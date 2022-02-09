Tamron : Notice Regarding Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation

Tamron Co., Ltd.

Announcement of February 9, 2022

Notice Regarding Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation

Tamron Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the "Company") announces that, at a meeting held today, the Board of Directors passed a resolution to propose "Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation" at the 75th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on March 29, 2022. Details are as follows.

1. Reasons for amendment of the Articles of Incorporation

The Company proposes shortening the term of office of Directors from two years to one year in order to build a management framework which will allow it to respond quickly to changes in the operating environment and also to further clarify the management responsibility of Directors and to increase opportunities to earn trust from shareholders. As a result, the Company proposes deleting the provisions on adjustment of the term of office. The amended provisions stipulated in the proviso of Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No.70 of 2019) are due to come into effect on September 1, 2022, and the Company, therefore, proposes amending its Articles of Incorporation to prepare for adoption of a system for the electronic provision of materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders. Details are as follows. Article 15 in the proposed amendments stipulates to the effect that the Company shall take the electronic provision measures with respect to information that constitutes the

content of reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Article 15-2 in the proposed amendments establishes provisions to limit the scope of

matters to be stated in the document that will be issued to shareholders who requested the issuance of the document.

Since the provisions on Disclosure on the Internet and De Facto Provision of Shareholders' General Meeting Reference Documents, etc. (Article 15 of the current

Articles of Incorporation) will no longer be necessary, the Company proposes deleting these provisions.