Tandem : 11/06/21 Director Shareholding

Tandem Group plc
("the Company")
Director dealing
Further to the announcement made on 23 April 2021, the Company has been informed that Steve Grant, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, has disposed of 15,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of 600p per share. Following the above transactions, Steve Grant holds 245,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 4.7 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
-
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a.
|
Name
|
Steve Grant
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
a.
|
Position/Status
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
|
|
|
b.
|
Initial notification/
|
Initial Notification
|
|
Amendment
|
|
|
|
-
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a.
|
Name
|
Tandem Group plc
|
|
|
|
b.
|
LEI
|
N/A
|
|
|
-
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a.
|
|
Description of the
|
|
Ordinary Shares of 25p each
|
|
|
financial instrument,
|
|
|
|
|
type of instrument
|
|
ISIN: GB00B460T373
|
|
|
|
|
Identification Code
|
b.
|
Nature of the
|
Disposal of shares
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
c.
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
600p
|
15,000
|
|
d.
|
Aggregated
|
|
|
|
information
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated Volume
|
15,000
|
|
|
- Price
|
£90,000
|
|
e.
|
Date of the
|
10 June 2021
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f.
|
Place of the
|
(London) AIM
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
11 June 2021
Disclaimer
