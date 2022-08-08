Tamron : 2nd Quarter FY2022 Consolidated Financial Results

2nd Quarter FY2022 Consolidated Financial Results

August 8, 2022 (Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Results for 2nd quarter FY2022 (January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated financial results (% of change from previous 2nd quarter) Net Sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % 2Q FY2022 31,699 - 5,671 - 5,954 - 4,565 - 2Q FY2021 27,888 33.5 3,658 341.5 3,750 222.0 2,685 218.3

(Note) Comprehensive income: 2Q FY2022: 7,276 million yen [-%] / 2Q FY2021: 4,082 million yen [-%] Quarterly net income per share -Basic Quarterly net income per share -Diluted Yen Yen 2Q FY2022 218.89 - 2Q FY2021 128.80 -

(Note) Since the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc., from the beginning of the 1st quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, the amounts of the 2nd quarter FY2022 is based on the foregoing accounting standard. Therefore, the rate of change compared to the actual value for the 1st quarter FY2021 before the application of the standard are not stated.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Total net assets Ratio of net assets Million yen Million yen % 2Q FY2022 73,431 58,615 79,8 FY2021 67,065 52,536 78.3 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: 2Q FY2022: 58,615 million yen / FY2021: 52,536 million yen

2. Cash dividends

Cash dividends per share End of End of End of 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Annual quarter quarter quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY2021 - 25.00 - 57.00 82.00 FY2022 - 30.00 FY2022 - 57.00 87.00 (forecast) (Note) Revision of cash dividend forecast for this period: No

3. Forecast of consolidated results for FY2022 (January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022)

(% of change from FY2021)

Net Sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable Net income to owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen FY2022 63,700 - 9,700 - 9,900 - 6,930 - 331.96

