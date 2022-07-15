Log in
TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.

(SKT)
09:16aTanger Declares Dividend Payable August 15, 2022
PR
Tanger Declares Dividend Payable August 15, 2022

07/15/2022 | 09:16am EDT
GREENSBORO, N.C., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on August 15, 2022, to common shareholders of record on July 29, 2022.

Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers with one additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,600 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 41 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com

Investor Contact

Doug McDonald
SVP, Finance and Capital Markets
T: (336) 856-6066
TangerIR@tangeroutlets.com 

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.


