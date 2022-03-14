Change of Address Notification:
TAMURA CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Mar. 14, 2022 TAMURA CORPORATION
Please kindly be informed that our associated company, TAMURA CORPORATION OF AMERICA will move to the following location as of 1 April 2022.
New office:
277 Rancheros Drive #190 San Marcos, CA 92069 U.S.A.
Current office:
1040 South Andreasen Drive, suite 100 Escondido, CA 92029 U.S.A.
Telephone and FAX numbers will remain unchanged.
【Contact】
Public Relations & Investor Relations Group, Tamura Corporation
TEL: +81-3-3978-2011
