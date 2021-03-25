Log in
TANDEM GROUP PLC

(TND)
03/25 05:25:45 am
622 GBX   +8.17%
05:25aTANDEM  : 25/03/21 Exercise of Share Options and Directors' Shareholdings
PU
05:25aTANDEM  : 25/03/21 Final results
PU
03:11aTANDEM  : Earnings Flash (TND.L) TANDEM GROUP Posts FY20 Revenue GBP37.1M
MT
Tandem : 25/03/21 Exercise of Share Options and Directors' Shareholdings

03/25/2021
Tandem Group plc

("the Company")

Exercise of options and Directors' shareholdings

The Company has been informed today that the following Directors have exercised share options in the ordinary shares of 25p each ("Ordinary Share") of the Company on 25 March 2021 as follows:

Director

Option Scheme

Number of options exercised

Option exercise price per share

Expiry date

Philip Ratcliffe

2007 EMI Share Option Scheme

14,000

107.00p

14 June 2021

Philip Ratcliffe

2007 EMI Share Option Scheme

17,103

79.00p

29 October 2023

Jim Shears

2007 EMI Share Option Scheme

22,500

107.00p

14 June 2021

The exercise of options will be satisfied by Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury.

A further 20,600 options have been exercised by employees under the 2007 Employee Share Option Scheme.

Following the exercise of these options and share purchases, the Company has 5,128,294 Ordinary Shares in issue and 885,186 Ordinary Shares in treasury and the Directors are beneficially interested in Ordinary Shares as follows:

Director

Number of shares

Percentage of voting rights

Jim Shears

192,500

3.8%

Phil Ratcliffe

122,835

2.4%

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Philip Ratcliffe

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

Commercial Director

b.

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Tandem Group plc

b.

LEI

N/A

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares of 25p each

ISIN: GB00B460T373

b.

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

107.00p

14,000

79.00p

17,103

d.

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

31,103 £28,491

e.

Date of the transaction

25 March 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

(London) AIM

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Jim Shears

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

CEO

b.

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Tandem Group plc

b.

LEI

N/A

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares of 25p each

ISIN: GB00B460T373

b.

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) 107.00pVolume(s) 22,500

d.

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

22,500 £24,075

e.

Date of the transaction

25 March 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

(London) AIM

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Tandem Group plc

Jim Shears, Chief Executive Officer David Rock, Company Secretary Telephone 0121 748 8075

Nominated Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP James Caithie

Sandy Jamieson Telephone 020 7213 0880

25 March 2021

Disclaimer

Tandem Group plc published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 09:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
