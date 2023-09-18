The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (“Tandem” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TNDM) securities between August 3, 2022 and November 2, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Tandem investors have until November 7, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 2, 2022, Tandem revised its 2022 financial guidance downward, forecasting Non-GAAP sales of $800 to $805 million, down from $835 to $845 million. The Company attributed the revision to increased competition in the diabetes care sector, pandemic complications, and inflation.

On this news, Tandem’s stock price fell $15.62, or 30.4%, to close at $35.72 per share on November 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) failed to adequately account for the potential impact of the release of Omnipod 5 and the impact of that product on the Company’s revenue; (2) deliberately misled investors regarding the impact of Omnipod 5 on revenue; (3) misled investors by creating the false impression that the factors which led to the decreased sales guidance in August – competition, COVID, and inflation – had not been adequately controlled for and were, in fact, improving; (4) deliberately misled investors when stating that the second half of 2022 had been adequately predicted; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Tandem securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 7, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Tandem securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230918323307/en/