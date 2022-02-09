Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tamron Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7740   JP3471800007

TAMRON CO.,LTD.

(7740)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 02/09 01:00:00 am
2566 JPY   +2.60%
02:09aTAMRON : Dividends of Retained Earnings (dividend increase)
PU
02:09aTAMRON : Changes in Directors
PU
02:09aTAMRON : Notice Regarding Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamron : Dividends of Retained Earnings (dividend increase)

02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
Tamron Co., Ltd.

Announcement of February 9, 2022

Dividends of Retained Earnings (Dividend Increase)

This is to announce that the payment of dividends for the period ended December 31, 2021 was resolved as below at the Board of Directors meeting held today, which is subject to approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on March 29, 2022.

1. Details of Dividends

Resolved

Latest Forecast, Announced

Defends Paid for the Year

on Aug. 6, 2021

Ended Dec. 31, 2020

Record Date

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Dividends per Share

¥57.00

¥35.00

¥25.00

Total Dividends

¥1,204million

¥525 million

Effective Date

March 30, 2022

March 29, 2021

Dividend Resource

Retained Earnings

Retained Earnings

2. Reasons for the Revision

It has been our policy to ensure a steady return to shareholders at about 35% dividend payout ratio. Based on this policy and the consideration of the better-than-expected financial results compare to the forecasts, it was decided to add 22 JPY per share in addition to the latest dividends forecast of 35 JPY per share. Consequently, the total annual dividends will be the highest dividends in Tamron history of 82 JPY per share, together with the interim dividends of 25 JPY, which were already paid in the Q2 term. The dividend payout ratio will be about 33.0%, on consolidated basis.

Reference: Details of Total Annual Dividends Payment

Dividends per Common Share

Record Date

Q2-end

Year-End

Annual

Payment for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

¥25.00

¥57.00

¥82.00

Payment for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

¥25.00

¥25.00

¥50.00

Disclaimer

Tamron Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAMRON CO.,LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 57 983 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2021 4 683 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
Net cash 2021 19 900 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 52 142 M 451 M 451 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 967
Free-Float -
Chart TAMRON CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tamron Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMRON CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 501,00 JPY
Average target price 2 866,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shiro Ajisaka Executive Officer
Masayuki Abo Senior Executive Officer
Shogo Sakuraba Executive Officer & GM-Optical Development
Mikio Kimura Executive Officer & GM-Technology Development
Koji Masunari MD, Head-Special Machinery & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMRON CO.,LTD.-12.40%451
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-15.82%9 720
NIKON CORPORATION5.24%4 165
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-8.32%1 908
GOPRO, INC.-10.67%1 391
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-16.96%1 270