Tandem : 29/03/21 Director Shareholding

Tandem Group plc

("the Company")

Director dealing

The Company has been informed that Steve Grant, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, has disposed of 40,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of 626p per share. Following the above transactions, Steve Grant holds 210,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 4.1 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Steve Grant 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Non-Executive Chairman b. Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Tandem Group plc b. LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code Ordinary Shares of 25p each ISIN: GB00B460T373 b. Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 640p 10,000 633p 10,000 615p 20,000

d. Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 40,000 £250,300 e. Date of the transaction 25 March 2021 26 March 2021 29 March 2021 f. Place of the transaction (London) AIM

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Tandem Group plc

David Rock, Company Secretary Telephone 0121 748 8075

Nominated Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP James Caithie

Sandy Jamieson Telephone 020 7213 0880

29 March 2021