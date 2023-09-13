The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (“Tandem” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TNDM) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 2, 2022, Tandem revised its 2022 financial guidance downward, forecasting Non-GAAP sales of $800 to $805 million, down from $835 to $845 million. The Company attributed the revision to increased competition in the diabetes care sector, pandemic complications, and inflation.

On this news, Tandem’s stock price fell $15.62, or 30.4%, to close at $35.72 per share on November 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Tandem securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230913604295/en/