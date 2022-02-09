Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tamron Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7740   JP3471800007

TAMRON CO.,LTD.

(7740)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 02/09 01:00:00 am
2566 JPY   +2.60%
02:09aTAMRON : Dividends of Retained Earnings (dividend increase)
PU
02:09aTAMRON : Changes in Directors
PU
02:09aTAMRON : Notice Regarding Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamron : Changes in Directors

02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tamron Co., Ltd.

Announcement of February 9, 2022

Changes in Directors

This is to announce that the following changes in directors were approved by the Board of Directors meeting held today.

Changes in directors are subject to approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) scheduled to be held on 29 March 2022.

1. Changes in Directors (effective as of March 29, 2022)

(1) Candidate for New Director

Name

New Title

Current Title

Fumio Suzuki

Director

Current summaries

April 1973

Joined NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

April 1994

Director and President, Nihon Kohden America, Inc.

April 1998

General Manager of Corporate Planning Department, NIHON KOHDEN

CORPORATION

April 1999

General Manager of Human Resources Department, NIHON KOHDEN

CORPORATION

June 1999

Director, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

June 2003

Managing Director, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

June 2007

Corporate Director and Executive Operating Officer, NIHON KOHDEN

CORPORATION

June 2008

Representative Director and President, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

June 2015

Chairman and CEO, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

*Fumio Suzuki is candidate for independent outside director.

  1. Retired Directors

Name

Current Title

Masayuki Abo

Corporate Vice President

Yasuki Kitazume

Senior Managing Director

Disclaimer

Tamron Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAMRON CO.,LTD.
02:09aTAMRON : Dividends of Retained Earnings (dividend increase)
PU
02:09aTAMRON : Changes in Directors
PU
02:09aTAMRON : Notice Regarding Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation
PU
01:08aTAMRON : FY2021 Financial results briefing materials
PU
01/25TAMRON : Personnel Transfer
PU
2021TAMRON CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021TAMRON : Notice Regarding Application for Selection of New Market Segment Prime Market
PU
20213rd Quarter FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
2021Tamron Co.,Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending December 31, 2021
CI
2021Tamron Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57 983 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2021 4 683 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
Net cash 2021 19 900 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 52 142 M 451 M 451 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 967
Free-Float -
Chart TAMRON CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tamron Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMRON CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 501,00 JPY
Average target price 2 866,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shiro Ajisaka Executive Officer
Masayuki Abo Senior Executive Officer
Shogo Sakuraba Executive Officer & GM-Optical Development
Mikio Kimura Executive Officer & GM-Technology Development
Koji Masunari MD, Head-Special Machinery & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMRON CO.,LTD.-12.40%451
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-15.82%9 720
NIKON CORPORATION5.24%4 165
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-8.32%1 908
GOPRO, INC.-10.67%1 391
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-16.96%1 270