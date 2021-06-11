Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tandem Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TND   GB00B460T373

TANDEM GROUP PLC

(TND)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/11 07:28:40 am
608 GBX   -0.33%
08:18aTANDEM  : 11/06/21 Director Shareholding
PU
06/02TANDEM  : 02/06/21 Trading Update, AGM arrangements and Board Change
PU
05/13TANDEM GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tandem : 11/06/21 Director Shareholding

06/11/2021 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tandem Group plc

("the Company")

Director dealing

Further to the announcement made on 23 April 2021, the Company has been informed that Steve Grant, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, has disposed of 15,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of 600p per share. Following the above transactions, Steve Grant holds 245,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 4.7 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Steve Grant

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

Non-Executive Chairman

b.

Initial notification/

Initial Notification

Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Tandem Group plc

b.

LEI

N/A

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Ordinary Shares of 25p each

financial instrument,

type of instrument

ISIN: GB00B460T373

Identification Code

b.

Nature of the

Disposal of shares

transaction

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

600p

15,000

d.

Aggregated

information

- Aggregated Volume

15,000

- Price

£90,000

e.

Date of the

10 June 2021

transaction

f.

Place of the

(London) AIM

transaction

Enquiries:

Tandem Group plc

David Rock, Company Secretary

Telephone 0121 748 8075

Nominated Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

James Caithie

Sandy Jamieson

Telephone 020 7213 0880

11 June 2021

Disclaimer

Tandem Group plc published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 12:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TANDEM GROUP PLC
08:18aTANDEM  : 11/06/21 Director Shareholding
PU
06/02TANDEM  : 02/06/21 Trading Update, AGM arrangements and Board Change
PU
05/13TANDEM GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29TANDEM  : 29/03/21 Director Shareholding
PU
03/25TANDEM  : 25/03/21 Exercise of Share Options and Directors' Shareholdings
PU
03/25TANDEM  : 25/03/21 Final results
PU
03/25TANDEM  : Earnings Flash (TND.L) TANDEM GROUP Posts FY20 Revenue GBP37.1M
MT
03/25TANDEM  : Earnings Flash (TND.L) TANDEM GROUP Posts FY20 EPS GBX64.70
MT
03/11TANDEM  : Buys Land Next to HQ To Build Warehouse
MT
02/09TANDEM  : 09/02/21 Trading Update and Notice of Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 37,1 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net income 2020 3,46 M 4,89 M 4,89 M
Net cash 2020 3,78 M 5,35 M 5,35 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,96x
Yield 2020 1,67%
Capitalization 31,9 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart TANDEM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Tandem Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TANDEM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Charles Shears CEO, Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Stephen James Grant Non-Executive Chairman
Phil Ratcliffe Executive Director & Group Commercial Director
Mark Adrian Taylor Non-Executive Director
Juliet Elizabeth Barratt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TANDEM GROUP PLC18.45%45
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.33.69%7 986
POLARIS INC.33.65%7 799
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION23.19%7 316
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.25.02%6 399
BRP INC.7.86%6 295