Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.    SKT

TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.

(SKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers : Outlet Centers Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/25/2021 | 04:05pm EST
GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 will be released on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after the market close.  The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-844-492-3729 and request to join the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. SKT Call.

A live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website, investors.tangeroutlets.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from February 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on March 4, 2021 by dialing 1-877-344-7529, replay access code #10151828.  An online archive of the webcast will also be available through March 4, 2021.

Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.   

Investor Contact Information


Cyndi Holt 

Jim Williams

SVP, Investor Relations

EVP & CFO

336-834-6892 

336-834-6800                                                             

cyndi.holt@tangeroutlets.com        

jim.williams@tangeroutlets.com 



Media Contact Information


CorporateCommunications@tangeroutlets.com


 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-outlet-centers-schedules-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301214417.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
