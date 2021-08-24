General Announcement::Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arisen from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
|
Cash Dividend Announcement for Equity Issuer
|
|
|
|
Issuer name
|
|
Tan Chong International Limited
|
|
|
|
Stock code
|
|
00693
|
|
|
|
Multi-counter stock code and currency
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
Other related stock code(s) and
|
|
Not applicable
|
name(s)
|
|
|
|
Title of announcement
|
|
Dividend declared for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021
|
|
|
|
Announcement date
|
|
24 August 2021
|
|
|
|
Status
|
|
New announcement
|
|
|
|
Information relating to the dividend
|
|
|
|
Dividend type
|
|
Semi-annual dividend
|
|
|
|
Dividend nature
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
For the financial year / period end
|
|
31 December 2021
|
|
|
|
Dividend declared
|
|
HKD 0.015 per share
|
|
|
|
Date of shareholders' approval
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Information relating to Hong Kong share register
|
|
|
Default currency and amount in which
|
|
HKD 0.015 per share
|
the dividend will be paid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate
|
|
HKD 1 : HKD 1
|
|
|
|
Ex-dividend date
|
|
07 September 2021
|
|
|
|
Latest time to lodge transfer documents
|
|
|
for registration with share registrar for
|
|
08 September 2021 16:30
|
determining entitlement to the dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book close period
|
|
From 09 September 2021 to 10 September 2021
|
|
|
|
Record date
|
|
10 September 2021
|
|
|
|
Payment date
|
|
21 September 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre
|
Share registrar and its address
|
|
183 Queen's Road East
|
|
|
|
|
Wanchai
|
|
|
Hong Kong
|
|
|
|
Information relating to withholding tax
|
|
|
|
Details of withholding tax applied to the
|
|
Not applicable
|
dividend declared
|
|
|