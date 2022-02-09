Tamron : Dividends of Retained Earnings (dividend increase)
02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
Tamron Co., Ltd.
Announcement of February 9, 2022
Dividends of Retained Earnings (Dividend Increase)
This is to announce that the payment of dividends for the period ended December 31, 2021 was resolved as below at the Board of Directors meeting held today, which is subject to approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on March 29, 2022.
1. Details of Dividends
Resolved
Latest Forecast, Announced
Defends Paid for the Year
on Aug. 6, 2021
Ended Dec. 31, 2020
Record Date
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Dividends per Share
¥57.00
¥35.00
¥25.00
Total Dividends
¥1,204million
－
¥525 million
Effective Date
March 30, 2022
－
March 29, 2021
Dividend Resource
Retained Earnings
－
Retained Earnings
2. Reasons for the Revision
It has been our policy to ensure a steady return to shareholders at about 35% dividend payout ratio. Based on this policy and the consideration of the better-than-expected financial results compare to the forecasts, it was decided to add 22 JPY per share in addition to the latest dividends forecast of 35 JPY per share. Consequently, the total annual dividends will be the highest dividends in Tamron history of 82 JPY per share, together with the interim dividends of 25 JPY, which were already paid in the Q2 term. The dividend payout ratio will be about 33.0%, on consolidated basis.
Reference: Details of Total Annual Dividends Payment
Tamron Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.