Tan Delta Systems PLC - Sheffield, England-based provider of oil-quality monitoring and maintenance systems for commercial and industrial equipment - Says that as of Friday, current Chief Financial Officer Steve Johnson will "amicably" resign to pursue other interests, and accordingly, John Higginbottom will join the board as CFO. Higginbottom will join the board immediately, and will phase into a full time role with the executive management over the coming months whilst other existing obligations are completed.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Greenwood says: "On behalf of Tan Delta, I am delighted to welcome John as our new CFO and member of the executive management team. I expect his wealth of financial and operational experience will have a material positive impact to the company as we now begin to rapidly scale. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our outgoing CFO, Steve Johnson, for his diligent work and wish him all the best for the future."

Current stock price: 12.30 pence

12-month change: down 58%

