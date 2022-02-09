Tamron : Changes in Directors

Tamron Co., Ltd.

Announcement of February 9, 2022

Changes in Directors

This is to announce that the following changes in directors were approved by the Board of Directors meeting held today.

Changes in directors are subject to approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) scheduled to be held on 29 March 2022.

1. Changes in Directors (effective as of March 29, 2022)

(1) Candidate for New Director

Name New Title Current Title Fumio Suzuki Director － Current summaries April 1973 Joined NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION April 1994 Director and President, Nihon Kohden America, Inc. April 1998 General Manager of Corporate Planning Department, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION April 1999 General Manager of Human Resources Department, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION June 1999 Director, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION June 2003 Managing Director, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION June 2007 Corporate Director and Executive Operating Officer, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION June 2008 Representative Director and President, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION June 2015 Chairman and CEO, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

*Fumio Suzuki is candidate for independent outside director.

Retired Directors