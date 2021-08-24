Log in
    693   BMG8667Z1023

TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(693)
  Report
General Announcement::Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021

08/24/2021 | 06:24am EDT
EF001

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arisen from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Cash Dividend Announcement for Equity Issuer

Issuer name

Tan Chong International Limited

Stock code

00693

Multi-counter stock code and currency

Not applicable

Other related stock code(s) and

Not applicable

name(s)

Title of announcement

Dividend declared for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021

Announcement date

24 August 2021

Status

New announcement

Information relating to the dividend

Dividend type

Semi-annual dividend

Dividend nature

Ordinary

For the financial year / period end

31 December 2021

Dividend declared

HKD 0.015 per share

Date of shareholders' approval

Not applicable

Information relating to Hong Kong share register

Default currency and amount in which

HKD 0.015 per share

the dividend will be paid

Exchange rate

HKD 1 : HKD 1

Ex-dividend date

07 September 2021

Latest time to lodge transfer documents

for registration with share registrar for

08 September 2021 16:30

determining entitlement to the dividend

Book close period

From 09 September 2021 to 10 September 2021

Record date

10 September 2021

Payment date

21 September 2021

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre

Share registrar and its address

183 Queen's Road East

Wanchai

Hong Kong

Information relating to withholding tax

Details of withholding tax applied to the

Not applicable

dividend declared

EF001

Information relating to listed warrants / convertible securities issued by the issuer

Details of listed warrants / convertible

Not applicable

securities issued by the issuer

Other information

Other information

Not applicable

Directors of the issuer

The executive directors are Mr. Tan Eng Soon, Mr. Glenn Tan Chun Hong, Mr. Tan Kheng Leong and Mdm. Sng Chiew Huat. The non-executive director is Mr. Joseph Ong Yong Loke. The independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ng Kim Tuck, Mr. Azman Bin Badrillah, Mr. Prechaya Ebrahim and Mr. Teo Ek Kee.

Tan Chong International Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 10:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
