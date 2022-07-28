Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tamura Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6768   JP3471000004

TAMURA CORPORATION

(6768)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-28 am EDT
611.00 JPY   -1.45%
04:58aTAMURA : Corporate Governance Report is Updated.
PU
07/25BOJ new board member says exit from easy policy will become focus if wages rise
RE
07/25New BOJ Board Members Defend Current Easy Policy
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tamura : Corporate Governance Report is Updated.

07/28/2022 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
June 28, 2022 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT (PDF 459KB / 27pages)



Disclaimer

Tamura Corporation published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 08:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAMURA CORPORATION
04:58aTAMURA : Corporate Governance Report is Updated.
PU
07/25BOJ new board member says exit from easy policy will become focus if wages rise
RE
07/25New BOJ Board Members Defend Current Easy Policy
DJ
07/24Bank of Japan board reshuffle brings in less dovish member
RE
06/03Court Asks TEPCO to Pay Over Half a Million Dollars as Compensation for Fukushima Crisi..
MT
05/16Tamura Corporation Provides Consolidated Earning Guidance for the Six Months Ending Sep..
CI
05/16Tamura Corporation Announces Year-End Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022, Payab..
CI
05/10TAMURA : Electricity of five major factories switched to renewable energy source equivalen..
PU
04/01TAMURA : Installed solar power generation equipment using the on-site PPA model at Tamura ..
PU
03/30TAMURA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 94 400 M 688 M 688 M
Net income 2023 1 700 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net Debt 2023 18 193 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,0x
Yield 2023 1,61%
Capitalization 50 932 M 371 M 371 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 4 405
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart TAMURA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tamura Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMURA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 620,00 JPY
Average target price 600,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Asada Senior Executive Officer & Head-Materials
Naoki Tamura Director
Yusaku Hashiguchi Director & General Manager-Business Administration
Takeo Minomiya Independent Outside Director
Akira Kubota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMURA CORPORATION-7.32%371
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-23.73%40 957
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-14.55%36 809
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.29.33%15 036
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD121.39%7 369
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-5.12%7 340