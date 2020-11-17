Tanger Factory Outlet Centers : Outlets and LugLess Partner to Make Holiday Shopping Stress (and Bag) Free

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT ), a leader in the outlet industry, announced its partnership with leading low-cost shipping service, LugLess , to offer busy holiday shoppers the ability to send their purchases from the outlet directly to any domestic address.

The partnership, which will launch at the Tanger Outlets National Harbor location in late November, is designed to give out-of-town shoppers the option of sending their purchases home or directly to their loved ones for the holidays. By enabling customers to shop and ship in just one stop, this innovative service eliminates the time and hassle of making a second trip to the Post Office.

"We continue to look for innovative services and offerings that enhance the shopping experience," said Stephen Yalof, President and COO of Tanger Outlets. "LugLess is an innovative service that allows our visitors to shop more without the hassle of having to lug all of their items home. Through this partnership, which we have piloted at Tanger Outlets National Harbor, customers can ship their shopping haul home or direct to their gift recipients for the holidays, making shopping while traveling easier than ever before."

Visitors to Tanger's National Harbor location can use one of the LugLess+Tanger-branded self-service kiosks at the shopper services suite to take advantage of the Shop. Ship. Smile program. Complimentary boxes and shipping supplies will be available, and customers shipping gifts directly to the recipient will have the option of adding a personalized letter.

"Launching the Shop. Ship. Smile. program with Tanger Outlets allows us to demonstrate the utility and flexibility of the LugLess shipping platform, which is best known for helping travelers to ship luggage and sports equipment ahead when flying," said Aaron Kirley, President of Lugless. "We're excited to continue our work with Tanger to allow people to shop more and lug less."

The service is scheduled to launch on November 20th, 2020. For more information, please visit: www.lugless.com/tanger.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

About LugLess

LugLess offers the only cost-competitive alternative to checking bags at the airport by enabling travelers to ship luggage directly to their destination for less than $20. The LugLess platform makes it easy and intuitive to send luggage with existing logistics networks at a discounted price that is often less than checking a bag. This ultra-low-cost shipping service provides travelers a simple, affordable solution to the frustration, inconvenience and rising costs of carrying and checking luggage at the airport. For more information visit: www.lugless.com .

