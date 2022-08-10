Tanabe Engineering : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2022
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 8, 2022
Company name:
TANABE ENGINEERING CORPORATION
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
1828
URL
https://www.tanabe-ind.co.jp/
Representative:
President and Representative Director
Yoshio Watanuki
Director, Senior Executive officer and
Inquiries:
General Manager of
Yuichi Gommori
TEL 025-545-6500
Corporate Administration Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 10, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2022
10,210
(4.6)
521
(29.6)
546
(29.5)
345
(32.0)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
10,707
50.8
740
96.1
775
90.8
508
105.2
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2022
32.29
-
Three months ended June 30, 2021
47.51
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2022
36,291
19,494
53.7
1,821.80
As of March 31, 2022
35,093
19,367
55.2
1,809.92
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
0.00
-
33.00
33.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
0.00
-
33.00
33.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
43,000
1.1
2,500
(11.2)
2,600
(10.3)
1,700
(9.2)
158.86
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022
10,728,000
shares
As of March 31, 2022
10,728,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022
27,084
shares
As of March 31, 2022
27,084
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
10,700,916
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021
10,700,916
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
5,124,250
3,354,660
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed
18,860,749
21,439,842
construction contracts and other
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
501,066
951,245
Costs on construction contracts in progress
61,240
65,132
Other inventories
511,544
525,053
Other
212,506
202,626
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,882)
(2,218)
Total current assets
25,269,475
26,536,343
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
7,318,792
7,348,947
Machinery, vehicles, tools, furniture and fixtures
5,190,539
5,404,313
Land
3,143,599
3,149,548
Leased assets
361,671
361,606
Construction in progress
193,064
214,777
Accumulated depreciation
(8,011,106)
(8,294,833)
Total property, plant and equipment
8,196,561
8,184,360
Intangible assets
372,156
346,665
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
423,477
396,024
Deferred tax assets
726,267
724,705
Other
106,044
103,856
Total investments and other assets
1,255,790
1,224,586
Total non-current assets
9,824,507
9,755,611
Total assets
35,093,983
36,291,955
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts
5,981,565
5,513,333
and other
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
2,504,510
2,994,412
Short-term borrowings
500,000
1,000,000
Lease liabilities
41,361
35,842
Accounts payable - other
1,558,172
1,501,387
Accrued expenses
687,789
417,507
Income taxes payable
537,370
235,167
Advances received on construction contracts in progress
614,340
1,464,182
Provision for warranties for completed construction
40,328
39,486
Provision for loss on construction contracts
22,150
42,480
Provision for bonuses
1,230,395
1,627,295
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
60,000
12,500
Other
63,232
141,786
Total current liabilities
13,841,217
15,025,382
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
600,000
500,000
Lease liabilities
45,205
38,622
Long-term accounts payable - other
130,000
130,000
Retirement benefit liability
1,109,794
1,103,007
Total non-current liabilities
1,885,000
1,771,629
Total liabilities
15,726,217
16,797,012
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
885,320
885,320
Capital surplus
1,475,320
1,475,320
Retained earnings
17,172,165
17,158,046
Treasury shares
(7,020)
(7,020)
Total shareholders' equity
19,525,784
19,511,665
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
60,413
36,881
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(15,680)
137,185
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(202,752)
(190,790)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(158,019)
(16,722)
Total net assets
19,367,765
19,494,942
Total liabilities and net assets
35,093,983
36,291,955
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Net sales
10,707,217
10,210,932
Cost of sales
8,966,757
8,622,804
Gross profit
1,740,459
1,588,128
Selling, general and administrative expenses
999,668
1,066,847
Operating profit
740,790
521,280
Non-operating income
Interest income
100
142
Dividend income
4,127
4,942
Rental income from land and buildings
10,774
20,177
Foreign exchange gains
3,373
1,936
Other
21,245
8,271
Total non-operating income
39,620
35,470
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,830
1,258
Commitment fees
2,444
2,756
Compensation expenses
-
6,327
Other
852
47
Total non-operating expenses
5,128
10,390
Ordinary profit
775,283
546,360
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
54
300
Total extraordinary income
54
300
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
8,471
13,862
Loss on valuation of investment securities
-
1,977
Loss on valuation of golf club membership
1,500
-
Total extraordinary losses
9,971
15,840
Profit before income taxes
765,366
530,820
Income taxes
256,969
185,324
Profit
508,397
345,495
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
508,397
345,495
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
TANABE Engineering Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TANABE ENGINEERING CORPORATION
Sales 2022
42 526 M
315 M
315 M
Net income 2022
1 872 M
13,9 M
13,9 M
Net cash 2022
3 938 M
29,2 M
29,2 M
P/E ratio 2022
5,21x
Yield 2022
3,62%
Capitalization
9 727 M
72,1 M
72,1 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,18x
EV / Sales 2022
0,14x
Nbr of Employees
1 057
Free-Float
66,2%
Chart TANABE ENGINEERING CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.