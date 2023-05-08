Tamura : Establishment of New Production Site in Romania
May. 8, 2023 TAMURA CORPORATION
Tamura Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Masahiro Asada) has established a new wholly owned subsidiary in Romania to produce chargers and other module products (note 1) in its Electronic Components Business in response to growing demand in Europe.
Under its 13th Medium-Term Management Plan (note 2), which started in April 2022, Tamura is aiming for growing its business globally, especially in Europe and Americas. As part of this initiative, it plans to increase the module product production capacity in Europe as well as to diversify its manufacturing footprint globally.
With the addition of Romanian site, Tamura aims to strengthen its presence in Europe and contribute to the development of the country through the stable production and supply of products going forward.
＜Outline of the new company＞
Name: TAMURA ELECTRONICS ROMANIA CO. S.R.L.
Establishment: December 2022
Location: Fetești-Gară, Ialomiţa, Romania
Start of commercial production: Scheduled for November 2024
Products: Module products in Electronic Components Business such as power supplies, adapters, and chargers
Tamura Group manufactures and sells electronic components such as transformers and reactors, electrochemical materials such as soldering materials and solder masks, soldering equipment, and audio mixing consoles for broadcasting stations.
Tamura's materials, components, and devices have been supporting various industries and social infrastructure including consumer products, automobiles, electronic equipment, manufacturing equipment, renewable energy and aerospace. From raw materials to complete systems, Tamura's technologies have been contributing to the safety and comfort of people's daily lives as well as the realization of a decarbonized society.
URL: https://www.tamuracorp.com/