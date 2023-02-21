Advanced search
    SKT   US8754651060

TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.

(SKT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-21 pm EST
17.75 USD   -3.69%
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers : FY 2022 Supplemental

02/21/2023 | 04:43pm EST

02/21/2023 | 04:43pm EST
EXHIBIT 99.2

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING AND FINANCIAL DATA

for the Quarter and Year Ended 12/31/2022

Notice

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company has revised the presentation of certain metrics to include the Company's share of unconsolidated joint ventures, as detailed in the following pages. The Company believes that this presentation provides additional information on the impacts of the operating results of its unconsolidated joint ventures and improves comparability to other retail REITs. Prior period results have been revised to conform with the current period presentation.

For a more detailed discussion of the factors that affect our operating results, interested parties should review the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, when available.

This Supplemental Portfolio and Financial Data is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities of the Company. Any offers to sell or solicitations to buy any securities of the Company shall be made only by means of a prospectus.

Safe Harbor Statement

This supplement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions. Forward- looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "will," "forecast" or similar expressions, and include the Company's expectations regarding future financial results and assumptions underlying that guidance.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect our actual results, performance or achievements. Important factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: our inability to develop new outlet centers or expand existing outlet centers successfully; risks related to the economic performance and market value of our outlet centers; the relative illiquidity of real property investments; impairment charges affecting our properties; our dispositions of assets may not achieve anticipated results; competition for the acquisition and development of outlet centers, and our inability to complete outlet centers we have identified; environmental regulations affecting our business; risks associated with possible terrorist activity or other acts or threats of violence and threats to public safety; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic conditions, including rising interest rates and inflation, on our tenants and on our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations and compliance with debt covenants; our dependence on rental income from real property; our dependence on the results of operations of our retailers and their bankruptcy, early termination or closing could adversely affect us; the fact that certain of our properties are subject to ownership interests held by third parties, whose interests may conflict with ours; risks related to climate change; increased costs and reputational harm associated with the increased focus on environmental, sustainability and social initiatives; risks related to uninsured losses; the risk that consumer, travel, shopping and spending habits may change; risks associated with our Canadian investments; risks associated with attracting and retaining key personnel; risks associated with debt financing; risks associated with our guarantees of debt for, or other support we may provide to, joint venture properties; the effectiveness of our interest rate hedging arrangements; uncertainty relating to the potential phasing out of LIBOR; our potential failure to qualify as a REIT; our legal obligation to make distributions to our shareholders; legislative or regulatory actions that could adversely affect our shareholders, including the recent changes in the U.S. federal income taxation of U.S. businesses; our dependence on distributions from the Operating Partnership to meet our financial obligations, including dividends; the risk of a cyber-attack or an act of cyber-terrorism and other important factors set forth under Item 1A - "Risk Factors" in the Company's and the Operating Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as may be updated or supplemented in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the SEC. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised to refer to any further disclosures the Company makes or related subjects in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K that the Company files with the SEC.

2

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the

Quarter and Year Ended 12/31/2022

Table of Contents

Section

Portfolio Data:

Summary Operating Metrics

4

Geographic Diversification

5

Property Summary - Occupancy at End of Each Period Shown

6

Portfolio Occupancy at the End of Each Period

7

Outlet Center Ranking

8

Top 25 Tenants Based on Percentage of Total Annualized Base Rent

9

Lease Expirations as of December 31, 2022

10

Capital Expenditures

11

Leasing Activity

12

Development Summary

13

Financial Data:

Consolidated Balance Sheets

14

Consolidated Statements of Operations

15

Components of Rental Revenues

16

Unconsolidated Joint Venture Information

17

Debt Outstanding Summary

18

Future Scheduled Principal Payments

20

Senior Unsecured Notes Financial Covenants

20

Enterprise Value, Net Debt, Liquidity, Debt Ratios and Credit Ratings

21

Non-GAAP and Supplemental Measures:

FFO and FAD Analysis

22

Portfolio NOI and Same Center NOI

24

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAre

26

Net Debt

27

Pro Rata Balance Sheet Information

28

Pro Rata Statement of Operations Information

29

Guidance for 2023

29

Non-GAAP Definitions

31

Investor Information

35

3

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the

Quarter and Year Ended 12/31/2022

Summary Operating Metrics

December 31,

2022

2021

Outlet Centers in Operation at End of Period:

Consolidated

29

30

Unconsolidated

6

6

Managed

1

-

Total Owned and/or Managed Properties

36

36

Gross Leasable Area Open at End of Period (in thousands):

Consolidated

11,353

11,453

Unconsolidated

2,113

2,113

Pro rata share of unconsolidated

1,056

1,056

Managed

457

-

Total Owned and/or Managed Properties (1)

13,924

13,566

Total Owned Properties including pro rata share of unconsolidated JVs (1)

12,410

12,509

Ending Occupancy:

Consolidated

96.9 %

95.1 %

Unconsolidated

98.1 %

96.6 %

Total Owned Properties including pro rata share of unconsolidated JVs

97.0 %

95.3 %

Average Tenant Sales Per Square Foot (2) :

Consolidated

$443

$467

Unconsolidated

$462

$470

Total Owned Properties including pro rata share of unconsolidated JVs

$445

$467

Occupancy Cost Ratio (3)

8.6 %

8.1 %

  1. Amounts may not recalculate due to the effect of rounding.
  2. Average tenant sales per square foot is presented on a constant currency basis for the trailing twelve-month periods and include stores that have been occupied a minimum of twelve months and are less than 20,000 square feet. Constant currency is a non-GAAP measure, calculated by applying the average foreign exchange rate for the current period to all periods presented.
  3. Occupancy cost ratio represents annualized occupancy costs as of the end of the reporting period as a percentage of tenant sales for the trailing twelve-month periods for consolidated properties and the Company's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint ventures.

4

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the

Quarter and Year Ended 12/31/2022

Geographic Diversification

As of December 31, 2022

Consolidated Properties

State

# of Centers

GLA

% of GLA

South Carolina

5

1,605,812

14 %

New York

2

1,468,429

13 %

Georgia

3

1,121,579

10 %

Pennsylvania

3

999,442

9 %

Texas

2

823,557

7 %

Michigan

2

671,571

6 %

Alabama

1

554,736

5 %

Delaware

1

550,921

5 %

New Jersey

1

487,718

4 %

Tennessee

1

449,968

4 %

Arizona

1

410,753

3 %

Florida

1

351,691

3 %

Missouri

1

329,861

3 %

Mississippi

1

324,801

3 %

Louisiana

1

321,066

3 %

North Carolina

1

319,762

3 %

Connecticut

1

311,229

3 %

New Hampshire

1

250,558

2 %

Total Consolidated Properties

29

11,353,454

100 %

Unconsolidated Joint Venture Properties

# of Centers

GLA

Ownership %

Charlotte, NC

1

398,698

50.00 %

Ottawa, ON

1

357,209

50.00 %

Columbus, OH

1

355,245

50.00 %

Texas City, TX

1

352,705

50.00 %

National Harbor, MD

1

341,156

50.00 %

Cookstown, ON

1

307,883

50.00 %

Total Unconsolidated Joint Venture Properties

6

2,112,896

Tanger's Pro Rata Share of Unconsolidated Joint Venture Properties

1,056,448

Managed Property

# of Centers

GLA

Palm Beach, FL

1

457,326

Total Owned and/or Managed Properties

36

13,923,676

Total Owned Properties including pro rata share of unconsolidated JVs

35

12,409,902

5

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the

Quarter and Year Ended 12/31/2022

Disclaimer

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 21:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
