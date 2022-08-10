Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Tanabe Engineering Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1828   JP3468900000

TANABE ENGINEERING CORPORATION

(1828)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
903.00 JPY   -0.66%
02:14aTANABE ENGINEERING : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2022
PU
05/25TANABE ENGINEERING : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31,2022
PU
05/25Tanabe Engineering Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
Tanabe Engineering : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2022

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 8, 2022

Company name:

TANABE ENGINEERING CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

1828

URL https://www.tanabe-ind.co.jp/

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Yoshio Watanuki

Director, Senior Executive officer and

Inquiries:

General Manager of

Yuichi Gommori

TEL 025-545-6500

Corporate Administration Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 10, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2022

10,210

(4.6)

521

(29.6)

546

(29.5)

345

(32.0)

Three months ended June 30, 2021

10,707

50.8

740

96.1

775

90.8

508

105.2

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2022

32.29

-

Three months ended June 30, 2021

47.51

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2022

36,291

19,494

53.7

1,821.80

As of March 31, 2022

35,093

19,367

55.2

1,809.92

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

33.00

33.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

0.00

-

33.00

33.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

43,000

1.1

2,500

(11.2)

2,600

(10.3)

1,700

(9.2)

158.86

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022

10,728,000

shares

As of March 31, 2022

10,728,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2022

27,084

shares

As of March 31, 2022

27,084

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

10,700,916

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021

10,700,916

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

5,124,250

3,354,660

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed

18,860,749

21,439,842

construction contracts and other

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

501,066

951,245

Costs on construction contracts in progress

61,240

65,132

Other inventories

511,544

525,053

Other

212,506

202,626

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,882)

(2,218)

Total current assets

25,269,475

26,536,343

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

7,318,792

7,348,947

Machinery, vehicles, tools, furniture and fixtures

5,190,539

5,404,313

Land

3,143,599

3,149,548

Leased assets

361,671

361,606

Construction in progress

193,064

214,777

Accumulated depreciation

(8,011,106)

(8,294,833)

Total property, plant and equipment

8,196,561

8,184,360

Intangible assets

372,156

346,665

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

423,477

396,024

Deferred tax assets

726,267

724,705

Other

106,044

103,856

Total investments and other assets

1,255,790

1,224,586

Total non-current assets

9,824,507

9,755,611

Total assets

35,093,983

36,291,955

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts

5,981,565

5,513,333

and other

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

2,504,510

2,994,412

Short-term borrowings

500,000

1,000,000

Lease liabilities

41,361

35,842

Accounts payable - other

1,558,172

1,501,387

Accrued expenses

687,789

417,507

Income taxes payable

537,370

235,167

Advances received on construction contracts in progress

614,340

1,464,182

Provision for warranties for completed construction

40,328

39,486

Provision for loss on construction contracts

22,150

42,480

Provision for bonuses

1,230,395

1,627,295

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

60,000

12,500

Other

63,232

141,786

Total current liabilities

13,841,217

15,025,382

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

600,000

500,000

Lease liabilities

45,205

38,622

Long-term accounts payable - other

130,000

130,000

Retirement benefit liability

1,109,794

1,103,007

Total non-current liabilities

1,885,000

1,771,629

Total liabilities

15,726,217

16,797,012

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

885,320

885,320

Capital surplus

1,475,320

1,475,320

Retained earnings

17,172,165

17,158,046

Treasury shares

(7,020)

(7,020)

Total shareholders' equity

19,525,784

19,511,665

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

60,413

36,881

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(15,680)

137,185

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(202,752)

(190,790)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(158,019)

(16,722)

Total net assets

19,367,765

19,494,942

Total liabilities and net assets

35,093,983

36,291,955

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Net sales

10,707,217

10,210,932

Cost of sales

8,966,757

8,622,804

Gross profit

1,740,459

1,588,128

Selling, general and administrative expenses

999,668

1,066,847

Operating profit

740,790

521,280

Non-operating income

Interest income

100

142

Dividend income

4,127

4,942

Rental income from land and buildings

10,774

20,177

Foreign exchange gains

3,373

1,936

Other

21,245

8,271

Total non-operating income

39,620

35,470

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,830

1,258

Commitment fees

2,444

2,756

Compensation expenses

-

6,327

Other

852

47

Total non-operating expenses

5,128

10,390

Ordinary profit

775,283

546,360

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

54

300

Total extraordinary income

54

300

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

8,471

13,862

Loss on valuation of investment securities

-

1,977

Loss on valuation of golf club membership

1,500

-

Total extraordinary losses

9,971

15,840

Profit before income taxes

765,366

530,820

Income taxes

256,969

185,324

Profit

508,397

345,495

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

508,397

345,495

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TANABE Engineering Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 42 526 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2022 1 872 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net cash 2022 3 938 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,21x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 9 727 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 057
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart TANABE ENGINEERING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tanabe Engineering Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoshio Watanuki Director & Manager-Sales
Masayoshi Takahashi Head-Technology & Industrial Machinery Engineering
Yuichi Gonmori Director & General Manager-Administration
Yuichi Yokota Independent Outside Director
Naoki Nomoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TANABE ENGINEERING CORPORATION1.33%72
VINCI0.31%53 555
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-3.46%32 312
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.00%30 378
QUANTA SERVICES18.47%19 631
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.66%19 273