Tandem : 29/03/21 Director Shareholding

Tandem Group plc
("the Company")
Director dealing
The Company has been informed that Steve Grant, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, has disposed of 40,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of 626p per share. Following the above transactions, Steve Grant holds 210,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 4.1 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
Steve Grant
Reason for notification
Position/Status
Non-Executive Chairman
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Tandem Group plc
LEI
N/A
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
Ordinary Shares of 25p each
ISIN: GB00B460T373
Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
640p
10,000
633p
10,000
615p
20,000
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
40,000 £250,300
Date of the transaction
25 March 2021
26 March 2021
29 March 2021
Place of the transaction
(London) AIM
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
