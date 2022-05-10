Log in
TAMURA CORPORATION

(6768)
Tamura : Electricity of five major factories switched to renewable energy source equivalent

05/10/2022 | 04:44am EDT
Electricity of five major factories switched to renewable energy source equivalent
Carbon dioxide emissions cut by approximately 8,000 tons annually using non-fossil fuel energy certificate
May 10, 2022 TAMURA CORPORATION

　As part of our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated by our business activities, we, Tamura Corporation (President: Masahiro Asada), have switched the electricity contract for five of our factories in Japan to the Green Basic plan offered by TEPCO Energy Partner,Incorporated starting in March of this year.
　Electricity use corresponding to the value of a non-fossil fuel energy certificate is evaluated to be electricity from renewable energy sources and is considered carbon-neutral electricity. We expect to reduce carbon dioxide by approximately 8,000 tons annually as a result of this initiative.
　We, the Tamura Group, will continue to promote the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to the realization of a carbon-free society.



Sakado Factory (Sakado City, Saitama Prefecture): The model factory of the Tamura Group (the building is a NearlyZEB, solar power generation equipment was installed through a PPA [power purchase agreement], etc.).

※ The five locations Tokyo Factory, Sakado Factory, Iruma Factory, Sayama Factory, and Kodama Factory: The factories in the Greater Tokyo Area. Renewable energy use of 100% was achieved.



【Contact】
Public Relations & Investor Relations Group, Tamura Corporation
TEL: +81-3-3978-2011

Disclaimer

Tamura Corporation published this content on 10 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2022 08:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
