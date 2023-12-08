Official TANDY LEATHER FACTORY, INC. press release
Tandy Leather Factory : Material Event - Form 8-K
December 08, 2023 at 06:08 am EST
Item 8.01
Other Events
On December 5, 2023, the Board of Directors of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (the "Company") authorized the Company's management to explore a potential sale of the Company's headquarters/distribution facility and flagship store in Fort Worth, TX (the "HQ Property"). The Company has entered into an exclusive listing agreement with Stream Realty Partners-DFW, L.P., to act as the Company's broker for a potential sale of the HQ Property. The primary purpose of this listing is for the Company, which currently does not utilize all of the space in its distribution facility, to explore whether it might realize greater value from this asset through a sale and subsequent move to other facilities in the Fort Worth area.
There can be no assurance that the Company will find a suitable buyer for the HQ Property or that it will consummate any transaction on terms acceptable to the Company. The Company may choose to withdraw the property from the market at any time. If the Company does find and reach agreement with a suitable buyer, it may continue to occupy the HQ Property under a lease for a period of time while it prepares to move to replacement facilities. If a sale of the HQ Property is consummated, the Company also will consider, but undertakes no obligation, to return a portion of the proceeds (net of expenses and costs associated with finding or occupying new facilities) to its stockholders.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this report and other materials the Company files with the SEC, as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the Company, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "budgeted," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "potential," "estimate," "continue," "outlook," "forecast" or "future," variations thereof or other similar statements. Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, for additional information concerning these and other uncertainties that could negatively impact the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise its forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Tandy Leather Factory Inc. published this content on 08 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2023 11:07:30 UTC.
Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. is a specialty retailer of leather and leathercraft-related items. The Company carries a range of assortment of products organized into various categories, including leather, hand tools, hardware, kits, liquids, machinery, and other supplies. It operates a manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas, where it manufactures kits, thread lace, belt strips and straps, and Craftaids, and provides custom manufacturing processes for commercial and business customers. It distributes product under the Tandy Leather, Eco-Flo, Craftool, CraftoolPro, Dr. Jackson's, and TandyPro brands. It also manufactures leather lace, cut leather pieces and various do-it-yourself kits that are sold in its stores and on its Websites. It sells its products primarily through Company-owned stores and through orders generated from its Websites. The Company operates a total of 103 retail stores. There are 92 stores in the United States (U.S), 10 stores in Canada and one store in Spain.