Tandem Diabetes Care said Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its Tandem Mobi insulin pump for people with diabetes age six and older.

The San Diego-based diabetes technology company said the Tandem Mobi, a miniature insulin pump controllable from a mobile app, is the world's smallest durable insulin-delivery system. Tandem said it expected a limited release of the product in late 2023, and full commercial availability by early 2024.

Tandem said the new product features a 200-unit insulin cartridge, and is small enough to fit in a coin pocket. The product uses Tandem's Control-IQ technology, an algorithm which deliveries regular insulin deliveries and predicts glucose levels.

