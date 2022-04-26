Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNDM   US8753722037

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC.

(TNDM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/26 01:40:02 pm EDT
101.07 USD   -4.49%
01:02pAAANNNDDD ACTION! MEET TAMMY GRAY FROM OUR T : slim X2 pump commercial
PU
04/22TANDEM DIABETES CARE : pump users have kept more than 13 million batteries out of landfills
PU
04/20TANDEM DIABETES CARE : continues commitment to diversity and inclusion in 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aaannnddd ACTION! Meet Tammy Gray from our t:slim X2 pump commercial

04/26/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a house that wasn't hers, in a bed she'd never slept in, in front of people she'd just met, Tammy Gray excitedly sprung from her reclined position with the unflappable enthusiasm of a woman who had just chugged a six pack of energy drinks. Then, with verve and vigor, she proudly shouted out her line: "They say type 1 diabetes is supposed to keep me up at night!"

The room of people she'd just met shared a warm chuckle.

"That was great, Tammy, but maybe you could tone it down a little bit," said the director. "Remember, you're someone who just woke up."

Tammy gave an aw-shucks smile and settled in for another take. It's understandable why she was a bit amped up for the moment. That was, after all, her first time acting. She had so much energy and was so thrilled to be participating that it took about 10-15 takes for her to finally settle into her role as "sleeping lady."

"Was it that obvious that I was excited?" she said with a laugh. "The other actors and the director were so kind. They were very patient with me."

When Tammy finally did channel "sleeping lady," she delivered her line with aplomb and authenticity.

"It was all like a dream," she said. "It was so fascinating to not only be behind the scenes, but to actually be in front of the camera. It was such a fun experience, and everyone was so nice to work with."

Tammy has been living with type 1 diabetes for nearly 31 years. And when the opportunity arose for her to participate in a commercial for the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology from Tandem Diabetes Care, she jumped at the chance. She's been using the t:slim X2 insulin pump for almost five years and has firsthand experience of how it's helped manage her diabetes.

Even a couple of years ago, Tammy, 50, wouldn't have put herself out to the world like that. But after being diagnosed with breast cancer the day after Mother's Day in 2020, followed by chemotherapy and a bilateral mastectomy, she vowed not to let opportunities slip away.

"I think being a cancer survivor taught me to really love life, savor opportunities, and not be afraid to try new things," said Tammy. "You never know how many of those you have left. So, be in a commercial? Sure, why not?"

Fast forward to the spring of 2022. Tammy is on a video call and about to see the commercial for the first time. Madison, one of her three daughters, flanks her right shoulder and leans in to watch.

There's an ear-to-ear smile on Tammy's face as she watches herself sit up in the bed and deliver her line.

Her first reaction? Pure excitement.

"Can I watch it again, please?" she asked.

She watched it again. And then one more time. High schooler Madison hugged her mom from behind as she watched with a daughter's pride.

"I love it," Tammy said. "It turned out so great. It's so strange to watch yourself. But what a neat experience."

The commercial also included professional actors and was shot over two days in Texas. The creative team at Tandem Diabetes Care had put out a casting call to the greater Dallas area for multiple roles - including to pump users.

"When we organize a photo or video shoot, we try to feature members of the Tandem Family - people who use our products," said Greg Rolnick, Creative Director for Tandem Diabetes Care. "Tammy's energy and enthusiasm leapt off the screen in her audition video, and she didn't disappoint on set."

Tammy said she's had so much success with the t:slim X2 insulin pump helping with her diabetes management that she not only wanted to be in the commercial because it was a fun opportunity, but also because she believes in what the pump has done for her.

"It was life-changing," said Tammy. "Once you trust the system, everything opens up. My life is immensely better."

Her only goal from the commercial experience was to have fun, which she did.

And they said acting is supposed to be tough.

Supposed to.

Along with all of the other actors, Tammy Gray was compensated with a talent fee for appearing in the commercial. However, she was not compensated for her participation in this blog post. The commercial was shot and produced by Stewart Cohen Pictures and edited by Indigo Post.

From time to time, we may pass along suggestions, tips, or information about other Tandem insulin pump user experiences or approaches to the management of diabetes. Please note, however, individual symptoms, situations, circumstances, and results may vary. Please consult your physician or qualified healthcare provider regarding your condition and appropriate medical treatment. Please read the Important Safety Information before using a Tandem Diabetes Care product.

RESPONSIBLE USE CONTROL-IQ TECHNOLOGY

Even with advanced systems such as the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology, users are still responsible for actively managing their diabetes. Control-IQ technology does not prevent all high and low blood glucose events. The system is designed to help reduce glucose variability, but it requires that users accurately input information, such as meals and periods of sleep or exercise. Control-IQ technology will not function as intended unless all system components, including CGM, infusion sets and pump cartridges, are used as instructed. Importantly, the system cannot adjust insulin dosing if the pump is not receiving CGM readings. Because there are situations and emergencies that the system may not be capable of identifying or addressing, users should always pay attention to their symptoms and treat accordingly.

Disclaimer

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 17:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC.
01:02pAAANNNDDD ACTION! MEET TAMMY GRAY FR : slim X2 pump commercial
PU
04/22TANDEM DIABETES CARE : pump users have kept more than 13 million batteries out of landfill..
PU
04/20TANDEM DIABETES CARE : continues commitment to diversity and inclusion in 2022
PU
04/13TANDEM DIABETES CARE : 2021 Tandem Diabetes Care Annual Report
PU
04/13TANDEM DIABETES CARE : 2022 Tandem Diabetes Care Proxy
PU
04/11Tandem Diabetes Care to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022
BU
04/05INSIDER SELL : Tandem Diabetes Care
MT
03/31SUSAN MORRISON : Tandem culture built upon “leadership by example”
PU
03/15TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Announces That Douglas A. Roeder Notified His Decision Not t..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 852 M - -
Net income 2022 35,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 198x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 766 M 6 766 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 105,82 $
Average target price 149,00 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John F. Sheridan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leigh A. Vosseller Vice President-Finance
Kim D. Blickenstaff Chairman
Manuel Jaime Senior Vice President-Technology & Digital Health
Michael Michaud Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC.-29.70%6 766
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-14.73%211 636
MEDTRONIC PLC5.83%146 872
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY5.16%73 602
DEXCOM, INC.-17.59%43 420
HOYA CORPORATION-24.90%36 744