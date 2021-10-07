Tandem Diabetes Care : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, plans to release its third quarter 2021 results after the financial markets close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time), to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results.

Conference Call/Webcast Details:

Date: November 3, 2021

Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time)

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (855) 427-4396

International Dial-In Number: (484) 756-4261

Conference ID: 4679227

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tjyiohyv

An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring, and optional automated insulin delivery technology. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

