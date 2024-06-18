The Quick Bolus feature allows you to deliver insulin without needing to unclip or take your Tandem Diabetes Care insulin pump out of your pocket.

This optional capability can be programmed in increments of 0.5-, 1-, 2-, or 5-units of insulin, or in 2-, 5-, 10-, or 15-grams of carbohydrate, to calculate and deliver a bolus based on your current Carb Ratio setting. The pump will beep or vibrate to confirm interaction, based on the user pump volume settings.

Learn how to use the Quick Bolus feature to conveniently and discreetly deliver insulin from the Tandem Mobi system or t:slim X2 insulin pump with the instructions below.

The Quick Bolus feature can be turned on from the Tandem Mobi mobile app under Settings menu, then tap Pump, and Quick Bolus Settings.

Once the Quick Bolus feature is toggled on and settings are saved in the mobile app, the Pump button can be pressed to deliver a Quick Bolus using the following instructions:

Press and hold the Pump button Listen for two beeps, or feel for vibrations Press the Pump button for each increment of desired delivery and wait for the pump to beep or vibrate for each increment pressed Press and hold the Pump button for several seconds until the pump beeps or vibrates to confirm the bolus delivery

For more detailed instructions on how to safely use the Quick Bolus feature on a Tandem Mobi pump, see our Support Article.

The Quick Bolus feature can be turned on from the t:slim X2 insulin pump under the OPTIONS menu, then tap My Pump, Personal Profiles, Pump Settings, and Quick Bolus.

Once the Quick Bolus feature is toggled on and you have saved the settings, you can press the Quick Bolus button to deliver insulin using the following instructions:

Press and hold the Quick Bolus button Wait for two beeps or vibrations Press the Quick Bolus button for each increment of desired delivery and wait for the pump to beep or vibrate after each increment pressed Wait for the pump to beep or vibrate once more to confirm delivery amount Press and hold the Quick Bolus button and listen for a beep or feel for a vibration to confirm that the pump is delivering the insulin requested

For more detailed instructions on how to safely use the Quick Bolus feature on a t:slim X2 insulin pump, see our Support Article or watch our how-to video.

Note:The Pump button on the Tandem Mobi and the Quick Bolus button on the t:slim X2 insulin pump are silver with the engraved Tandem "T" logo, though the name differs according to the product.

Important Safety Information

RX ONLY.

Indications for Use

Tandem Mobi system: The Tandem Mobi insulin pump with interoperable technology (the pump) is intended for the subcutaneous delivery of insulin, at set and variable rates, for the management of diabetes mellitus in persons requiring insulin. The pump is able to reliably and securely communicate with compatible, digitally connected devices, including automated insulin dosing software, to receive, execute, and confirm commands from these devices. The pump is intended for single patient, home use and requires a prescription. The pump is indicated for use in individuals 6 years of age and greater.

t:slim X2 insulin pump: The t:slim X2 insulin pump with interoperable technology is intended for the subcutaneous delivery of insulin, at set and variable rates, for the management of diabetes mellitus in people requiring insulin. The pump is able to reliably and securely communicate with compatible, digitally connected devices, including automated insulin dosing software, to receive, execute, and confirm commands from these devices. The pump is intended for single patient use. The pump is indicated for use with NovoLog or Humalog U-100 insulin. The pump is indicated for use in individuals 6 years of age and greater.

Control-IQ technology: Control-IQ technology is intended for use with compatible integrated continuous glucose monitors (iCGM, sold separately) and alternate controller enabled (ACE) pumps to automatically increase, decrease, and suspend delivery of basal insulin based on iCGM readings and predicted glucose values. It can also deliver correction boluses when the glucose value is predicted to exceed a predefined threshold. Control-IQ technology is intended for the management of Type 1 diabetes mellitus in persons 6 years of age and greater. Control-IQ technology is intended for single patient use. Control-IQ technology is indicated for use with NovoLog or Humalog U-100 insulin.

Warning: Control-IQ technology should not be used by anyone under the age of 6 years old. It should also not be used in patients who require less than 10 units of insulin per day or who weigh less than 55 pounds.

Control-IQ technology is not indicated for use in pregnant women, people on dialysis, or critically ill patients. Do not use Control-IQ technology if using hydroxyurea. Users of a Tandem insulin pump and Control-IQ technology must use the insulin pump, CGM, and all other system components in accordance with their respective instructions for use; test blood glucose levels as recommended by their healthcare provider; demonstrate adequate carb-counting skills; maintain sufficient diabetes self-care skills; see healthcare provider(s) regularly; and have adequate vision and/or hearing to recognize all functions of the pump, including alerts, alarms, and reminders. The Tandem pump and the CGM transmitter and sensor must be removed before MRI, CT, or diathermy treatment. Visit tandemdiabetes.com/safetyinfo for additional important safety information.

