TANDEM GROUP PLC

(TND)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/29 11:35:18 am
620 GBX   -0.80%
Tandem : 29/03/21 Director Shareholding

03/29/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
Tandem Group plc

("the Company")

Director dealing

The Company has been informed that Steve Grant, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, has disposed of 40,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of 626p per share. Following the above transactions, Steve Grant holds 210,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 4.1 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Steve Grant

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

Non-Executive Chairman

b.

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Tandem Group plc

b.

LEI

N/A

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares of 25p each

ISIN: GB00B460T373

b.

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

640p

10,000

633p

10,000

615p

20,000

d.

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

40,000 £250,300

e.

Date of the transaction

25 March 2021

26 March 2021

29 March 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

(London) AIM

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Tandem Group plc

David Rock, Company Secretary Telephone 0121 748 8075

Nominated Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP James Caithie

Sandy Jamieson Telephone 020 7213 0880

29 March 2021

Disclaimer

Tandem Group plc published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 18:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
