Tamron : Notice of Revision of Dividend Forecast (Dividend Increase)

Tamron Co., Ltd.

Announcement of June 21, 2022

Notice of Revision of Dividend Forecast (Dividend Increase)

Tamron Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Tamron") announces that a revision of dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, was resolved as below at the Board of Directors meeting held today.

1. Reasons for the revision

While taking into account R&D and capital investment in an effort to strengthen its management structure and develop new businesses based on a long-term view, Tamron endeavors to allocate profits based on business performance and has continued to allocate profits to shareholders in a stable manner.

Among other factors, in light of the results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 having been upwardly revised on April 28, 2022, Tamron has also decided to revise its dividend forecast and increase the interim dividend by 5 yen to 30 yen per share. Due to the revision, the annual dividend per share for the current fiscal year will be 87 yen, which represents a record annual dividend for Tamron.

2. Details of the revision