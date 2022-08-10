Tanabe Engineering : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2022

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 8, 2022 Company name: TANABE ENGINEERING CORPORATION Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 1828 URL https://www.tanabe-ind.co.jp/ Representative: President and Representative Director Yoshio Watanuki Director, Senior Executive officer and Inquiries: General Manager of Yuichi Gommori TEL 025-545-6500 Corporate Administration Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 10, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2022 10,210 (4.6) 521 (29.6) 546 (29.5) 345 (32.0) Three months ended June 30, 2021 10,707 50.8 740 96.1 775 90.8 508 105.2 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2022 32.29 - Three months ended June 30, 2021 47.51 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of June 30, 2022 36,291 19,494 53.7 1,821.80 As of March 31, 2022 35,093 19,367 55.2 1,809.92 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2022 - 0.00 - 33.00 33.00 Year ending March 31, 2023 - Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast) 0.00 - 33.00 33.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 43,000 1.1 2,500 (11.2) 2,600 (10.3) 1,700 (9.2) 158.86

1