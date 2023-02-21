Tanger Factory Outlet Centers : 4Q 2022 Presentation

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward- looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "will," "forecast" or similar expressions, and include the Company's expectations regarding future financial results and assumptions underlying that guidance, long-term growth, trends in retail traffic and tenant revenues, development initiatives and strategic partnerships, improvement in operational metrics, renewal trends, new revenue streams, its strategy and value proposition to retailers, uses of capital, liquidity, dividend payments and cash flows.
We use certain non-GAAP supplemental measures in this presentation, including Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO"), same center net operating income ("Same Center NOI"), portfolio net operating income ("Portfolio NOI"), Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("Adjusted EBITDAre") and Net Debt. See definitions and reconciliations beginning on page 30.
FOURTH QUARTER 2022
Table of Contents
TANGER OUTLETS AT A GLANCE
OUR BOARD AND EXECUTIVE TEAM
DELIVERING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
THE OUTLET CHANNEL
7
OPERATING METRICS
CORE STRATEGIES
FINANCIAL METRICS
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL METRICS
FOURTH QUARTER 2022
Tanger Outlets at a Glance
36 Centers in 20 U.S. States & Canada*
13.9 Million Total SF
90% of SF is in a Top 50 MSA or Leading Tourism Destination (1) 61% of SF is Located in Tourism Destinations
94% of Portfolio is Open-Air
1 Center Under Development in Nashville, TN
NEW DEVELOPMENT
STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP*
Portfolio metrics presented above include one managed center, Tanger Outlets Palm Beach. See slide 23 for additional details.
SNAPSHOT
(as of December 31, 2022)
NYSE: SKT
Founded: 1981
Market Value: $2.0 billion
Enterprise Value (2): $3.3 billion Investment Grade
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre (2): 5.1x
Liquidity (2)(3): $793 million
Metropolitan Statistical Area as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau; Includes Ottawa, ON center located in a top 5 census metropolitan area as defined by Statistics Canada
Includes Tanger's pro rata share of unconsolidated JVs
