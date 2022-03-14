Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tamura Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6768   JP3471000004

TAMURA CORPORATION

(6768)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change of Address Notification: TAMURA CORPORATION OF AMERICA

03/14/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Change of Address Notification:
TAMURA CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Mar. 14, 2022 TAMURA CORPORATION

Please kindly be informed that our associated company, TAMURA CORPORATION OF AMERICA will move to the following location as of 1 April 2022.


New office:
277 Rancheros Drive #190 San Marcos, CA 92069 U.S.A.


Current office:
1040 South Andreasen Drive, suite 100 Escondido, CA 92029 U.S.A.


Telephone and FAX numbers will remain unchanged.


【Contact】
Public Relations & Investor Relations Group, Tamura Corporation
TEL: +81-3-3978-2011

Disclaimer

Tamura Corporation published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAMURA CORPORATION
02:24aCHANGE OF ADDRESS NOTIFICATION : Tamura corporation of america
PU
02/28Bank of Japan likely to get less dovish board with new govt nominees
RE
01/19TAMURA : Green Procurement Standards Appendix is Updated.
PU
01/05CHANGE OF ADDRESS NOTIFICATION : Tamura electronics (hui zhou) co., ltd.
PU
2021CHANGE OF ADDRESS NOTIFICATION : Tamura kaken (dongguan) ltd.
PU
2021Tamura to List Shares on Planned Prime Market Segment
MT
2021TAMURA : Notice of Application for Selection of Prime Market in Tokyo Stock Exchange New M..
PU
2021CHANGE OF ADDRESS NOTIFICATION : Taiwan tamura technology co., ltd. taipei offie (chemical..
PU
2021TAMURA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021Japan approaching end of COVID-19 emergency in most areas - health minister
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 86 200 M 736 M 736 M
Net income 2022 980 M 8,37 M 8,37 M
Net Debt 2022 8 902 M 76,0 M 76,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,5x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 44 519 M 380 M 380 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 447
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart TAMURA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tamura Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMURA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 542,00 JPY
Average target price 580,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Asada Senior Executive Officer & Head-Materials
Naoki Tamura Director
Yusaku Hashiguchi Director & General Manager-Business Administration
Takeo Minomiya Independent Outside Director
Akira Kubota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMURA CORPORATION-18.98%380
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-21.02%41 485
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-20.75%39 646
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-15.06%10 528
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-15.93%6 934
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD-14.88%5 529