Tamron : Dividends of Retained Earnings (dividend increase)

Tamron Co., Ltd.

Announcement of February 9, 2022

Dividends of Retained Earnings (Dividend Increase)

This is to announce that the payment of dividends for the period ended December 31, 2021 was resolved as below at the Board of Directors meeting held today, which is subject to approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on March 29, 2022.

1. Details of Dividends

Resolved Latest Forecast, Announced Defends Paid for the Year on Aug. 6, 2021 Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Record Date December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Dividends per Share ¥57.00 ¥35.00 ¥25.00 Total Dividends ¥1,204million － ¥525 million Effective Date March 30, 2022 － March 29, 2021 Dividend Resource Retained Earnings － Retained Earnings

2. Reasons for the Revision

It has been our policy to ensure a steady return to shareholders at about 35% dividend payout ratio. Based on this policy and the consideration of the better-than-expected financial results compare to the forecasts, it was decided to add 22 JPY per share in addition to the latest dividends forecast of 35 JPY per share. Consequently, the total annual dividends will be the highest dividends in Tamron history of 82 JPY per share, together with the interim dividends of 25 JPY, which were already paid in the Q2 term. The dividend payout ratio will be about 33.0%, on consolidated basis.

Reference: Details of Total Annual Dividends Payment