumar Dharmar Executive Director & Operations Director
V. Balamurugan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMILNADU PETROPRODUCTS LIMITED-15.26%109
DOW INC.18.18%48 805
LG CHEM, LTD.-4.88%34 611
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-10.25%30 058
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION2.88%23 200
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION1.11%16 277