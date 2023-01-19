Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SKT   US8754651060

TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.

(SKT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-19 pm EST
17.87 USD   -1.33%
Tanger Declares Dividend Payable February 15, 2023
PR
Tanger Achieves WELL Health-Safety Rating
PR
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Tanger Declares Dividend Payable February 15, 2023

01/19/2023 | 05:46pm EST
GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on February 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record on January 31, 2023.

Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 42 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Investor Contact
Doug McDonald
SVP, Finance and Capital Markets
T: (336) 856-6066
tangerir@tangeroutlets.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-declares-dividend-payable-february-15-2023-301726347.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
