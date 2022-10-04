Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNDM   US8753722037

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC.

(TNDM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-04 pm EDT
52.52 USD   +3.81%
04:06pTandem Diabetes Care to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022
BU
09/15Parexel Appoints Peyton Howell Chief Operating and Growth Officer; Promotes FDA Veteran Amy McKee, MD, to Chief Medical Officer and Global Head, Oncology Center of Excellence
AQ
09/13Transcript : Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Presents at Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference, Sep-13-2022 09:40 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tandem Diabetes Care to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

10/04/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, plans to release its third quarter 2022 results after the financial markets close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time), to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results.

A live webcast of the call will be available on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. To access the call by phone, please use this link (Registration Link) and you will be provided with dial-in details, including a personal pin.

An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company based in San Diego, California, creates new possibilities for people living with diabetes, their loved ones, and healthcare providers through a positively different experience. The Company’s human-centered approach to design, development, and support delivers innovative products and services for people who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Tandem Diabetes Care and Control-IQ are trademarks registered in the U.S. and/or other countries and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Twitter @tandemdiabetes; use #tslimX2, and $TNDM.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tandemdiabetes.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC.
04:06pTandem Diabetes Care to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 20..
BU
09/15Parexel Appoints Peyton Howell Chief Operating and Growth Officer; Promotes FDA Veteran..
AQ
09/13Transcript : Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Presents at Baird 2022 Global Healthc..
CI
09/08Transcript : Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Presents at 2022 Wells Fargo Healthca..
CI
09/08North American Morning Briefing: Futures Edge -2-
DJ
08/22Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations
BU
08/18Tandem Diabetes Care Achieves Milest : connect Mobile App
BU
08/18Tandem Diabetes Care Achieves Milestone of 1 Millio..
CI
08/10North American Morning Briefing: Caution -2-
DJ
08/09Wells Fargo Double Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care to Underweight From Overweight, Adju..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 836 M - -
Net income 2022 -18,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -179x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 249 M 3 249 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 50,59 $
Average target price 91,27 $
Spread / Average Target 80,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John F. Sheridan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leigh A. Vosseller Vice President-Finance
Kim D. Blickenstaff Chairman
Manuel Jaime Senior Vice President-Technology & Digital Health
Michael Michaud Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC.-66.39%3 249
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-29.29%174 281
MEDTRONIC PLC-20.06%109 921
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-6.10%65 817
HOYA CORPORATION-18.82%34 410
DEXCOM, INC.-36.69%33 362