Tamura : Corporate Governance Report is Updated.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
|Sales 2023
94 400 M
688 M
|Net income 2023
1 700 M
12,4 M
|Net Debt 2023
18 193 M
133 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|30,0x
|Yield 2023
|1,61%
|Capitalization
50 932 M
371 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,73x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,69x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 405
|Free-Float
|89,6%
Technical analysis trends TAMURA CORPORATION
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|620,00 JPY
|Average target price
|600,00 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|-3,23%