Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tamron Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7740   JP3471800007

TAMRON CO.,LTD.

(7740)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 02/09 01:00:00 am
2566 JPY   +2.60%
02:09aTAMRON : Dividends of Retained Earnings (dividend increase)
PU
02:09aTAMRON : Changes in Directors
PU
02:09aTAMRON : Notice Regarding Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamron : Notice Regarding Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation

02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tamron Co., Ltd.

Announcement of February 9, 2022

Notice Regarding Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation

Tamron Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the "Company") announces that, at a meeting held today, the Board of Directors passed a resolution to propose "Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation" at the 75th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on March 29, 2022. Details are as follows.

1. Reasons for amendment of the Articles of Incorporation

  1. The Company proposes shortening the term of office of Directors from two years to one year in order to build a management framework which will allow it to respond quickly to changes in the operating environment and also to further clarify the management responsibility of Directors and to increase opportunities to earn trust from shareholders. As a result, the Company proposes deleting the provisions on adjustment of the term of office.
  2. The amended provisions stipulated in the proviso of Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No.70 of 2019) are due to come into effect on September 1, 2022, and the Company, therefore, proposes amending its Articles of Incorporation to prepare for adoption of a system for the electronic provision of materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders. Details are as follows.
    • Article 15 in the proposed amendments stipulates to the effect that the Company shall take the electronic provision measures with respect to information that constitutes the

content of reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders.

  • Article 15-2 in the proposed amendments establishes provisions to limit the scope of

matters to be stated in the document that will be issued to shareholders who requested the issuance of the document.

  • Since the provisions on Disclosure on the Internet and De Facto Provision of Shareholders' General Meeting Reference Documents, etc. (Article 15 of the current

Articles of Incorporation) will no longer be necessary, the Company proposes deleting these provisions.

  • In connection with newly established and deleted provisions described above, the Company proposes establishing supplementary provisions on the dates changes take effect, etc.

2. Details of the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Details of the amendments are set out below.

(The underlined parts shows the change.)

C u r r e n t A r t i c l e s o f I n c o r p o r a t i o n

P r o p o s e d A m e n d m e n t s

(Disclosure on the Internet and De Facto Provision of

Shareholders' General Meeting Reference Documents, etc.)

Article 15. When convening a shareholders meeting, the Company

may consider the information disclosed on the matters that should

be specified or displayed in reference documents for the General

Meeting of Shareholders, business reports, financial statements,

and consolidated financial statements via methods that use the

internet pursuant to the Ministry of Justice ordinance as having

been provided to the shareholders.

New

Electronic Provision Measure, etc.)

Article 15. Upon convening a General Meeting of Shareholders,

the Company shall take the electronic provision measure with

respect to information that constitutes the content of reference

materials for the meeting of shareholders, etc.

Article 15-2. Among matters for which the electronic provision

measure will be taken, the Company is not required to state all or

some of the matters prescribed by the Ministry of Justice Order in

the document that will be issued to shareholders who requested the

issuance of the document by the record date for the exercise of

voting rights.

(Term of office)

(Term of office)

Article 20. The term of office of Directors shall expire at the time

Article 20. The term of office of Directors shall expire at the time

of conclusion of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders

of conclusion of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders with

with respect to the last business year ending within two (2)years

respect to the last business year ending within one (1)year after

after their election.

their election.

Article 20-2. The term of office of a Director appointed as an

addition or alternate shall end at the expiration of the term of

office of other Directors holding office.

New

(Supplementary Provisions)

1.The deletion of Article 15 on the current Articles of

Incorporation (Disclosure on the Internet and De Facto Provision

of Shareholders' General Meeting Reference Documents, etc.) and

the new establishment of Article 15 in the proposed amendment

(Electronic Provision Measure, etc.) shall take effect on the date of

enforcement (hereinafter, the "Enforcement Date") of the amended

provisions stipulated in the proviso of Article 1 of the

Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the

Companies Act (Act No.70 of 2019).

2.Notwithstanding the provisions of the preceding paragraph,

Article 15 of the current Articles of Incorporation shall remain

valid for any General Meeting of Shareholders the date of which is

a date within six (6) months of the Enforcement Date.

3.These Supplementary provisions shall be deleted on the date on

which six (6) months have elapsed from the Enforcement Date or

the date on which three (3) months have elapsed from the date of

the General Meeting of Shareholders under the preceding

paragraph, whichever is later.

3. Schedule

Date of the shareholders' meeting to be held to amend the Articles of Incorporation: March 29, 2022

Effective date of the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation: March 29, 2022

Disclaimer

Tamron Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAMRON CO.,LTD.
02:09aTAMRON : Dividends of Retained Earnings (dividend increase)
PU
02:09aTAMRON : Changes in Directors
PU
02:09aTAMRON : Notice Regarding Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation
PU
01:08aTAMRON : FY2021 Financial results briefing materials
PU
01/25TAMRON : Personnel Transfer
PU
2021TAMRON CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021TAMRON : Notice Regarding Application for Selection of New Market Segment Prime Market
PU
20213rd Quarter FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
2021Tamron Co.,Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending December 31, 2021
CI
2021Tamron Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57 983 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2021 4 683 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
Net cash 2021 19 900 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 52 142 M 451 M 451 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 967
Free-Float -
Chart TAMRON CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tamron Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMRON CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 501,00 JPY
Average target price 2 866,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shiro Ajisaka Executive Officer
Masayuki Abo Senior Executive Officer
Shogo Sakuraba Executive Officer & GM-Optical Development
Mikio Kimura Executive Officer & GM-Technology Development
Koji Masunari MD, Head-Special Machinery & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMRON CO.,LTD.-12.40%451
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-15.82%9 720
NIKON CORPORATION5.24%4 165
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-8.32%1 908
GOPRO, INC.-10.67%1 391
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-16.96%1 270