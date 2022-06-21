Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tamron Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7740   JP3471800007

TAMRON CO.,LTD.

(7740)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-21 am EDT
2520.00 JPY   +3.07%
04/28Tamron Co.,Ltd. Revises Earnings Guidance for the First Half Ending June 30, 2022 and Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022
CI
03/23TAMRON : Announcement of Change of Assignment for Directors and Personnel Transfers
PU
03/06TAMRON : Notice of Convocation of the 75th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamron : Notice of Revision of Dividend Forecast (Dividend Increase)

06/21/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tamron Co., Ltd.

Announcement of June 21, 2022

Notice of Revision of Dividend Forecast (Dividend Increase)

Tamron Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Tamron") announces that a revision of dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, was resolved as below at the Board of Directors meeting held today.

1. Reasons for the revision

While taking into account R&D and capital investment in an effort to strengthen its management structure and develop new businesses based on a long-term view, Tamron endeavors to allocate profits based on business performance and has continued to allocate profits to shareholders in a stable manner.

Among other factors, in light of the results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 having been upwardly revised on April 28, 2022, Tamron has also decided to revise its dividend forecast and increase the interim dividend by 5 yen to 30 yen per share. Due to the revision, the annual dividend per share for the current fiscal year will be 87 yen, which represents a record annual dividend for Tamron.

2. Details of the revision

(Yen)

Dividend per share

Record date

Interim

Year-end

Full Year

Previous Forecast

25.00

57.00

82.00

Revised Forecast

30.00

57.00

87.00

Interim Dividends Paid

-

-

-

Ref.

25.00

57.00

82.00

Results for the fiscal year 2021

Disclaimer

Tamron Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAMRON CO.,LTD.
04/28Tamron Co.,Ltd. Revises Earnings Guidance for the First Half Ending June 30, 2022 and F..
CI
03/23TAMRON : Announcement of Change of Assignment for Directors and Personnel Transfers
PU
03/06TAMRON : Notice of Convocation of the 75th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/04TAMRON : Notice of Convocation of the 75th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/22TAMRON : Personnel Transfer
PU
02/17TAMRON : FY2021 Financial results main questions and answers
PU
02/09TAMRON : Fy 2021
PU
02/09TAMRON : Dividends of Retained Earnings (dividend increase)
PU
02/09TAMRON : Changes in Directors
PU
02/09TAMRON : Notice Regarding Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 64 000 M 474 M 474 M
Net income 2022 6 140 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
Net cash 2022 22 300 M 165 M 165 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,30x
Yield 2022 4,09%
Capitalization 50 975 M 377 M 377 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 4 098
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart TAMRON CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tamron Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMRON CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 445,00 JPY
Average target price 2 966,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shiro Ajisaka Executive Officer
Masayuki Abo Senior Executive Officer
Shogo Sakuraba Executive Officer & GM-Optical Development
Mikio Kimura Executive Officer & GM-Technology Development
Koji Masunari MD, Head-Special Machinery & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMRON CO.,LTD.-14.36%377
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-34.28%7 500
NIKON CORPORATION35.56%4 551
APPOTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED-27.71%1 716
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-28.54%1 472
GOPRO, INC.-43.07%923