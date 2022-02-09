Tamron : Notice Regarding Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation

2. Details of the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Details of the amendments are set out below.
(The underlined parts shows the change.)
C u r r e n t A r t i c l e s o f I n c o r p o r a t i o n
P r o p o s e d A m e n d m e n t s
(Disclosure on the Internet and De Facto Provision of
Shareholders' General Meeting Reference Documents, etc.)
Article 15. When convening a shareholders meeting, the Company
may consider the information disclosed on the matters that should
be specified or displayed in reference documents for the General
Meeting of Shareholders, business reports, financial statements,
and consolidated financial statements via methods that use the
internet pursuant to the Ministry of Justice ordinance as having
been provided to the shareholders.
＜New＞
（Electronic Provision Measure, etc.)
Article 15. Upon convening a General Meeting of Shareholders,
the Company shall take the electronic provision measure with
respect to information that constitutes the content of reference
materials for the meeting of shareholders, etc.
Article 15-2. Among matters for which the electronic provision
measure will be taken, the Company is not required to state all or
some of the matters prescribed by the Ministry of Justice Order in
the document that will be issued to shareholders who requested the
issuance of the document by the record date for the exercise of
voting rights.
(Term of office)
(Term of office)
Article 20. The term of office of Directors shall expire at the time
Article 20. The term of office of Directors shall expire at the time
of conclusion of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders
of conclusion of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders with
with respect to the last business year ending within two (2)years
respect to the last business year ending within one (1)year after
after their election.
their election.
Article 20-2. The term of office of a Director appointed as an
addition or alternate shall end at the expiration of the term of
office of other Directors holding office.
＜New＞
(Supplementary Provisions)
1.The deletion of Article 15 on the current Articles of
Incorporation (Disclosure on the Internet and De Facto Provision
of Shareholders' General Meeting Reference Documents, etc.) and
the new establishment of Article 15 in the proposed amendment
(Electronic Provision Measure, etc.) shall take effect on the date of
enforcement (hereinafter, the "Enforcement Date") of the amended
provisions stipulated in the proviso of Article 1 of the
Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the
Companies Act (Act No.70 of 2019).
2.Notwithstanding the provisions of the preceding paragraph,
Article 15 of the current Articles of Incorporation shall remain
valid for any General Meeting of Shareholders the date of which is
a date within six (6) months of the Enforcement Date.
3.These Supplementary provisions shall be deleted on the date on
which six (6) months have elapsed from the Enforcement Date or
the date on which three (3) months have elapsed from the date of
the General Meeting of Shareholders under the preceding
paragraph, whichever is later.