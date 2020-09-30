Tanger Factory Outlet Centers : Outlets Launches 27th Annual Pink Campaign In Support Of The Ongoing Fight Against Breast Cancer

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 27th annual Tanger Pink campaign, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is offering shoppers special savings in return for supporting the ongoing efforts to end breast cancer. Tanger has been proudly involved in the fight against breast cancer for the last 27 years and this year is no exception, even amid the pandemic. All proceeds from the campaign will support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation as well as local organizations.

"We are excited to continue working with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and local organizations this fall," said Steven B. Tanger, CEO of Tanger Outlets. "We are committed to supporting the research that will hopefully lead to a cure for a disease that has impacted so many families. Having faced many challenges this year due to COVID-19, we are even more committed to coming together as a strong and united force to continue to fight for a cure."

Launching tomorrow, October 1, through October 31, the campaign is offering unlimited use digital Pink Savings cards to Tanger shoppers to make their experience as contactless and touchless as possible. The savings cards give recipients 25% off and can be used all month long at any and all participating stores. Tanger will also offer three ways to shop during Pink, including in-person shopping, curbside pick-up and the virtual shopper program. Shoppers can save big on the best brand names and designer fashions including Banana Republic, Crocs, J. Crew, Kate Spade, Pandora, Polo Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and many more.

"During this year's Pink campaign, we wanted to give shoppers the safest, most enjoyable experience at our centers," said Stephen Yalof, President and COO of Tanger Outlets. "For the entire month of October, we're offering special savings for our shoppers through the digital Pink Savings card. Proper health and safety protocols will be in place to keep our shoppers safe while making a big impact on the fight against breast cancer."

In addition to Tanger's special savings, each of the U.S. centers will host a virtual 5K, perfect for family fun. The decision to make the race virtual is in response to the pandemic and the need to keep shoppers safe. From anywhere at any time during the week of October 11th, shoppers can engage with the Tanger community virtually, while raising money for local organizations that are dedicated to supporting breast cancer research and survivors. To register and learn more about this year's virtual 5K, please visit http://www.tangeroutlet.com/race.

In 2019, Tanger Outlets raised $935,000 for breast cancer research. Since 1994, Tanger Outlets has been proudly involved in the fight against breast cancer, spending the last 27 years partnering locally and nationally to make a difference in the lives of those affected by this disease.

