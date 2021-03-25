Tandem : 25/03/21 Exercise of Share Options and Directors' Shareholdings

Tandem Group plc

("the Company")

Exercise of options and Directors' shareholdings

The Company has been informed today that the following Directors have exercised share options in the ordinary shares of 25p each ("Ordinary Share") of the Company on 25 March 2021 as follows:

Director Option Scheme Number of options exercised Option exercise price per share Expiry date Philip Ratcliffe 2007 EMI Share Option Scheme 14,000 107.00p 14 June 2021 Philip Ratcliffe 2007 EMI Share Option Scheme 17,103 79.00p 29 October 2023 Jim Shears 2007 EMI Share Option Scheme 22,500 107.00p 14 June 2021

The exercise of options will be satisfied by Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury.

A further 20,600 options have been exercised by employees under the 2007 Employee Share Option Scheme.

Following the exercise of these options and share purchases, the Company has 5,128,294 Ordinary Shares in issue and 885,186 Ordinary Shares in treasury and the Directors are beneficially interested in Ordinary Shares as follows:

Director Number of shares Percentage of voting rights Jim Shears 192,500 3.8% Phil Ratcliffe 122,835 2.4%

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Philip Ratcliffe 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Commercial Director b. Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Tandem Group plc b. LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code Ordinary Shares of 25p each ISIN: GB00B460T373 b. Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 107.00p 14,000 79.00p 17,103 d. Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 31,103 £28,491 e. Date of the transaction 25 March 2021 f. Place of the transaction (London) AIM

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Jim Shears 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status CEO b. Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Tandem Group plc b. LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code Ordinary Shares of 25p each ISIN: GB00B460T373 b. Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 107.00pVolume(s) 22,500 d. Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 22,500 £24,075 e. Date of the transaction 25 March 2021 f. Place of the transaction (London) AIM

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

25 March 2021