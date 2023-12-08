Item 8.01 Other Events





On December 5, 2023, the Board of Directors of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (the "Company") authorized the Company's management to explore a potential sale of the Company's headquarters/distribution facility and flagship store in Fort Worth, TX (the "HQ Property"). The Company has entered into an exclusive listing agreement with Stream Realty Partners-DFW, L.P., to act as the Company's broker for a potential sale of the HQ Property. The primary purpose of this listing is for the Company, which currently does not utilize all of the space in its distribution facility, to explore whether it might realize greater value from this asset through a sale and subsequent move to other facilities in the Fort Worth area.





There can be no assurance that the Company will find a suitable buyer for the HQ Property or that it will consummate any transaction on terms acceptable to the Company. The Company may choose to withdraw the property from the market at any time. If the Company does find and reach agreement with a suitable buyer, it may continue to occupy the HQ Property under a lease for a period of time while it prepares to move to replacement facilities. If a sale of the HQ Property is consummated, the Company also will consider, but undertakes no obligation, to return a portion of the proceeds (net of expenses and costs associated with finding or occupying new facilities) to its stockholders.





Forward Looking Statements





