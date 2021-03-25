Tandem : 25/03/21 Exercise of Share Options and Directors' Shareholdings
Tandem Group plc
("the Company")
Exercise of options and Directors' shareholdings
The Company has been informed today that the following Directors have exercised share options in the ordinary shares of 25p each ("Ordinary Share") of the Company on 25 March 2021 as follows:
Director
Option Scheme
Number of options exercised
Option exercise price per share
Expiry date
Philip Ratcliffe
2007 EMI Share Option Scheme
14,000
107.00p
14 June 2021
Philip Ratcliffe
2007 EMI Share Option Scheme
17,103
79.00p
29 October 2023
Jim Shears
2007 EMI Share Option Scheme
22,500
107.00p
14 June 2021
The exercise of options will be satisfied by Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury.
A further 20,600 options have been exercised by employees under the 2007 Employee Share Option Scheme.
Following the exercise of these options and share purchases, the Company has 5,128,294 Ordinary Shares in issue and 885,186 Ordinary Shares in treasury and the Directors are beneficially interested in Ordinary Shares as follows:
Director
Number of shares
Percentage of voting rights
Jim Shears
192,500
3.8%
Phil Ratcliffe
122,835
2.4%
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.
Name
Philip Ratcliffe
2
Reason for notification
a.
Position/Status
Commercial Director
b.
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Tandem Group plc
b.
LEI
N/A
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions havebeen conducted
a.
Description of thefinancial instrument,type of instrument
Identification Code
Ordinary Shares of 25p each
ISIN: GB00B460T373
b.
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
107.00p
14,000
79.00p
17,103
d.
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
31,103 £28,491
e.
Date of the transaction
25 March 2021
f.
Place of the transaction
(London) AIM
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.
Name
Jim Shears
2
Reason for notification
a.
Position/Status
CEO
b.
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Tandem Group plc
b.
LEI
N/A
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions havebeen conducted
a.
Description of thefinancial instrument,type of instrument
Identification Code
Ordinary Shares of 25p each
ISIN: GB00B460T373
b.
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) 107.00pVolume(s) 22,500
d.
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
22,500 £24,075
e.
Date of the transaction
25 March 2021
f.
Place of the transaction
(London) AIM
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
Enquiries:
Tandem Group plc
Jim Shears, Chief Executive Officer David Rock, Company Secretary Telephone 0121 748 8075