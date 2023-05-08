Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tamura Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6768   JP3471000004

TAMURA CORPORATION

(6768)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-08 am EDT
796.00 JPY   +1.14%
03:41aTamura : Establishment of New Production Site in Romania
PU
04/28Tamura : CSR site is renamed Sustainability site.
PU
03/30TAMURA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamura : Establishment of New Production Site in Romania

05/08/2023 | 03:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Establishment of New Production Site in Romania
May. 8, 2023 TAMURA CORPORATION

Tamura Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Masahiro Asada) has established a new wholly owned subsidiary in Romania to produce chargers and other module products (note 1) in its Electronic Components Business in response to growing demand in Europe.

Under its 13th Medium-Term Management Plan (note 2), which started in April 2022, Tamura is aiming for growing its business globally, especially in Europe and Americas. As part of this initiative, it plans to increase the module product production capacity in Europe as well as to diversify its manufacturing footprint globally.

With the addition of Romanian site, Tamura aims to strengthen its presence in Europe and contribute to the development of the country through the stable production and supply of products going forward.

＜Outline of the new company＞
Name: TAMURA ELECTRONICS ROMANIA CO. S.R.L.
Establishment: December 2022
Location: Fetești-Gară, Ialomiţa, Romania
Start of commercial production: Scheduled for November 2024
Products: Module products in Electronic Components Business such as power supplies, adapters, and chargers


[Note]
1. Module products: products consisting of multiple components such as chargers
2. 13th Medium-Term Management Plan: https://www.tamura-ss.co.jp/jp/finance/report/sonota.html

【About Tamura】

Tamura Group manufactures and sells electronic components such as transformers and reactors, electrochemical materials such as soldering materials and solder masks, soldering equipment, and audio mixing consoles for broadcasting stations.
Tamura's materials, components, and devices have been supporting various industries and social infrastructure including consumer products, automobiles, electronic equipment, manufacturing equipment, renewable energy and aerospace. From raw materials to complete systems, Tamura's technologies have been contributing to the safety and comfort of people's daily lives as well as the realization of a decarbonized society.
URL: https://www.tamuracorp.com/

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tamura Corporation published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 07:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TAMURA CORPORATION
03:41aTamura : Establishment of New Production Site in Romania
PU
04/28Tamura : CSR site is renamed Sustainability site.
PU
03/30TAMURA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/06Tamura Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31..
CI
02/06Tamura Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
01/17Tamura : Corporate Governance Report is Updated.
PU
2022Tamura Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending M..
CI
2022Tamura Corporation Announces Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter-End of the Fiscal Yea..
CI
2022TAMURA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022Tamura Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Full Year Endi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 107 B 790 M 790 M
Net income 2023 2 700 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
Net Debt 2023 19 705 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,8x
Yield 2023 1,27%
Capitalization 64 273 M 476 M 476 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 405
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart TAMURA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tamura Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMURA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 787,00 JPY
Average target price 900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Asada Senior Executive Officer & Head-Materials
Naoki Tamura Director
Yusaku Hashiguchi Director & General Manager-Business Administration
Takeo Minomiya Independent Outside Director
Akira Kubota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAMURA CORPORATION10.38%476
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.7.09%38 740
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.11.45%4 722
GUIZHOU SPACE APPLIANCE CO., LTD-1.21%4 287
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-20.32%4 148
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD5.72%3 769
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer