Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.    SKT

TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.

(SKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers : Outlet Centers Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 05:45pm EDT

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the market close.  The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-844-492-3729 and request to join the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. SKT Call.

A live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website, investors.tangeroutlets.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from November 6, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on November 20, 2020 by dialing 1-877-344-7529, replay access code #10148185.  An online archive of the webcast will also be available through November 20, 2020.

Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores which are operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com

Investor Contact Information

Cyndi Holt 

Jim Williams

VP, Investor Relations

EVP & CFO

336-834-6892 

336-834-6800                                                             

cyndi.holt@tangeroutlets.com        

jim.williams@tangeroutlets.com 



Media Contact Information

Quentin Pell

VP, Corporate Communications and Enterprise Risk Management

336-834-6827

quentin.pell@tangeroutlets.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-outlet-centers-schedules-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301136142.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC.
05:45pTANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Outlet Centers Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earn..
PR
09/14TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Provides Liquidity And Operational Updates
PR
09/10TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Outlets will begin the 2020 Holiday Season Early..
PR
09/02TANGER OUTLETS : and HeadCount Partner to Boost Voter Registration Ahead of 2020..
PR
08/10TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
08/06TANGER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/05TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Reports Second Quarter Results & Provides COVID-..
PR
07/31TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Outlets Gears Up For Back To School
PR
07/21TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group