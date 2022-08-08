Tamron : 2nd Quarter FY2022 Consolidated Financial Results

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Results for 2nd quarter FY2022 (January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated
financial results
(% of change from previous 2nd quarter)
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to owners
of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
2Q FY2022
31,699
-
5,671
-
5,954
-
4,565
-
2Q FY2021
27,888
33.5
3,658
341.5
3,750
222.0
2,685
218.3
(Note) Comprehensive income:
2Q FY2022: 7,276 million yen [-%] / 2Q FY2021: 4,082 million yen [-%]
Quarterly net income per share -Basic
Quarterly net income per share -Diluted
Yen
Yen
2Q FY2022
218.89
-
2Q FY2021
128.80
-
(Note) Since the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc., from the beginning of the 1st quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, the amounts of the 2nd quarter FY2022 is based on the foregoing accounting standard. Therefore, the rate of change compared to the actual value for the 1st quarter FY2021 before the application of the standard are not stated.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total net assets
Ratio of net assets
Million yen
Million yen
%
2Q FY2022
73,431
58,615
79,8
FY2021
67,065
52,536
78.3
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
2Q FY2022: 58,615 million yen / FY2021: 52,536 million yen
(Note) Since the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc., from the beginning of the 1st quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, the amounts of the 2nd quarter FY2022 is based on the foregoing accounting standard. Therefore, the rate of change compared to the actual value for the 1st quarter FY2021 before the application of the standard are not stated.
2. Cash dividends
Cash dividends per share
End of
End of
End of
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Annual
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2021
-
25.00
-
57.00
82.00
FY2022
-
30.00
FY2022
-
57.00
87.00
(forecast)
(Note) Revision of cash dividend forecast for this period: No
3. Forecast of consolidated results for FY2022 (January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022)
(% of change from FY2021)
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
Net income
to owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
FY2022
63,700
-
9,700
-
9,900
-
6,930
-
331.96
(Note)
Revision of forecast for this period: No
Since the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition", etc., from the beginning of the FY2022, the above forecasts are based on the amounts after the application of the foregoing accounting standard, etc. Therefore, the rate of change compared to the actual value for the FY2021 before the application of the standard are not stated.
1 -
Consolidated financial statements
(1) Consolidated balance sheets
(Amount: Million yen)
FY2021
2nd quarter FY2022
(As of December 31, 2021)
(As of June 30, 2022)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
25,797
26,182
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
10,505
13,491
Finished goods
5,610
5,857
Work in process
3,757
4,598
Raw materials and supplies
1,865
2,378
Other
1,094
1,331
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(33)
(114)
Total current assets
48,597
53,724
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
13,847
14,965
Accumulated depreciation
(9,362)
(10,066)
Buildings and structures, net
4,484
4,898
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
21,128
22,855
Accumulated depreciation
(16,973)
(18,555)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
4,155
4,299
Tools, furniture and fixtures
22,229
22,263
Accumulated depreciation
(20,055)
(19,922)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
2,174
2,340
Land
1,170
1,204
Other
737
627
Total property, plant and equipment
12,721
13,371
Intangible assets
494
531
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
4,848
5,200
Deferred tax assets
270
404
Other
159
225
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(26)
(26)
Total investments and other assets
5,252
5,803
Total non-current assets
18,467
19,706
Total assets
67,065
73,431
(Amount: Million yen)
FY2021
2nd quarter FY2022
(As of December 31, 2021)
(As of June 30, 2022)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
3,439
3,271
Short-term borrowings
1,933
2,052
Accrued expenses
2,812
3,117
Income taxes payable
1,805
1,586
Other
2,459
2,580
Total current liabilities
12,450
12,608
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
94
-
Deferred tax liabilities
540
700
Provision for share benefits
372
311
Retirement benefit liability
821
899
Other
249
295
Total non-current liabilities
2,078
2,206
Total liabilities
14,528
14,815
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6,923
6,923
Capital surplus
7,537
7,537
Retained earnings
41,055
44,315
Treasury shares
(7,718)
(7,611)
Total shareholders' equity
47,797
51,165
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,124
908
Foreign currency translation adjustment
3,342
6,302
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
-
(2)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
272
241
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
4,739
7,450
Total net assets
52,536
58,615
Total liabilities and net assets
67,065
73,431
(2) Consolidated Statements of income
(Amount: Million yen)
2nd quarter FY2021
2nd quarter FY2022
(January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021)
(January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022)
Net sales
27,888
31,699
Cost of sales
16,676
18,415
Gross profit
11,211
13,283
Selling, general and administrative expenses
7,553
7,612
Operating profit
3,658
5,671
Non-operating income
Interest income
12
17
Dividend income
24
46
Foreign exchange gains
-
137
Subsidy income
34
57
Other
94
76
Total non-operating income
165
335
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
8
9
Foreign exchange losses
32
-
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
12
27
Other
19
15
Total non-operating expenses
73
52
Ordinary profit
3,750
5,954
Profit before income taxes
3,750
5,954
Income taxes
1,064
1,388
Profit
2,685
4,565
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,685
4,565
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Amount: Million yen)
2nd quarter FY2021
2nd quarter FY2022
(January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021)
(January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022)
Profit
2,685
4,565
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
165
(215)
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
-
(2)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,251
2,960
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(19)
(31)
Total other comprehensive income
1,397
2,711
Comprehensive income
4,082
7,276
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
4,082
7,276
